Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Consider Mbappe Sale; Olise Offered Premier League Return

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Jules Koundé has admirers in the Premier League. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing an offer of $94 million (€80 million, £69 million) to sign Barcelona right back Jules Koundé. (Source: El Nacional)

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki as a priority target for the summer transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)

Meanwhile, PSG have failed with an approach to Bayern Munich over winger Michael Olise, as have the Premier League quartet of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City. Bayern simply have no interest in selling. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Federico Chiesa is so eager to leave Liverpool this summer that he is prepared to accept a paycut to return to Serie A. (Source: Calciomercato)

Manchester United have moved ahead of Atlético Madrid in pursuit of Atalanta’s Éderson. While Atléti are reluctant to meet Atalanta’s financial demands, the Red Devils have made it clear they would have no problem doing so. (Source: Tuttosport)

West Ham United’s bid to sign 26-year-old Paris FC center back Moustapha Mbow has been complicated by rival interest from Liverpool. (Source: RMC Sport)

Liverpool are ready to make an offer of $47 million (€40 million, £35 million) to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouédraogo, although that offer is expected to fall short of his price tag. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Arsenal have given up hope of signing Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez and have switched their focus to Real Madrid’s Endrick, with a bid of $117 million (€100 million, £86 million) being readied. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea sent scouts to watch Club Brugge center back Joel Ordóñez, 22, in action this weekend. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal have held positive talks with the entourage of Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento over a summer transfer. (Source: Football Transfers)

Nathan Aké is nearing a summer exit from Man City. A move to the Eredivisie is unlikely, however, with Aké instead preferring a switch to Serie A. AC Milan, Juventus and Roma are all interested. (Source: Voetbal International)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi “will do everything” to strike a double deal for Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar and midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. (Source: Enrico Camelio)

Aston Villa’s interest in Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson has faded after the Welshman’s recent dip in form. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid future is far from certain. | Alberto Gardin/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior wants significant assurances from Real Madrid before committing to a new contract. Aside from his salary, the Brazilian wants guarantees about the next manager and improvements in the culture of the club, having found himself considering an exit at times this season. (Source: MARCA)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has concerns about the dynamic between Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappé, the latter of whom’s recent behavior has also upset a number of his teammates. Significant offers for the Frenchman would be entertained this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona believe they could strike a double deal for Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella and striker João Pedro for less than $117 million (€100 million, £86 million). (Source: El Nacional)

On the other hand, Chelsea’s refusal to do business over Pedro has seen Barcelona pivot to Gonçalo Ramos of PSG. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız is the dream signing of Real Madrid president Pérez. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

While Barcelona do have interest in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, he is not seen as a priority target. The Magpies’ demands of $99 million (€85 million, £73 million), plus his high wage demands, put Gordon well out of Barça’s price range. (Source: MARCA)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS