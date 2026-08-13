Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Record-Breaker Eyed by Rival; Man City Drop New Fernandez Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

JJ Gabriel has appeared in preseason for Man Utd. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

In an expected twist, Chelsea are thought to be circling Manchester United’s 15-year-old wonder kid JJ Gabriel. A pre-contract agreement for personal terms is already being discussed at Old Trafford in an attempt to fend off interest from the Blues as well as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City and Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah have agreed a $70.4 million (£52.1 million, €61 million) deal for Tijjani Reijnders, yet the player himself has not greenlit any such move. Nottingham Forest’s interest is not expected to extend to a rival offer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea could be persuaded to lower their outrageous $101.3 million (£75 million) asking price for Malo Gusto should Liverpool cement burgeoning interest in the France fullback. (Source: Si Phillips)

An agreement has been struck between Arsenal and Liverpool’s 16-year-old gem Vincent Joseph in a major blow for the Merseyside club. The Reds have not yet settled on a transfer fee which could be decided by a tribunal given Joseph’s youth. (Source: The Athletic)

In the event that Enzo Fernández is lured away to Manchester City, Chelsea would be prepared to rival Liverpool for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Bournemouth’s Alex Scott also remains a keen candidate. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Discussions between Arsenal and Napoli have opened up regarding an Emirates exit for Gabriel Jesus this summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

In the face of a firm ultimatum from Chelsea that Enzo Fernández will cost $162.1 million (£120 million, €140.5 million), Manchester City have responded with a bid of $138.4 million (£102.5 million, €120 million). It remains to be seen whether the Blues can be tempted. (Source: César Luis Merlo)

After conversations with Diego Simeone, it’s been made clear to Julián Alvarez that he will not have any transfer to Barcelona sanctioned. Any club outside of Spain, however, is a viable suitor for Atlético Madrid, which has prompted Arsenal to be considered “favorites” in the pursuit of the World Cup finalist. (Source: El Nacional)

Aston Villa’s quest to build upon last season’s Champions League qualification has led Unai Emery’s side to target João Palhinha of Bayern Munich and West Ham United fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Source: The Times)

Tottenham Hotspur have tabled a bid of $94.5 million £70 million) for Manchester City forward and long-term target Savinho. (Source: Indykaila)

Mikel Arteta is expected to give serious consideration to dispensing with second-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after a largely underwhelming first year in north London. Illan Meslier has already been brought in as a potential backup to David Raya, which could pave the way for the Spaniard’s exit. (Source: The Telegraph)

Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi has been hailed as a figure of interest for Manchester United this summer. Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham have also been touted. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Ipswich Town’s offer of $23.1 million (£17.1 million, €20 million) for Exequiel Palacios has been bluntly rejected by Bayer Leverkusen. The player is thought to be keen on a move to the Premier League, but it will take a much higher bid. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

La Liga

Barcelona last conquered Europe in 2015. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal is not thought to be convinced by the prospect of Barcelona missing out on signing a new striker this summer, with any suggestion of the teenage winger playing through the middle firmly rebuffed. (Source: El Nacional)

Despite missing out on Rodri, Real Madrid are prepared to not buy another midfielder this summer unless an existing player leaves the club. (Source: The Athletic)

Eduardo Camavinga, however, could force Madrid’s hand as Michael Carrick has identified the France midfielder as an ideal target for Manchester United, with contact already made. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona would be willing to accept an inviting offer for Jules Koundé, whose future has been unsettled by Hansi Flick’s supposed preference for Eric García. It remains to be seen whether the France international would be interested in any links to Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Should Koundé move on, Barcelona would be eager to add Tottenham fullback Pedro Porro to their ranks this summer. (Source: Jijantes)

Real Madrid have been tipped to make a shock move for freshly crowned world champion and former Barcelona target Aymeric Laporte. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Atlético Madrid have struck an agreement with Aston Villa worth $23.1 million (£17.1 million) to sell fullback Matteo Ruggeri. (Source: The Times)

One of the unforeseen consequences of Rodri’s potential arrival at Barcelona could be the enforced exit of Barcelona’s academy gem Tommy Marqués, who is being evaluated by none other than Manchester City. (Source: El Nacional)

Rest of the World

Barcelona have been linked with Victor Osimhen. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray have pre-emptively shut down any talks of selling Victor Osimhen, even after Al Hilal presented a verbal offer of $149.9 million (£111 million, €130 million). (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is closing in on a $40.4 million (£29.9 million, €35 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain. However, the U.S.-born Japan international has already sanctioned an immediate loan move to Juventus for the 2026–27 season. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

England international and former Chelsea center back Fikayo Tomori has been surprisingly put up for sale by AC Milan’s incoming manager Ruben Amorim. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)