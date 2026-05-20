Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Plot Kane Bid; Chelsea Learn Mbappe Answer

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alessandro Bastoni could leave Inter. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Manchester United are ready to take advantage of Barcelona’s reluctance to meet Inter’s asking price of center back Alessandro Bastoni and are looking to strike a quick deal for the Italy international. (Source: Fichajes)

Elsewhere, Man Utd are leading the race to sign Elche center back David Affengruber, 25, ahead of Atlético Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Arsenal are exploring a swap deal that would send winger Gabriel Martinelli to Atlético Madrid in exchange for Julián Alvarez. The La Liga side are open to such a structure. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City have contacted Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson over a summer deal but face significant competition for his signature. Liverpool want the Sweden international as part of a midfield overhaul, while Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make him their record signing if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Source: Fussballdaten)

While Liverpool hope to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande this summer, they are prepared to pivot to teammate Antonio Nusa if a deal for Diomande proves too challenging. (Source: Football Insider)

Juventus center back Bremer is prepared to leave the club over a lack of Champions League soccer and is looking to move to the Premier League, where Liverpool and Man Utd are both interested. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

In talks over a new contract, Enzo Fernández has urged Chelsea to sign compatriot Cristian Romero from Tottenham this summer. (Source: Si Phillips)

Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso does want a new center back, but the Blues are exploring a deal to reunite him with Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba instead. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Hoffenheim are set to offload in-demand winger Bazoumana Touré this summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League. Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle United have all shown interest. (Source: Sky Germany)

Sporting CP midfielder Hidemasa Morita is ready to snub interest from Leeds United this summer in favor of joining Aston Villa. (Source: Football Insider)

Taty Castellanos has warned West Ham United that he will not remain with the club if they are relegated from the Premier League. Brazilian giants Flamengo are interested in offering the striker a lifeline. (Source: Marco Mampreso)

La Liga

Barcelona can strike a deal for Marcus Rashford this summer. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

After exploring their alternatives, Barcelona have decided that Marcus Rashford is the best option available to reinforce Hansi Flick’s side and are ready to begin negotiating with Man Utd. The hope is that the Red Devils will accept another loan deal with a mandatory purchase clause. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has made it clear he will not entertain a departure for striker Kylian Mbappé, despite speculation he could be keen to reunite with former manager Xabi Alonso at Chelsea. (Source: Defensa Central)

Incoming Real Madrid boss José Mourinho has asked for reinforcements in attack, prioritizing a move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. Negotiations are expected to begin with an opening offer of $93 million (€80 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella is Atlético Madrid’s top defensive target this summer. (Source: MARCA)

Barcelona have reignited their interest in Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres and believe a deal could be struck as part of a forward merry-go-round that would take Ferran Torres to Aston Villa and Ollie Watkins to Arsenal. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid are working on a deal to sign departing Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, but must fend off rival interest from Barcelona, Chelsea, AC Milan and Juventus. (Source: MARCA)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS