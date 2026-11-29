Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Thuram is a reliable source of goal contributions. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Arsenal have elbowed their way into the race for Como’s sought-after playmaker Nico Paz, who remains a leading target for Manchester United. The Serie A outfit would demand between €110–130 million ($120.4–142.3 million) for their franchise star. (Source: Hooligan Soccer)

Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki is at the center of a bidding war between Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. City have ruled out a January transfer and are demanding upward of €150 million ($164.2 million) for the midfielder. (Source: fussball-news)

Manchester United and Chelsea are sniffing around Marcus Thuram amid “increasingly difficult” contract renewal talks for Inter Milan’s prolific striker. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Amid links to Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Liverpool are thought to have the funds to make another £100 million ($131 million) transfer this January. (Source: Football Insider)

Fulham are set to demand at least £50 million ($65.5 million) for Calvin Bassey, which is thought to be the upper limit of what Man Utd would be prepared to spend in January. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bruno Fernandes could be offered a potential reunion with former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, with AC Milan considering a move for the Red Devils skipper in January. Serie A rivals Juventus are also interested. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

PSG have been credited with genuine interest in poaching Chelsea’s teenage gem Estêvão in the January transfer window. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Xabi Alonso may have another plan for Estêvão, who could be used in a swap deal for Barcelona’s Fermín López, a player the Chelsea boss deeply admires. (Source: El Nacional)

Multiple agents have claimed that several players are simply using links to Manchester United to push for improved contracts at their current clubs. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Inter Milan are targeting Arsenal’s versatile defender Cristhian Mosquera, who is valued by Mikel Arteta at €40 million ($43.8 million). (Source: Calciomercato)

Mauricio Pochettino has no intention of parting ways with Marcus Rashford in January despite interest from Premier League rivals. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Should AC Milan fail to lure Endrick away from Real Madrid, they are preparing a loan offer for Nottingham Forest’s scarcely spotted frontman Arnaud Kalimuendo. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

La Liga

Michael Olise’s Bayern Munich future is reportedly in doubt. | F. Noever/FC Bayern/Getty Images

Just to add another layer of intrigue to the fight for Paz, Barcelona have made the former Real Madrid academy graduate the club’s top transfer target for 2027. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have been given a boost in their pursuit of Michael Olise, who is now questioning his future at Bayern Munich after taking a dim view of how the club has treated his teammate Jamal Musiala. (Source: Bayern Insider)

Barcelona’s pursuit of FC Twente’s talented Dutch center back Ruud Nijstad has been put in doubt by the willingness of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to pay more than €30 million ($32.9 million) for a player the Catalans value at €20 million ($21.9 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Despite indifferent form, Trent Alexander-Arnold has no intention of leaving Real Madrid for a return to Liverpool or any other Premier League club just yet. (Source: The Athletic)

There is a €60 million ($65.7 million) release clause in the contract of Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck that Barcelona are giving serious consideration to triggering. (Source: El Nacional)

Juventus are mulling over a swap deal for Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth, with Nico González a potential makeweight in negotiations. (Source: Ekrem Konur)