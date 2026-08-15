Transfer Rumors: Mourinho Sets Up Man Utd Coup; Neto Sparks $350 Million Chelsea Exodus
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Al Hilal have successfully negotiated personal terms with Chelsea’s Pedro Neto and are “confident” of striking an agreement with the Premier League side for a player they value at $69.4 million (£51.3 million, €60 million). Manchester City had also been linked with the 26-year-old. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
Neto’s exit is expected to be the first of numerous Chelsea sales to end the summer window which could eventually result in a total windfall of $347 million (£256.4 million, €300 million). (Source: Football Transfers)
Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to rival Arsenal for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. It will take somewhere close to $115.7 million (£85.5 million, €100 million) to prize the prolific forward away from Istanbul. (Source: Fichajes)
Contact between Tottenham and Liverpool regarding a deal for Cody Gakpo has already been made, with a move to Spurs considered a “serious option” for the Dutch international. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
As a potential Gakpo replacement, Liverpool are preparing to send their first offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye in the coming days. (Source: Loïc Tanzi)
Despite strong links to Italian outfit Como, Liam Delap is prioritizing a move within the Premier League should he leave Chelsea this summer. (Source: talkSPORT)
After his father publicly dismissed speculation of a move away this summer, Alexis Mac Allister is poised to enter contract negotiations with Liverpool. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester City’s Tijjani Reijnders is set to seal his €61 million move to Al Qadsiah next week and be available for the club’s second league match of the season against Al Ittihad. (Source: Asharq Al Awsat)
Manchester United are prepared to rival Arsenal for ex-Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah this summer. (Source: Football Transfers)
Arsenal have emerged as leading contenders in the battle to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jack Hinshelwood after making contact with the 21-year-old. Manchester City and United have both been linked with a player valued at $69 million (£51 million). (Source: The Sun)
In light of PSG’s derailed agreement with Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, Aston Villa have emerged as a potential contender for the U.S.-born Japan international. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
Amid admiring glances cast toward Atlético Madrid’s Marc Pubill, Arsenal remain very much interested in snapping up Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Chelsea center back Tosin Adarabioyo has been offered to multiple Serie A clubs after having his future at Stamford Bridge closed by Xabi Alonso, but his salary demands threaten to negate any negotiations. (Source: Nicolò Schira)
To the dismay of many fans, Manchester United are thought to be prioritizing a move for a new left back over another midfielder. (Source: Manchester Evening News)
An agreement between Arsenal and Napoli for Gabriel Jesus has been struck to the tune of around $23 million (£17 million). All that remains is for personal terms with the player to be settled. (Source: The Article)
Sunderland are on the cusp of officially sealing a $34.6 million (£25.6 million) deal for Toulouse left back Dayann Methalie, who would become the club’s second most expensive arrival of all time. (Source: BBC Sport)
La Liga
José Mourinho’s lack of faith in Eduardo Camavinga as a starter for Real Madrid has opened the door for Manchester United to recruit the France international. (Source: TuttoMercatoWeb)
Julián Alvarez did not apologize to his Atlético Madrid teammates and remains steadfast in his pursuit of a transfer to Barcelona this summer. (Source: SPORT)
Should Barcelona miss out on Alvarez, Milan striker Christopher Nkunku has been touted as Deco’s favored alternative. (Source: El Nacional)
Raphinha’s Barcelona future remains uncertain after it has been claimed the club started the summer hoping for some lucrative offers for the Brazilian. (Source: Romain Molina)
Atlético Madrid have joined the list of suitors chasing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal international valued at $81.2 million (£60 million, €70.2 million) is also a target for Aston Villa and Tottenham. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)
Multiple MLS clubs have expressed an interest in signing Celta Vigo’s World Cup winner Borja Igelsias although no concrete offer has yet emerged. (Source: Fichajes)
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.