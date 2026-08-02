Transfer Rumors: Messi, De Bruyne Join Forces; Salah Eyes Shock Madrid Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Victor Osimhen is a long-time target for Chelsea. | Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has been put forward as the potential figure of interest behind Roberto De Zerbi’s tease about another “bomba” transfer for Tottenham Hotspur this summer. (Source: Paul O’Keefe)

Should Spurs entertain any hope of signing Gakpo, they would have to spend £72 million). (Source: Anfield Watch)

Manchester United have been muscled out a deal for Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye by Al Hilal. The Saudi Pro League giants are willing to meet the winger’s $101 million (£75 million) asking price which has proven to be out of United’s reach. (Source: Football Insider)

After showing a willingness to pay as much as $74 million (£55 million) for Victor Osimhen, Tottenham have been confronted with an asking price of $87.5 million (£65 million) from Galatasaray. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester City are lining up a blockbuster $94.2 million (£70 million) bid for Chelsea forward Pedro Neto in an attempt to reunite Enzo Maresca with one of his former players. (Source: The Sun)

Arsenal expressed an interest to sign João Pedro for more than $115.1 million (£85.6 million, €100 million) but the Brazilian is set to instead sign a new contract with Chelsea. (Source: ge globo)

Arsenal’s $92.1 million (£68.4 million, €80 million) pursuit of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães has been hailed as a “done deal.” (Source: Pedro Almeida)

Despite the recent acquisition of Randal Kolo Muani, Juventus still have one more slot open for a striker; one which could yet be filled by Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are still in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola over an eye-watering deal that is set for a fresh round of talks this week. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Both Chelsea and Tottenham are vying for the signature of Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini this summer. The 22-year-old is valued at $56.5 million £42 million) and could soon be the subject of a bid from Newcastle United. (Source: The Sun)

Amid interest from Roma, Inter, AC Milan, Marseille and Beşiktaş, Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has his heart set on joining Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

La Liga

Yan Diomande’s rise has been rapid. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In an unexpected twist, Atlético Madrid have supposedly offered Mohamed Salah a two-year contract with the option of a third season as well. The former Liverpool star had previously been tipped to seal a move to Trabzonspor in Türkiye’s top flight. (Source: Fichajes)

Both Liverpool and PSG have refused to get drawn back into negotiations for Yan Diomande after Real Madrid’s deal with RB Leipzig stalled over discussions regarding certain add-ons. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Any potential transfer for Diomande has also spluttered due to the complex nature of his representation with his current agency thought to be in a dispute with his former representatives. (Source: AS)

Real Madrid have set an upper limit of $80.6 million (£59.9 million, €70 million) on a price for Rodri. Having already shown a willingness to offer $57.6 million (£42.8 million, €50 million), Manchester City could potentially barter for a larger sum. (Source: Tiempo de Juego)

PSG have embarked upon another set of negotiations with Barcelona striker Ferran Torres, who is framed as the master of his own destiny with the decision seemingly in his own hands. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Should any team try to prise Aymeric Laporte away from Athletic Club, they will have to pay $92.1 million (€80 million) for the freshly-crowned world champion. Barcelona, who flirted with a move for the center back this summer, have been warned. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

MLS

Romelu Lukaku (left) and Kevin De Bruyne have both been linked with MLS moves. | Arthur Dong/Xinhua/Getty Images

Napoli midfielder and former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been cited as a transfer target of interest for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. Quite how the MLS Cup champions would be able to finance such a deal is unclear, and both San Diego FC and the Chicago Fire are thought to be further along in their pursuit of the Belgium international. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

After a public falling out over his recovery from injury ahead of the World Cup, Napoli and Romelu Lukaku appear primed to part ways. The Belgium international has been valued at between $11.5–13.8 million (€10–12 million) and is thought to be of interest to MLS side Atlanta United. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

There could be a hole for Lukaku to fill at Atlanta after an agreement was reportedly struck to send Designated Player Emmanuel Latte Lath to Bundesliga side Union Berlin for $22 million. (Source: Tom Bogert)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS