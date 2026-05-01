Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Shock Yoro Swap; Odegaard Wanted by Premier League Rivals

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alejandro Balde has been linked with Man Utd. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Manchester United are interested in signing West Ham United left back El Hadji Malick Diouf. (Source: talkSPORT)

Meanwhile, it is Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde who is Man Utd’s “dream” target at left back. Agent Jorge Mendes is trying to strike a deal and has proposed a swap deal that would send center back Leny Yoro to Camp Nou. (Source: Attacking Football)

Chelsea have reached out to the representatives of Manchester City center back Abdukodir Khusanov over a summer transfer. (Source: Aarón Ramiro)

Sticking around at Chelsea could be another center back, Trevoh Chalobah. The Blues have opened talks over a new contract for the homegrown defender. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Frank Lampard is eyeing a reunion with Man Utd midfielder Mason Mount at newly promoted Coventry City next season. (Source: Si Phillips)

Arsenal have taken the lead in pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande by offering a huge salary that would make them impossible to reject. (Source: Fichajes)

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have both approached AC Milan over the availability of midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who is expected to leave the Italian side. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Man City are ready to sell defender Nathan Aké this summer but their asking price of over $12 million (£9 million) is a problem for suitors AC Milan, Inter and Juventus. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Sandro Tonali has no interest in returning to Serie A this summer. The Newcastle United midfielder hopes to continue his career in the Premier League, where several clubs are interested in signing him. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincão, who is available for his $70 million (€60 million, £52 million) release clause. (Source: Anfield Index)

Martin Ødegaard could leave Arsenal this summer after struggling for form. Aston Villa are keen to keep the Norway captain in the Premier League, while he also has admirers in Serie A. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea have made it clear that they have no interest in selling striker João Pedro this summer amid interest from Barcelona. (Source: ESPN Brasil)

La Liga

Victor Osimhen has been linked with La Liga. | Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

To fend off interest from Real Madrid, Galatasaray are demanding $175 million (€150 million) to sell striker Victor Osimhen, whose situation is also being tracked by Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus. (Source: AS)

Barcelona want revenge on Paris Saint-Germain for signing teenage star Dro Fernández and are looking to sign 17-year-old right back David Boly from the French side. (Source: SPORT)

The two rivals could butt heads elsewhere this summer, with both Barcelona and PSG interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s 18-year-old forward Samuele Inácio. (Source: BILD)

On Real Madrid’s list of long-term replacements for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois are AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen and Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel, but it is Porto’s Diogo Costa who is the top target. (Source: El Nacional)

Brahim Díaz faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid, who are considering selling the midfielder after an underwhelming run of form. (Source: Defensa Central)

Bernardo Silva wants to join Barcelona this summer when his Man City contract expires and his agent, Jorge Mendes, is working to try and reach an agreement with the La Liga leaders. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS