Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s $110 Million Bidding War; Real Madrid Hijack Yamal’s Dream Target

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Frenkie de Jong’s future is up in the air. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Manchester United and Manchester City are among the two clubs vying for the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović, with the potential of a bid in excess of €100 million ($111.2 million) in the offing. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the market but Bayern have no intention to sell. (Source: Fussball News)

Frenkie de Jong has turned down interest from both Manchester United and Chelsea to prioritize his Barcelona future. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Versatile Juventu fullback Pierre Kalulu is on Liverpool’s shortlist of potential replacements for Jeremie Frimpong. (Source: TuttoMercatoWeb)

Brentford are demanding more than €70 million ($78.4 million) for Kevin Schade amid widespread interest across the Premier League. (Source: Sky Germany)

Despite his public outburst, Manchester United have no intention of hurriedly shunting Lisandro Martínez out of Old Trafford’s revolving door. However, the expectation is that he moves on this summer, when his contract expires. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Newcastle United’s jet-heeled winger Bazoumana Touré after his promising start to life on Tyneside. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool are ramping up their interest in Mexican starlet Gilberto Mora. Club Tijuana have set an asking price of £30 million ($39.5 million), to make sure he would be the most expensive sale in Liga MX history. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea are one of several clubs sniffing around Philadelphia Union forward Malik Jakupovic, who also of interest to Borussia Dortmund. (Source: Sky Germany)

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to consider a move for Real Madrid’s veteran center back Antonio Rüdiger. However, the defender’s most likely option would appear to be the Saudi Pro League. (Source: Football Insider)

Despite struggling for playing time, Alejandro Garnacho is targeting a permanent move to Aston Villa from Chelsea this summer. (Source: Flashscore)

Atlético Nacional midfielder Juan Manuel Rengifo has caught the eye of Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle. Bournemouth, Brentford and Crystal Palace are also in the mix. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Crystal Palace center back Jaydee Canvot would be open to a Selhurst Park exit if PSG are interested. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Pedro Porro combined brilliantly with Lamine Yamal for Spain. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

After ruling out Galatasaray’s prolific frontman Victor Osimhen, Barcelona are prioritizing an approach for Bournemouth’s young gem Junior Kroupi. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are leading Barcelona in the race for Manchester United’s wantaway teenage star JJ Gabriel. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

In an unexpected twist, Real Madrid could be in line to hijack Pedro Porro’s much anticipated move to Barcelona, where he is highly coveted by Lamine Yamal in particular. (Source: El Nacional)

Getafe have emerged as the leading contenders to usher former Manchester United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in from the wilderness. (Source: DAZN España)

In a blow to the likes of Real Madrid and several of the Premier League elite, Michael Olise is on the cusp of agreeing a new Bayern Munich contract. (Source: El Nacional)

MLS

Paul Pogba’s most likely destination is MLS, where D.C. United have been touted as potential suitors. Saudi Arabia is not considered a likely option. (Source: Daily Mail)