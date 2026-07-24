Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid, Liverpool’s $135 Million Bidding War; Dembele Eyes PSG Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Man City hope to keep Rodri. | Copa/Getty Images

Representatives of Manchester City totem Rodri have staged a “secret meeting” with Real Madrid this week as they expect to receive a contract which stretches until the summer of 2030. As of yet, there are no talks between the two clubs. (Source: Sky Germany)

City could already be preparing for life without Rodri. Enzo Maresca’s new team is willing to make an eye-watering $102.5 million (€90 million) offer for Lille’s World Cup starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Despite Andoni Iraola’s public faith in Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool as a club would be prepared to accept a suitable offer for the out of sorts midfielder. Surprisingly, Chelsea have emerged as an interested suitor. (Source: Indykaila)

Newcastle United have no intention of accepting Arsenal’s improved bid of $93.3 million (£70 million) for star midfielder Bruno Guimarães. (Source: The Times)

Despite reports to the contrary, Manchester United are giving no consideration to selling Bruno Fernandes this summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Aston Villa’s hot pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain gem Ibrahim Mbaye is expected to cool now that Manchester City have elbowed their way into the race. (Source: Football Insider)

Lamine Yamal has personally requested the acquisition of Tottenham Hotspur right back Pedro Porro after starring alongside his compatriot at the World Cup. However, Barcelona are wary of meeting the demand of $85.4 million (£64.1 million, €75 million) set by Spurs. (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with Roma midfielder Manu Koné. Now it is a question as to whether the Red Devils are able to come to an agreed upon sum. (Source: Indykaila)

Aston Villa are willing to make Nicolas Jackson the most expensive player in the club’s history to get Unai Emery the striker he craves, surpassing the high watermark only just set with Johan Manzambi’s $68.3 million (£51.2 million, €60 million) arrival. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham are prepared to part ways with mercurial striker Richarlison, who has earned links with Juventus in Serie A and Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea are credited with an interest in Barcelona’s versatile defender Gerard Martín. However, there is stiff competition from AC Milan, who are prepared to table an offer of $39.9 million (£29.9 million, €35 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall has found himself at the center of a bidding war between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest after making it clear he wanted a future outside of north London. Despite leading the chase for most of the summer, Forest could get gazumped by the Seagulls who are willing to meet Tottenham’s $80 million (£60 million) asking price. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Harry Kane is on Barcelona’s radar. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

While Real Madrid and Vinícius Júnior continue to fail to find an agreeable salary package to suit both parties, Liverpool have muddied the waters by opening themselves up as a willing suitor once the Brazilian’s contract expires next year. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

In preparation for life after Viní Jr., Real Madrid have already made it clear that they would be willing to splash $113.9 million (£85.4 million, €100 million) on RB Leipzig forward, and perennial Liverpool target, Yan Diomande. The Côte d’Ivoire international, however, will cost $136.6 million (£102.5 million, €120 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Amid persistent links to Barcelona, Harry Kane is primed to open formal talks with Bayern Munich regarding a contract extension to his current deal, which is set to expire in 2027. (Source: BBC Sport)

Kane was the subject of an ambitious bid from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal over the summer but never had any intention of moving to the Kingdom. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Atlético Madrid have joined the race for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. While links to Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa also exist, the World Cup winner is thought to take a favorable view to joining a team with many of his Spanish compatriots. (Source: Fichajes)

The scramble to secure Real Madrid’s divisive starlet Franco Mastantuono on loan next season has widened to include Serie A giants Juventus and Inter. Como, who boast Champions League action (unlike Juve), have also been floated. (Source: Fichajes)

Rest of the World

Michael Olise earned his place in history at this summer’s World Cup. | Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembélé has not ruled out the possibility of leaving PSG this summer amid strong interest from Saudi giants Al Hilal. (Source: Fichajes)

Al Hilal are prepared to make Dembélé one of the best-paid players on the planet, with an annual salary of $91.1 million (€80 million) on a three-year contract. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid target Michael Olise has spent the summer admitting to his France teammates that he would be keen on a switch to the Spanish capital, but there will be no forced exit from a Bayern Munich player who respects a contract which stretches to 2029. (Source: CF Bayern Insider)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS