Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Emergency Striker; Real Madrid’s Mbappe, Vini Jr Sale Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández has only just shown up at Manchester City. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United fear that Benjamin Šeško’s shin injury could keep him sidelined until 2027, which would potentially force the club into a search for an emergency striker in January. (Source: The Sun)

Xabi Alonso is keen to be reunited with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Chelsea would face competition from Liverpool for the Real Madrid fullback. (Source: Si Phillips)

Liverpool’s ambitions of signing Mexican sensation Gilberto Mora have been hampered by the increasing interest from AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are interested in the Turkish playmaker Can Uzun who is coming off another fast start to the season with Eintracht Frankfurt. (Source: CaughtOffside)

PSG and Bayern Munich are both battling for the services of Manchester City midfielder Enzo Fernández, who has also incited interest from Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United have elbowed their way into the race for Roma fullback Wesley. It will take upward of €50 million ($56.2 million) to prise away the Brazilian. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister is primed to be the subject of a €60 million ($67.3 million) bid from Real Madrid as one of the Spanish giant’s first signings of 2027. (Source: Fichajes)

As Lisandro Martínez teeters toward a free transfer this summer, United are considering a move for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as the Argentine’s alternative. (Source: Daily Mail)

Chelsea are lining up another raid of Brighton & Hove Albion, with Yasin Ayari the next figure of interest. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham are considering an offer of as much as €100 million ($112.2 million) for Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs have been bluntly told by Club Brugge that Nicolò Tresoldi is not for sale in January. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Scott McTominay’s appeal is obvious. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

If they are successful in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, Real Madrid have accepted that they will have to sell one of Kylian Mbappé or Vinícius Júnior. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also sniffing around Manchester City’s star man. (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham’s Pedro Porro would be open to leaving north London for either Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer, surprisingly enough. (Source: Football Insider)

José Mourinho is keen on a reunion with his former Manchester United gem Scott McTominay, who has gone on to even greater heights with Napoli in recent years. (Source: Fichajes)

Injury to Dani Olmo has all but quashed Barcelona’s hopes of selling the €80 million ($89.8 million)-rated attacking midfielder to Bayern Munich. (Source: El Nacional)

Bayern Munich are prepared to stump up €40 million ($44.9 million) for Barcelona’s versatile Gerard Martín. However, amid rival interest from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, Barça are demanding in excess of €100 million. (Source: Fichajes)

In an ideal world, Luis Enrique would not have seen Gavi get on a plane back to Barcelona after their Champions League clash in Paris. PSG are primed to sign the Spanish midfielder for €40 million at the behest of their head coach. (Source: El Nacional)