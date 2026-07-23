Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s New Olise Plan; Man Utd Given Tchouameni Boost

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Joshua Zirkzee could be leaving Man Utd. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Manchester United are ready to sell striker Joshua Zirkzee to Juventus for a fee of around $45 million (£34 million). (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Rodri is waiting for Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to approve his arrival. As a replacement, Manchester City have joined Arsenal and Chelsea in tracking Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga. (Source: Daily Mail)

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães and plan to follow that up with a deal for a new left winger. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Newcastle are holding out for a fee of $123 milliion (£92 million) to sell Guimarães this summer. (Source: The i Paper)

The representatives of San Lorenzo goalkeeper Orlando Gill expect to receive an offer from Man Utd for the Paraguayan World Cup star in the coming hours. (Source: Vamos Ciclón)

Paris Saint-Germain are readying a bid of $137 million (£102 million) to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. (Source: Fichajes)

Fernández, alongside Chelsea teammate Malo Gusto, remains a key target for Man City, who could accelerate their pursuits of the pair very soon. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Arsenal, Man City, PSG and Real Madrid have all, like Liverpool, indicated a willingness to pay $114 million (£85 million) for. RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, whose focus remains on joining the French side even though they are yet to submit a bid. (Source: BILD)

Man Utd have already reached an agreement over personal terms with Roma midfielder Manu Koné and are ready to make a bid of $57 million (£43 million), although that may not be enough. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Koné is being strongly considered by Man Utd alongside Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, who is back in the club’s sights after a failed move last summer. (Source: Danyal Khan)

Liverpool’s top target to strengthen in attack this summer remains PSG winger Bradley Barcola. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea are favorites to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kerim Alajbegović ahead of Juventus. (Source: The Telegraph)

Inter are leading the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur center back Cristian Romero and are expected to ramp up negotiations over the Argentina international next week. (Source: TyC Sports)

Leeds United are negotiating a deal to sign Man City goalkeeper James Trafford, with Newcastle pulling out of the race for his signature. (Source: The Athletic)

Man City’s $67 million (£50 million) asking price for Trafford was too high for Newcastle. (Source: Chronicle Live)

La Liga

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with an exit from Barcelona. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has lost faith in midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who could leave the club if the right bid arrives. (Source: Gerard Romero)

Michael Olise is preparing to meet with Bayern Munich and formally request a transfer to Real Madrid. Only once that is done will Los Blancos act. (Source: El Nacional)

Kylian Mbappé spent most of the World Cup talking to Olise about a move to Real Madrid and recently contacted club officials to confirm the Bayern playmaker’s interest in joining. (Source: SPORT BILD)

Real Madrid have received significant interest in a loan deal for winger Franco Mastantuono. Fulham and Tottenham are both keen to take him to England, while big names like Inter, Juventus, Lyon, RB Leipzig and Villarreal have all made contact. (Source: Cronica)

Barcelona have ruled out converting Lamine Yamal into a false-nine striker and remain determined to pair the winger with a new signing, with Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez still the priority. (Source: El Pais)

Real Madrid are prepared to sell midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni to Man Utd, with reports of a new contract not yet confirmed by the Spanish giants. (Source: The Sun)

Atlético Madrid are the latest side to express an interest in free agent center back John Stones. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS