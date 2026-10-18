Skip to main content
SI

Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Follow Messi’s Tip; Bellingham’s Premier League Ambition

Erling Haaland, Virgil van Dijk, Alex Scott, Dani Olmo, Martín Zubimendi and many more feature in the gossip.
SI FC Staff|
Lionel Messi (left) and Jude Bellingham headline the gossip.
Lionel Messi (left) and Jude Bellingham headline the gossip. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images (Messi), Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images (Bellingham)

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk clapping.
Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool next summer. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

While he may have agreed to sign a new Real Madrid contract which makes him the club’s second highest-paid player, behind only Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham maintains a “long-term ambition” to play in the Premier League. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been singled out at the center back to line up alongside Pau Cubarsí for Barcelona’s 2027–28 season once his contract on Merseyside expires. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both closely scouting Barcelona’s latest academy sensation Xavi Espart. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Not content with Espart, Arsenal and Spurs are also battling each other for the signature of Club Brugge’s talented forward Nicolò Tresoldi. (Source: Tuttosport)

There is the real belief that Alex Scott could end up costing Chelsea or Liverpool more than the £100 million ($133 million) starting price set by Bournemouth. (Source: Football Insider)

Barcelona have already begun negotiations for Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland before Real Madrid can even open up a dialogue with the Nordic goal-gobbler. (Source: El Nacional)

Amid interest from Liverpool, Juventus’ versatile defender Pierre Kalulu has also attracted interest from Manchester United. (Source: Football Insider)

Tottenham are tracking Eintracht Frankfurt’s towering young striker Younes Ebnoutalib amid rival interest from across Europe. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Castello Lukeba will be available for €50 million ($56.2 million) next year. (Source: El Nacional)

Leeds United face stiff Premier League competition to sign Marseille winger Igor Paixão, who is valued at £40 million ($53.2 million). (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Gilberto Mora celebrating.
Gilberto Mora is desperately young. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has “recommended” Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora to Barcelona’s recruitment team, who are already tracking the 18-year-old star for Club Tijuana. Barça will have to compete with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid for Mora’s services. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are prepared to rival Real Madrid for the signature of Arsenal’s overlooked midfielder Martín Zubimendi. (Source: Fichajes)

Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, met with the representative of Dani Olmo amid mounting interest from Bayern Munich. The midfielder is thought to be keen on staying in Catalonia. (Source: SPORT)

Despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, Frenkie de Jong is set to have a January transfer blocked by Hansi Flick, who doesn’t want to jeopardize Barcelona’s depth. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona will battle Manchester City and Manchester United for the interest of Real Betis center back Natan in 2027. (Source: fussball news)

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
SI FC Staff
SI FC STAFF

Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.

Home/Soccer