Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Ready Cherki Bid; Chelsea’s Mac Allister Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Martín Zubimendi had admirers during the summer. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal put a price tag of $116 million (£86 million) on midfielder Martín Zubimendi, which saw Real Madrid abandon a move for the Spain international during the summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Zubimendi featured on Chelsea’s midfield shortlist alongside Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Bergvall. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Chelsea even made an unsuccessful approach to Liverpool over Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister as they awaited a final decision on the future of Enzo Fernández. (Source: indykaila)

Similarly, Liverpool failed to convince Chelsea to part ways with right back Malo Gusto. A loan deal was proposed but the Blues would only entertain permanent offers. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Talks between Chelsea and Roma over midfielder Manu Koné collapsed on Deadline Day when Gian Piero Gasperini, the Serie A side’s manager, threatened to resign if the France star was sold. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has made it clear to club officials that he does not trust left back Luke Shaw’s off-the-ball abilities, which is why he pushed for a replacement during the summer. (Source: Sully)

Manchester City face a battle to keep hold of in-form playmaker Rayan Cherki, who is being followed by Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich ahead of the January transfer window. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez rejected an approach from Arsenal during the final hours of the transfer window—the second time he turned down the Gunners. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Tottenham are admirers of Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams but could not convince Oliver Glasner’s side to sell during the summer. (Source: Alasdair Gold)

Forest, meanwhile, failed with two bids for Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy worth as much as $20.3 million (£15 million). (Source: Craig Hope)

Aston Villa have joined Brighton & Hove Albion and Man City in expressing interest in 19-year-old Boca Juniors forward Leonel Flores. (Source: El Crack Deportivo)

La Liga

Gavi is locked in a battle for minutes at Barcelona. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are in no rush to offload midfielder Gavi but would entertain talks over his sale if bids of $81 million (€70 million) arrive. (Source: El Nacional)

Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi was pursued by Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, but both La Liga giants walked away amid concerns over the 21-year-old’s price tag of $58 million (€50 million). (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Real Madrid still see midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and center back Raúl Asencio as likely candidates for future sales. (Source: The Athletic)

Until Asencio leaves, Real Madrid will not be able to reinforce in defense. (Source: AS)

Barcelona pocketed a small fee thanks to their role in training striker Marc Guiu, who completed a move from Chelsea to RB Leipzig on Tuesday. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Both Real Madrid and Arsenal failed to convince 18-year-old Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans of a realistic pathway to the first team, paving the way for a move to Liverpool instead. (Source: TEAMtalk)