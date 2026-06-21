Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Cabo Verde once again finds itself facing a World Cup behemoth on Sunday, taking on two-time winners Uruguay in its second group stage match after stunning Spain last time out.

The African minnows pulled off an all-time World Cup upset by holding the reigning European champions to a goalless draw in its opener in Group H, an invaluable point that puts it in genuine contention for a position in the competition’s last 32. Three points could be enough for the debutants to progress, while four will almost certainly achieve the feat.

It’s already been a historic summer for Cabo Verde, and it could get even better in Florida. After frustrating Spain and clinching a famous result, Bubista’s team will be brimming with belief ahead of another tantalizing test.

Uruguay was unconvincing in its opener, an improved second half display salvaging a draw against Saudi Arabia, but La Celeste still enters Sunday’s match as the considerable favorite for victory. Marcelo Bielsa has come under fire from former national team heroes in the press, but he’s still a titan of the game and will demand improvements from a talented roster against Cabo Verde.

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Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde Score Prediction

Normality Resumes at Hard Rock Stadium

Uruguay needs a positive response. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Toxicity in the dressing room threatens to derail Uruguay’s World Cup campaign as Bielsa and his players clash, but La Celeste are the far superior side for Sunday’s match and should clinch a victory which would all but guarantee their place in the last 32.

Can Cabo Verde repeat Monday’s heroics? Certainly. However, the mental and physical toll of the Spain draw could prove its undoing against Uruguay, and delivering a similar performance and outcome seems unlikely.

Uruguay shouldn’t blow the debutants away, but a victory is still projected for Bielsa’s men.

Attacking quality : Uruguay may have only scored once against Saudi Arabia last time out, but it racked up 27 shots in total, 10 of which were on target. Bielsa’s men were unfortunate their dominance didn’t result in victory.

: Uruguay may have only scored once against Saudi Arabia last time out, but it racked up 27 shots in total, 10 of which were on target. Bielsa’s men were unfortunate their dominance didn’t result in victory. Cabo Verde fortune : While the African side defended resolutely against Spain in its opener, there was an element of luck about the goalless scoreline. La Roja produced 2.1 expected goals and had 51 touches in the penalty area, with Cabo Verde unlikely to be able to resist two onslaughts in succession.

: While the African side defended resolutely against Spain in its opener, there was an element of luck about the goalless scoreline. La Roja produced 2.1 expected goals and had 51 touches in the penalty area, with Cabo Verde unlikely to be able to resist two onslaughts in succession. Goalscoring issues: Eventually, Cabo Verde will need to score if it wants to progress, but a lack of cutting edge promises to be an issue. Bubista is missing the necessary quality to hurt a combative Uruguay defense.

Prediction: Uruguay 2–0 Cabo Verde

Uruguay Predicted Lineup vs. Cabo Verde

Some big names won’t start on Sunday. | Sports Illustrated

Bielsa should continue with his preferred 4-4-2 formation and appears likely to retain faith in Darwin Núñez, despite withdrawing the ex-Liverpool striker at halftime against Saudi Arabia. The 26-year-old hadn’t played since March prior to the World Cup opener, with his minutes needing to be managed.

There could be an alteration at left back, however, Matías Viña potentially dropping out of the team to be replaced by Juan Sanabria.

Maxi Araújo, who is garnering interest from Europe’s elite this summer, will be essential down the left wing, the Sporting CP star scoring last Monday’s equalizer and creating a match-high five chances.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo is a doubt with injury and could miss out again.

Uruguay predicted lineup vs. Cabo Verde (4-4-2): Muslera; Varela, Cáceres, Olivera, Sanabria; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, Araújo; Viñas, Núñez.

Cabo Verde Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay

Vozinha was the hero last time out, | Sports Illustrated

Cabo Verde is unlikely to change its approach against Uruguay, meaning another outstanding performance is required from 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who has shot to fame since his World Cup debut and now has over 14 million followers on Instagram.

Bubista isn’t expected to make any personnel changes, but will hope for slightly more from his attacking personnel against Uruguay. Captain Ryan Mendes will be key to both creating and finishing chances, the 22-goal international needing support from center forward Dailon Livramento.

Cabo Verde predicted lineup vs. Uruguay (4-1-4-1): Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Borges, S. Cabral; Pina; Mendes, L. Duarte, Monteiro, J. Cabral; Livramento.

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What Time Does Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde Kick Off?

Location : Miami Gardens, Florida

: Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium : Hard Rock Stadium

: Hard Rock Stadium Date : Sunday, June 21

: Sunday, June 21 Kick-off Time : 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Referee: Espen Eskås (NOR)

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde on TV, Live Stream

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