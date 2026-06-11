Transfer Rumors: Mourinho Eyes Premier League Raid; Olise’s $210 Million Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Riccardo Calafiori is a target of interest. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Following confirmation of José Mourinho’s appointment as manager, Real Madrid have been credited with interest in Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori and Manchester City center back Joško Gvardiol to bulk up a fragile backline. (Source: The Athletic)

Arsenal have been quick to quash any talk of letting Calafiori leave north London. Manchester City’s grip of Gvardiol, however, may not be so tight. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool have reignited their interest in Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni, who has been valued at as much as €70 million (£60.4 million, $80.8 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Inter, in response to this external interest—which is also harbored by Barcelona—are in discussions with Bastoni over a new contract that will come with a hefty wage increase. (Source: FCInter1908)

If Manchester City are to secure an increasingly costly deal for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, they will have to part ways with $173.8 million (£130 million), surpassing Alexander Isak’s Premier League record fee. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United’s valuation of Anderson does not stretch beyond $107 million (£80 million), categorically ruling the Red Devils out of transfer contention. (Source: Indykaila)

Instead of Anderson, Manchester United’s focus has shifted towards West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes. Talks have already been opened for a player of interest to Arsenal and Real Madrid valued at $112.3 million (£84 million). (Source: Ben Jacobs)

United have also been tipped to make an approach for Lens midfielder Mamdou Sangaré, with an offer in excess of $46.2 million (£34.5 million, €40 million) supposedly in the works. (Source: Sébastien Denis)

On top of a transformed midfield, Manchester United are also eyeing up a third-choice goalkeeper this summer. (Source: Sky Sports News)

In the face of reports to the contrary, Roberto De Zerbi is keen to keep Pedro Porro at Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

As Arsenal consider offloading the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, serious consideration is being given to a surprise approach for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal and Manchester United could both get gazumped by Galatasaray in negotiations for AC Milan’s wantaway forward Rafael Leão. The Turkish champions are prepared to hand the Portuguese forward a salary of $11.5 million (£8.6 million, €10 million) per year, for the next four years. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

La Liga

Endrick has opened the door up to another loan move. | OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a bid which could stretch to €180 million) for Bayern Munich superstar and Real Madrid target Michael Olise. (Source: Fichajes)

While incomings are naturally a point of interest, Mourinho has also singled out five first-team players that need to be shipped out of Real Madrid. Forwards Gonzalo García, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Díaz are set to be joined by Eduardo Camavinga and Fran García on the firing line. (Source: Cadena SER)

There is also speculation that Endrick could find himself on the move this summer. Sensationally, his friendship with Raphinha has given rise to speculation of a move directly from Real Madrid to Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

Should Atletico Madrid remain firm in their lofty valuation of Julián Alvarez, Barcelona are prepared to pivot towards Chelsea striker João Pedro, who has reportedly “already agreed” personal terms with the Spanish champions. (Source: AS)

Newcastle United had the financial capacity and willingness to surpass the salary put on the table by Real Madrid for Bernardo Silva, but the former Manchester City star has opted for the Spanish giants regardless. (Source: Indykaila)

The injury to Ez Abde has not only ended his World Cup aspirations but may also have derailed his chances of joining Newcastle this summer. That also comes as a blow to Barcelona, who would stand to bank 20% of any sale Real Betis can agree. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS