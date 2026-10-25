Transfer Rumors: Rashford’s Premier League Switch; Barcelona Eye Double Man City Swoop

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

JJ Gabriel’s future has taken a twist. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United return could conclude as soon as January, with the Red Devils in talks with Everton regarding a winter move for the academy graduate. (Source: Football Transfers)

Chelsea have elbowed their way into the race for Brighton & Hove Albion center back Luka Vušković, who is also being tracked by Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are ready to rival Manchester United in their pursuit of Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite, who is expected to cost upward of £80 million ($107 million). (Source: Football Insider)

Valencia winger David Otorbi has emerged as an unexpected figure of interest at Liverpool as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement, with efforts recently intensified to sign a €30 million ($33.7 million) gem. (Source: Tribuna Deportiva)

JJ Gabriel is expected to wait until January before making his Manchester United exit, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid billed as big admirers. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester City academy graduate Rico Lewis is expected to push for a January exit with Nottingham Forest credited as an interested party. (Source: Football Insider)

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim could poach one of his ex-players, with Leny Yoro on AC Milan’s shortlist of targets. (Source: Calciomercato)

Rennes’ prolific striker Esteban Lepaul is the subject of competing interest from Everton and Leeds United. (Source: Football Insider)

An increasingly frustrated Estêvão is set to hold talks with Chelsea regarding a potential January switch, while his minutes remain desperately limited. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Known Liverpool target Ismaïla Sarr remains keen on a move away from Selhurst Park. However, while interest from Merseyside has waned, Galatasaray remain keen. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Jérémy Doku could be on the move. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Not content with the capture of Erling Haaland, Barcelona are also eyeing up Manchester City’s Jérémy Doku in a brazen double swoop. (Source: Indykaila)

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi is at risk of being hijacked by Chelsea. (Source: El Nacional)

Brighton have dismissed claims that Real Madrid boast a buyback clause for their talented summer recruit Chema Andrés. It had been previously reported that Madrid could re-sign their academy product for as little as €13.5 million ($15.2 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Fiorentina fullback Dodo is hurtling toward free agency next summer and is a name to have come across Barcelona’s radar. There will be competition from the Italian pair of Milan and Juventus. (Source: Football Italia)

Barcelona are closely monitoring the future of Real Betis’ Ez Abde, who is a figure of interest for a PSG side trying to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Barça are set to earn 20% of whatever profit is made on Abde, with those funds set to be diverted toward a move for RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba. (Source: El Nacional)