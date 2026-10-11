Transfer Rumors: Haaland Swayed by Yamal; Barcelona Eye USMNT’s Sullivan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Giuliano Simeone is on the Premier League’s radar. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Erling Haaland has his heart set on a “dream” move to Barcelona, with Catalonia his preferred Manchester City exit route thanks to the allure of playing with Lamine Yamal. Barcelona expect to pull off the deal for far less than his €175 million ($196.1 million) buyout clause. (Source: El Nacional)

Doubts over the future of Leny Yoro have convinced Manchester United to consider offers for the France international. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid target, Alex Scott, has now landed on the radar of AC Milan. (Source: TuttoMercatoWeb)

Manchester United are part of the pack chasing after Atlético Madrid forward Giuliano Simeone, who can also count Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur among his admirers. (Source: TEAMtalk)

The impressive performances of Morgan Rogers could convince Chelsea to offload the lesser spotted Jamie Gittens next year. Roma have been tipped as a potential suitor. (Source: Football Transfers)

Rangers will face competition from a host of unnamed Premier League clubs in the battle to secure the services of Arsenal’s young gem Max Dowman. (Source: Football Insider)

Alongside an impeding agreement for Declan Rice, Arsenal are also expected to seal new contracts for Jurriën Timber and Martin Ødegaard. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea are unwilling to pay the €70 million ($78.3 million) which Monaco are demanding for Lamine Camara. (Source: GOAL)

Newcastle United are vying with Arsenal for the signature of RB Leipzig’s fleet-footed forward Antonio Nusa. (Source: Football Insider)

Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul has been heavily linked with a move to Everton amid competing interest from Aston Villa and Leeds United. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Unfazed by their ongoing legal battle with the Premier League, Manchester City have made an approach for Borussia Dortmund’s U.S. prodigy Mathis Albert. (Source: GOAL)

Everton are also interested in a January move for Bayer Leverkusen’s center forward Christian Kofane. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Adam Wharton is a perennial figure of interest. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

None of Aston Villa, Liverpool or Manchester United are willing to pay the €40 million ($44.8 million) asking price Barcelona are demanding for Alejandro Balde. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have got U.S. men’s national team record breaker Cavan Sullivan on their list of youthful targets. The Philadelphia Union phenom already has a pre-agreement to join Manchester City, though that could be scuppered by Barça’s interest and the Premier League charges facing the Etihad outfit. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid chiefly admire Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, although it would take in excess of €100 million ($111.9 million) to lure the England international away from south London. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Bayern Munich are willing to offer as much as €90 million ($100.9 million) for Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo, who is not for sale for any price. (Source: El Nacional)

Raúl Asencio will be put on the transfer list once he recovers from surgery in 2027. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

In the face of interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, Barcelona have set Xavi Espart’s asking price at €80 million ($89.6 million). (Source: Fichajes)

If Pedro Porro is to leave Tottenham for Barcelona, the Catalans will have to raise €50 million ($56 million) in sales. (Source: El Nacional)