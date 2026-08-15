Transfer Rumors: Mourinho Sets Up Man Utd Coup; Neto Sparks $350 Million Chelsea Exodus

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Cody Gakpo faces an uncertain future at Liverpool. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Al Hilal have successfully negotiated personal terms with Chelsea’s Pedro Neto and are “confident” of striking an agreement with the Premier League side for a player they value at $69.4 million (£51.3 million, €60 million). Manchester City had also been linked with the 26-year-old. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Neto’s exit is expected to be the first of numerous Chelsea sales to end the summer window which could eventually result in a total windfall of $347 million (£256.4 million, €300 million). (Source: Football Transfers)

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to rival Arsenal for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. It will take somewhere close to $115.7 million (£85.5 million, €100 million) to prize the prolific forward away from Istanbul. (Source: Fichajes)

Contact between Tottenham and Liverpool regarding a deal for Cody Gakpo has already been made, with a move to Spurs considered a “serious option” for the Dutch international. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

As a potential Gakpo replacement, Liverpool are preparing to send their first offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye in the coming days. (Source: Loïc Tanzi)

Despite strong links to Italian outfit Como, Liam Delap is prioritizing a move within the Premier League should he leave Chelsea this summer. (Source: talkSPORT)

After his father publicly dismissed speculation of a move away this summer, Alexis Mac Allister is poised to enter contract negotiations with Liverpool. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester City’s Tijjani Reijnders is set to seal his €61 million move to Al Qadsiah next week and be available for the club’s second league match of the season against Al Ittihad. (Source: Asharq Al Awsat)

Manchester United are prepared to rival Arsenal for ex-Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah this summer. (Source: Football Transfers)

Arsenal have emerged as leading contenders in the battle to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jack Hinshelwood after making contact with the 21-year-old. Manchester City and United have both been linked with a player valued at $69 million (£51 million). (Source: The Sun)

In light of PSG’s derailed agreement with Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, Aston Villa have emerged as a potential contender for the U.S.-born Japan international. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Amid admiring glances cast toward Atlético Madrid’s Marc Pubill, Arsenal remain very much interested in snapping up Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea center back Tosin Adarabioyo has been offered to multiple Serie A clubs after having his future at Stamford Bridge closed by Xabi Alonso, but his salary demands threaten to negate any negotiations. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

To the dismay of many fans, Manchester United are thought to be prioritizing a move for a new left back over another midfielder. (Source: Manchester Evening News)

An agreement between Arsenal and Napoli for Gabriel Jesus has been struck to the tune of around $23 million (£17 million). All that remains is for personal terms with the player to be settled. (Source: The Article)

Sunderland are on the cusp of officially sealing a $34.6 million (£25.6 million) deal for Toulouse left back Dayann Methalie, who would become the club’s second most expensive arrival of all time. (Source: BBC Sport)

La Liga

The midfielder‘s stock has plummeted. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

José Mourinho’s lack of faith in Eduardo Camavinga as a starter for Real Madrid has opened the door for Manchester United to recruit the France international. (Source: TuttoMercatoWeb)

Julián Alvarez did not apologize to his Atlético Madrid teammates and remains steadfast in his pursuit of a transfer to Barcelona this summer. (Source: SPORT)

Should Barcelona miss out on Alvarez, Milan striker Christopher Nkunku has been touted as Deco’s favored alternative. (Source: El Nacional)

Raphinha’s Barcelona future remains uncertain after it has been claimed the club started the summer hoping for some lucrative offers for the Brazilian. (Source: Romain Molina)

Atlético Madrid have joined the list of suitors chasing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal international valued at $81.2 million (£60 million, €70.2 million) is also a target for Aston Villa and Tottenham. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Multiple MLS clubs have expressed an interest in signing Celta Vigo’s World Cup winner Borja Igelsias although no concrete offer has yet emerged. (Source: Fichajes)