Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

There is a lot of hype around JJ Gabriel. | Poppy Townson-MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

Moisés Caicedo is closing in on a new contract at Chelsea as the Real Madrid target enters into advanced negotiations with the Blues. (Source: César Luis Merlo)

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are thought to be circling Manchester United’s record-breaking 15-year-old JJ Gabriel, who already snubbed approaches from Manchester City last summer. (Source: The Telegraph)

In better news for Manchester United, Nico Williams has given the green light for a summer switch to Old Trafford. Whether the Red Devils will have the funds for a player with a $106.2 million (£78.3 million, €90 million) buyout clause is another question. (Source: CaughtOffside)

In an attempt to boost a midfield area which could be weakened by the exit of Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool have been credited with interest in a fleet of Manchester United targets, namely Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson. (Source: The Daily Mail)

As the prospect of relegation inches ever closer, Tottenham Hotspur are forced to consider the potential sale of star players. Pape Matar Sarr is one such figure, who has garnered interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain with a price tag at around $67.8 million (£50 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Marcus Rashford is thought to be “open” to the prospect of returning to Manchester United once his loan deal at Barcelona expires this summer. (Source: BBC Sport)

Chelsea’s divisive midfielder Enzo Fernández has emerged as a target of extreme interest to Jürgen Klopp should the German coach take over Real Madrid in the summer. One of the most appealing aspects of Fernández’s potential arrival is his price, which has been surprisingly slashed to just $82.6 million (£60.9 million, €70 million) with a further $17.7 million (£13 million, €15 million) in add-ons. (Source: El Nacional)

In the event that Fernández does leave west London, Chelsea have indentified Bournemouth’s Alex Scott as a replacement. The England hopeful is valued at $67.8 million. (Source: The Independent)

Arsenal are poised to challenge Aston Villa and Fulham for the services of Spanish right back Óscar Mingueza, who is set to become a free agent once his Celta Vigo contract expires in the summer. (Source: The Telegraph)

Amid swirling talk of Anthony Gordon’s future at Newcastle United, his stance could be shifted by a shock approach from the Magpies for the services of ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss José Mourinho. (Source: Fichajes)

Following the confirmation of Bernardo Silva’s exit in the summer, Manchester City are lining up a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Ibrahim Maza. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Bayern Munich are thought to have “serious interest” in Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, who has been priced up at a record sum of $47.2 million (£34.8 million, €40 million). (Source: Football Transfers)

Jan Paul van Hecke’s Brighton & Hove Albion exit is framed as a “matter of time.” Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham have been billed as his most likely suitors. (Source: VI)

La Liga

Vinicius Junior (left) and Jude Bellingham (right) have both been targeted. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham is hell bent on rediscovering his best form at Real Madrid amid widespread rumors linking him with a move to the Premier League. (Source: Fichajes)

Among the “big changes” tipped to be made at Real Madrid following another season without a major trophy are the departure of manager Álvaro Arbeloa and the sale of midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. (Source: The Athletic)

Camavinga is expected to command a fee in the region of $47.2 million (€40 million) and can count Paris Saint-Germain among his list of suitors. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona are expected to pounce on the outgoing Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva once his contract expires this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

As Como prepare for Nico Paz’s expected return to Real Madrid, Cesc Fàbregas is eyeing Barcelona’s talented backup winger Roony Bardghji. The Serie A side will have competition from Porto and multiple Bundesliga clubs. (Source: Fichajes)

Sensing a moment of uncertainty within the ranks at Real Madrid, Saudi Arabian clubs are sidling up with offers in the region of $118 million (€100 million) for Vinicius Junior. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS