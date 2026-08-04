Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s $170 Million Real Madrid Raid; Yamal Eyes World Cup Star

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Manchester United are plotting a double swoop for the Real Madrid duo of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga for the combined sum of $172.7 million (£128.5 million, €150 million). This would, in turn, accelerate Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri. (Source: El Nacional)

In an attempt to find Rodri’s replacement, Manchester City have struck a total verbal agreement with Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. A fee is still to be settled, but a sum in excess of $115.1 million (£85.7 million, €100 million) will be required. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Arsenal have finally opened official, direct talks with Newcastle United regarding a transfer for Bruno Guimarães. The club’s first bid of somewhere in the region of $100.8 million (£75 million) was rejected. (Source: BBC Sport)

The Gunners have been more successful with their follow-up offer. A deal thought to be accelerating toward an agreement of $108.2 million (£80.5 million) is in the works. At that sum, Guimarães would become the second-most expensive recruit in Arsenal’s history. (Source: Indykaila)

While outgoings should theoretically remain a point of focus, Xabi Alonso is still eyeing one more major buy: Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. The Portugal international has a $69.1 million (£51.4 million, €60 million) release clause that Chelsea are supposedly considering. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool have opened up talks regarding a move for Paris Saint-Germain center back Illia Zabarnyi. (Source: DAVE OCKOP)

For all the speculation over Julián Alvarez, Lamine Yamal’s first priority for Barcelona is thought to be the acquisition of Tottenham Hotspur fullback Pedro Porro, with whom he dovetailed so well for Spain at the World Cup. (Source: El Nacional)

Nottingham Forest have shown surprise interest in Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders this summer. Newcastle are thought to be another concerned party. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham’s quest to sign a replacement for Richarlison has led to interest in Chelsea’s returning striker Nicolas Jackson. The former Bayern Munich loanee is valued at $87.3 million (£65 million). (Source: The Daily Mail)

Aston Villa are also thought to be interested in Jackson but the quest for recruits in the Midlands won’t end upfront. Unai Emery’s side have been linked with Atlético Madrid defender Matteo Ruggeri. (Source: MARCA)

Known Manchester United target and Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr has also attracted admiring glances from Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe, who have also been linked with Marcus Rashford. (Source: Foot Mercato)

PAOK’s prolific attacking midfielder Giannis Konstantelias has landed on Chelsea’s wide radar. The Greece international is also a figure of interest for Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

La Liga

Jude Bellingham is built for the big occasion. | DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images

If Real Madrid do give in to Vinícius Júnior’s contract demands, Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler are expected to queue up demanding similar renegotiations. (Source: El Nacional)

Chelsea are on the cusp of striking a permanent agreement for Rayo Vallecano left back Pep Chavarría. Marc Cucurella’s replacement is set to cost the Blues $28.8 million (€25 million). (Source: The Athletic)

Ferran Torres’s very public courting of PSG has “angered” Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and several of the Spaniard’s teammates. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are demanding at least $63.3 million (€55 million) for Torres from PSG. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid’s young gem Thiago Pitarch has still not been assured of his future in the Spanish capital while José Mourinho continues to mull over his usefulness. (Source: El Nacional)

Rest of World

Kevin De Bruyne made a bright start at Napoli. | Photo Agency/Getty Images

A new report has quashed speculation that Inter Miami were interested in signing Napoli playmaker Kevin De Bruyne. (Source: ESPN)

De Bruyne has instead been tipped as a target of interest for San Diego FC and Chicago Fire. (Source: Fichajes)

San Diego could free up room in the frontline with Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano’s exit. The divisive Designated Player is thought to be in advanced talks regarding a loan move to LA Galaxy after falling out of favor in southern California. (Source: The Athletic)

Trabzonspor have belatedly reached an agreement to tie Mohamed Salah down to a two-year contract, thought to be worth $19.6 million (€17 million) per year in salary. (Source: Yağz Sabuncuoğlu)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS