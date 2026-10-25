Transfer Rumors: Rashford’s Premier League Switch; Barcelona Eye Double Man City Swoop
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United return could conclude as soon as January, with the Red Devils in talks with Everton regarding a winter move for the academy graduate. (Source: Football Transfers)
Chelsea have elbowed their way into the race for Brighton & Hove Albion center back Luka Vušković, who is also being tracked by Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool are ready to rival Manchester United in their pursuit of Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite, who is expected to cost upward of £80 million ($107 million). (Source: Football Insider)
Valencia winger David Otorbi has emerged as an unexpected figure of interest at Liverpool as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement, with efforts recently intensified to sign a €30 million ($33.7 million) gem. (Source: Tribuna Deportiva)
JJ Gabriel is expected to wait until January before making his Manchester United exit, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid billed as big admirers. (Source: Football Insider)
Manchester City academy graduate Rico Lewis is expected to push for a January exit with Nottingham Forest credited as an interested party. (Source: Football Insider)
Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim could poach one of his ex-players, with Leny Yoro on AC Milan’s shortlist of targets. (Source: Calciomercato)
Rennes’ prolific striker Esteban Lepaul is the subject of competing interest from Everton and Leeds United. (Source: Football Insider)
An increasingly frustrated Estêvão is set to hold talks with Chelsea regarding a potential January switch, while his minutes remain desperately limited. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Known Liverpool target Ismaïla Sarr remains keen on a move away from Selhurst Park. However, while interest from Merseyside has waned, Galatasaray remain keen. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Not content with the capture of Erling Haaland, Barcelona are also eyeing up Manchester City’s Jérémy Doku in a brazen double swoop. (Source: Indykaila)
Real Madrid’s pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi is at risk of being hijacked by Chelsea. (Source: El Nacional)
Brighton have dismissed claims that Real Madrid boast a buyback clause for their talented summer recruit Chema Andrés. It had been previously reported that Madrid could re-sign their academy product for as little as €13.5 million ($15.2 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)
Fiorentina fullback Dodo is hurtling toward free agency next summer and is a name to have come across Barcelona’s radar. There will be competition from the Italian pair of Milan and Juventus. (Source: Football Italia)
Barcelona are closely monitoring the future of Real Betis’ Ez Abde, who is a figure of interest for a PSG side trying to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Barça are set to earn 20% of whatever profit is made on Abde, with those funds set to be diverted toward a move for RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba. (Source: El Nacional)
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.