Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Man City Raid; Barcelona Eye Vitinha

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Erling Haaland’s future could depend on Man City’s appeal. | Kate McShane/Getty Images

Manchester City have scheduled a meeting with the representatives of striker Erling Haaland in November to discuss his plans for the future in the aftermath of the club’s guilty verdict. (Source: indykaila)

A new left back will be Manchester United’s top priority in the January transfer window, with RB Leipzig’s David Raum emerging as the leading target. (Source: Daily Briefing)

Man Utd are also exploring a loan move for Man City left back Rayan Aït-Nouri, who has grown frustrated with his limited minutes during the first half of the season. (Source: Africafoot)

Juventus are also monitoring Aït-Nouri with a view to a January approach. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Arsenal are one of several top clubs across Europe tracking Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi. (Source: Sky Deutschland)

Bayern Munich winger Lennart Karl is attracting interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd, with major concerns growing about the 18-year-old’s development in Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)

If Chelsea are prepared to lower their asking price for right back Malo Gusto, Man City will return to the table with an offer in January. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both tracking Inter Milan midfielder Andy Diouf, who is also of interest to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: fussball-news)

Liverpool are currently not planning to offer a new contract to midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as they prepare to start rebuilding that area of the team in 2027. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Brighton & Hove Albion center back Luka Vušković is being followed by a number of European giants, including Liverpool and Real Madrid. (Source: Football Insider)

Both Barcelona and Napoli are looking at Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall as a potential target. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Newcastle United and Tottenham have asked about AC Milan center back Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The former Chelsea duo are increasingly likely to return to the Premier League, with a whole host of other clubs interested. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Dani Olmo has been linked with Bayern Munich. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has made it clear he is happy at Camp Nou and is not interested in rumors of interest from Bayern Munich. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

PSG midfielder Vitinha is a player of interest to Barcelona, who have been pointed to an asking price of €140 million ($157 million). (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Barcelona sporting director Deco recently held a meeting with the agent of defender Jules Koundé to assess his difficult start to the season. (Source: SPORT)

Despite questions about his future at Real Madrid, right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not being targeted for a return to Liverpool. (Source: Football Insider)

In response to Hansi Flick’s desire for Barcelona to sign a new center back in January, club officials have suggested a move for emerging Stuttgart star Finn Jeltsch. (Source: El Nacional)

But it is Real Betis’ Natan that is emerging as the strongest candidate for Barcelona. The Brazilian is open to making the move as he would rather remain in La Liga. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Endrick has turned down an approach from AC Milan over a January exit from Real Madrid, who also have no interest in negotiating any form of transfer at this point. (Source: Bernabéu Digital)