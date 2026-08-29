Transfer Rumors: Rashford’s Premier League Switch; Alvarez Given Barcelona Lifeline

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández’s future is far from clear. | Adrian DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal are considering a surprise move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford as a Gabriel Martinelli replacement at the end of the window. (Source: The Independent)

Alternatively, Arsenal have been credited with an approach for Brentford forward Kevin Schade. Negotiations are thought to be ongoing. (Source: Indykaila)

If Manchester City hope to pry Enzo Fernández away from Stamford Bridge, they will have to pay Chelsea $176.2 million (£130 million). (Source: The Mirror)

Liverpool have settled on personal terms for Ismaïla Sarr and are expected to return with an improved offer, after Crystal Palace rejected their first bid of $69.7 million (£51.4 million, €60 million) earlier this month. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

That package could be funded by the potential exit of Cody Gakpo. However, Tottenham Hotspur will have to table an increased offer, after an initial bid of $93.5 million (£69 million) was rejected by Liverpool. (Source: Indykaila)

There is interest from clubs in England, Europe and Saudi Arabia in Chelsea’s demoted goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, who is facing a season on the bench following the acquisition of Emiliano Martínez. (Source: The Guardian)

Tottenham are exploring a surprise swap deal for Iliman Ndiaye which could involve Richarlison heading back to Everton. (Source: Santi Aouna)

Arsenal have signed the highly-regarded Georgian teenager Andria Bartishvili for $5.2 million (£3.9 million, €4.5 million), beating out the likes of Liverpool for the midfielder’s signature. (Source: Geo Team)

Juventus have opened up surprise discussions with Tottenham regarding a loan move for Pape Matar Sarr after their approach for Franck Kessié collapsed earlier this week. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

As an alternative to Alvarez, Arsenal have opened up a line of communication with Lille’s wantaway forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who has long been linked with Newcastle. (Source: Mark Brus)

As well as the $81.3 million (£60 million)-rated Fernandez-Pardo, Newcastle are also in the market for Stuttgart’s Bilal El Khannouss. (Source: The Telegraph)

This late push for attacking additions comes on the back of concerted transfer interest in Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade, who has emerged as a target for Atlético Madrid as well as a host of Serie A clubs. (Source: Fichajes)

Nottingham Forest are set to reunite Oliver Glasner with Daniel Muñoz after striking a $29.7 million (£22 million) deal with Crystal Palace. (Source: The Athletic)

In his continued quest to pilfer La Liga’s best talents, Fulham’s Álvaro Arbeloa has been tipped with an approach for Rayo Vallecano fullback Andrei Ratiu. (Source: Sky Sports News)

La Liga

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled to adapt in Spain. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Julián Alvarez’s representatives have supposedly offered up the suggestion of including a clause in any potential Arsenal deal which would allow the Argentine to move to Barcelona, the club of his self-confessed “dreams,” in the future. The Gunners are not thought to have dismissed this possibility. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is pushing for a Premier League return after a nightmarish first year at Real Madrid. Discussions over a divisive Liverpool homecoming are underway while Newcastle United have also emerged as potential contenders. (Source: Fichajes)

Hansi Flick has greenlit the sale of Barcelona right back Jules Kounde, along with Alejandro Balde’s exit at left back. (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester United have been presented with the opportunity of signing Atlético Madrid’s backup striker Alexander Sørloth for the relatively-modest sum of $40.7 million £30 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Real Madrid are on the cusp of sealing a deal for Racing Santander’s highly-thought of midfielder Sergio Martínez. (Source: AS)

After having moves to Liverpool and Arsenal turned down, Endrick will wait until January before considering his Real Madrid future again. (Source: El Nacional)