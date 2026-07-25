Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo Negotiates With Man Utd Star; Vinicius Jr’s Arsenal Demands

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Fernandes could be off. | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has supposedly assumed the transfer helm at Al Nassr and is leading the charm offensive to convince Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to move to the Saudi Pro League. (Source: 365scores)

Al Nassr are not alone in their interest of Fernandes. Juventus are also considering an approach for the Portugal international. However, an asking price potentially as much as $85.3 million (£64.1 million, €75 million) could prove to be prohibitive. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea’s interest in Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has convinced the Blues to consider making a $79.6 million (£59.8 million, €70 million) offer. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal are willing to put up Viktor Gyökeres and $113.8 million (£85.4 million, €100 million) in order to prise Julián Alvarez away from Atlético Madrid. (Source: MARCA)

The Gunners, conversely, have cooled their interest in the wildly in-demand RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

There is competition from both halves of north London for RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa. The Norway international who impressed at the World Cup is expected to cost either Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur $67.9 million (£51 million). (Source: The Sun)

Vinícius Júnior is thought to be demanding a salary worth $666,000 (£500,000) per week. Unless Real Madrid adhere to that sum, or Arsenal can match it, he would be prepared to wait and leave the Spanish club on a free transfer in 2027, when he can likely command an even larger wage elsewhere. (Source: Indykaila)

Rather than strike a permanent deal this summer, Inter are willing to offer Tottenham an “expensive loan” for Cristian Romero which includes an obligation to buy. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Remarkably, Arsenal could supposedly rival Inter’s pursuit of Romero with an attempt to lure the Spurs captain across north London. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Not content with the capture of Crysencio Summerville, Al Hilal have also added Chelsea star Pedro Neto to their list of targets. Bayern Munich’s Luis Díaz is also thought to find his name in that pool of candidates. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

Brentford have seen an approach for West Ham United left back El Hadji Malick Diouf bluntly rejected. (Source: talkSPORT)

Givairo Read, who was once a firm target for Liverpool while Arne Slot was still at the helm, is now the subject of a second offer from Nottingham Forest. After rebuffing the first bid, it remains to be seen how Feyenoord will respond to this $22.8 million (£17.1 million, €20 million) package. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

La Liga

Jadon Sancho will look for a new home this summer. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Barcelona and Manchester United target Rafael Leão has been given a price tag of between $68.3–79.6 million (£51.2–59.8 million, €60–70 million) by AC Milan. (Source: Fichajes)

Rodri has already struck an agreement over personal terms with Real Madrid, now he is just waiting on Manchester City to accept a transfer fee. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

However, Barcelona’s young gems, Gavi and Lamine Yamal, are leading the charge to convince Rodri to snub Madrid for Catalonia. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid have entered the race for Jadon Sancho after the expiration of his Manchester United contract. The free agent is also thought to be on Borussia Dortmund’s radar. (Source: Fichajes)

Consigned to defeat in the quest to snap up Julián Alvarez, Hansi Flick has set his sights on Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi. (Source: El Nacional)

Rest of the World

Mohamed Salah enjoyed his World Cup swan song. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

Former Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez is no longer in Simone Inzaghi’s plans at Al Hilal and has attracted interest from MLS clubs. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

A move to Beşiktaş has also emerged as a possibility for Núñez while he assesses his options. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

There could be a Liverpool reunion at Beşiktaş this summer as Mohamed Salah has agreed a deal, in principle with the Turkish side. The former Anfield icon is set to sign a one-year deal worth $13.7 million (£10.3 million, €12 million) per season with the option of a 12-month extension. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Brazilian forward Brenner “would love” to return to MLS but Columbus Crew could not put together a financial package inviting enough for Vasco da Gama. (Source: Tom Bogert)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS