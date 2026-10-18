Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Follow Messi’s Tip; Bellingham’s Premier League Ambition

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool next summer. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

While he may have agreed to sign a new Real Madrid contract which makes him the club’s second highest-paid player, behind only Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham maintains a “long-term ambition” to play in the Premier League. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been singled out at the center back to line up alongside Pau Cubarsí for Barcelona’s 2027–28 season once his contract on Merseyside expires. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both closely scouting Barcelona’s latest academy sensation Xavi Espart. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Not content with Espart, Arsenal and Spurs are also battling each other for the signature of Club Brugge’s talented forward Nicolò Tresoldi. (Source: Tuttosport)

There is the real belief that Alex Scott could end up costing Chelsea or Liverpool more than the £100 million ($133 million) starting price set by Bournemouth. (Source: Football Insider)

Barcelona have already begun negotiations for Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland before Real Madrid can even open up a dialogue with the Nordic goal-gobbler. (Source: El Nacional)

Amid interest from Liverpool, Juventus’ versatile defender Pierre Kalulu has also attracted interest from Manchester United. (Source: Football Insider)

Tottenham are tracking Eintracht Frankfurt’s towering young striker Younes Ebnoutalib amid rival interest from across Europe. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Castello Lukeba will be available for €50 million ($56.2 million) next year. (Source: El Nacional)

Leeds United face stiff Premier League competition to sign Marseille winger Igor Paixão, who is valued at £40 million ($53.2 million). (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Gilberto Mora is desperately young. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has “recommended” Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora to Barcelona’s recruitment team, who are already tracking the 18-year-old star for Club Tijuana. Barça will have to compete with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid for Mora’s services. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are prepared to rival Real Madrid for the signature of Arsenal’s overlooked midfielder Martín Zubimendi. (Source: Fichajes)

Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, met with the representative of Dani Olmo amid mounting interest from Bayern Munich. The midfielder is thought to be keen on staying in Catalonia. (Source: SPORT)

Despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, Frenkie de Jong is set to have a January transfer blocked by Hansi Flick, who doesn’t want to jeopardize Barcelona’s depth. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona will battle Manchester City and Manchester United for the interest of Real Betis center back Natan in 2027. (Source: fussball news)