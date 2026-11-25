Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Jamal Musiala has increasingly become a figure under scrutiny. | Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal are both considering a winter approach for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, whose “neurological dysfunction” has cast doubt over his future in Bavaria. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester United are fighting with Everton and Juventus for Jean-Philippe Mateta’s signature in January. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Inter have bluntly rejected Arsenal’s tentative talks and a €60 million ($65.8 million) bid from Newcastle United for their talented striker Pio Esposito. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Ayden Heaven is thought to be open to leaving Manchester United on loan in January, with Fulham and Barcelona billed as interested parties. (Source: BBC Sport)

Arsenal are considering a surprise pursuit of Al Ahli’s England international Ivan Toney in a possible attacking foray into the winter transfer market. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Rather than make room for Toney or another addition, Arsenal are expected to open talks with Kai Havertz over a new contract of his own. (Source: Football Insider)

Paris Saint-Germain are poised to embark upon a prodigious spending spree this winter to compensate for the injured duo of Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Chelsea’s Estêvão has been floated together with Bayern Munich superstar Luis Díaz. Real Betis trickster Ez Abde and Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica are other names thought to be on the shortlist. (Source: Diario AS)

PSG’s pursuit of Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi has been curtailed already by the French forward’s preference for Barcelona. (Source: Foot Sur 7)

Monza’s prolific striker Gustavo Varela is not considered a priority addition at Liverpool this winter. (Source: Football Insider)

Como have been credited with interest in Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, who has been touted for a January exit. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Napoli and Juventus are also sniffing around a potential loan move for Zirkzee. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Roma are expected to be lining up a loan move offer for Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi this January. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Endrick is a fixture of the gossip column. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Erling Haaland’s Manchester City release clause is thought to be lower than expected, with a sum in the region of €100–150 million ($109.7–164.6 million) now reportedly on the table for Real Madrid to consider. (Source: Rubén Cañizares)

Atlético Madrid’s divisive frontman Julián Alvarez is now thought to be another target for PSG in their January splurge on attacking reinforcements. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

AC Milan have formally offered €70 million ($76.7 million) for Real Madrid’s misfit forward Endrick ahead of the upcoming January window. (Source: Cadena SER)

A cheaper alternative center back target under consideration at Barcelona is Natan. Real Betis are expected to demand €30 million ($32.9 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have accelerated their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s U.S. super star Mathis Albert, who is also keenly admired by Manchester United. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Espanyol center back Omar El Hilali is touted as a target for Manchester United during Mauricio Pochettino’s winter rebuild. (Source: El Nacional)