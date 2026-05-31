Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Contact Vinicius Jr; Real Madrid Eye Blockbuster Rice Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ibrahima Konaté will leave Liverpool on a free transfer. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Sensing a standoff in contract negotiations, Manchester United have made contact with Vinicius Junior. However, the Real Madrid star is committed to renewing his expiring contract at the Bernabéu. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Atlético Madrid defender Marc Pubill has caught the eye of Manchester United, who are mulling over an offer for a player with a $582.9 million (£433.4 million, €500 million) buyout clause in his contract. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester United’s pursuit of Rafael Leão has been massively boosted by the player’s public declaration of his desire to leave AC Milan. However, Chelsea and Liverpool are also vying for the Portuguese forward. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea would be willing to accept an offer of €20 million plus Federico Valverde to send Enzo Fernández to Real Madrid this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

There is rival interest in Fernández from Paris Saint-Germain, whose manager Luis Enrique is expected a summer of reinforcements for the back-to-back European champions. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been presented as an unexpected target for Juventus after talks with Liverpool’s Alisson stalled. (Source: Goal)

Despite confirmation of Ibrahima Konaté’s Liverpool exit, Chelsea have turned down the chance to present a contract offer to the free agent. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, however, have all made contact. (Source: TEAMtalk)

There is interest in Arsenal star Declan Rice bubbling away behind the scenes at Real Madrid. The midfielder’s representatives are currently in discussions with the Premier League champions regarding a new contract for their client, who is pushing to become the club’s highest earner. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Mikel Arteta is keen on signing a new striker for Arsenal this summer and Brentford’s Igor Thiago has emerged as a player of interest for the Gunners. (Source: Indykaila)

In an attempt to avoid the relegation battle of the past two seasons, Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to splash as much as $81.6 million (£60.7 million, €70 million) on Eintracht Frankfurt’s 21-year-old winger Jean-Mattéo Bahoya. (Source: Fichajes)

Galatasaray’s sought-after Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara has shown interest in a potential switch to Aston Villa this summer. (Source: Sabah)

Tottenham are poised to miss out on the chance to permanent sign João Palhinha. The Bayern Munich loanee is now expected to return to Sporting CP after a late season surge in north London. (Source: A Bola)

La Liga

Darwin Núnez has been cast aside at Al Hilal. | Darwin Núñez/X

After a public appraisal from Toni Kroos, Real Madrid are inclined to push forward with a move for the rangy center back Yann Bisseck. Inter Milan are expected to demand at least $58.3 million (€50 million) for his signature. (Source: Fichajes)

During negotiations over a permanent deal for João Cancelo, the prospect of Barcelona signing Darwin Núñez from Al Hilal was also raised. The former Liverpool striker is expected to have his contract terminated after being sidelined since Karim Benzema’s arrival and Barcelona are on the hunt for a Robert Lewandowski replacement. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Atlético Madrid are undergoing a midfield rebuild and are eyeing up Manchester City’s Tijjani Reijnders as a potential recruit to go alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers’ João Gomes. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Barcelona are also considering the far more youthful option of Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo. The Ligue 1 side are demanding $46.6 million (€40 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Fernandez-Pardo isn’t only of interest to Barcelona. Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in the services of a 21-year-old heading to the World Cup with Belgium. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has bluntly ruled out the possibility of even listening to any offers from Real Madrid for João Neves. (Source: El Nacional)

In the face of rival interest from the Premier League pairing of Brenford and Crystal Palace, Barcelona have set a $29.1 million (£21.7 million, €25 million) price tag for the talented midfielder Marc Casadó. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS