USMNT Star ‘Optimistic’ About Returning to Fitness for 2026 World Cup
A lingering injury has seen U.S. men’s national team star left back Antonee Robinson play just four games in 2025–26, but recent developments in his recovery have left Robinson feeling confident about being fully ready to represent the Stars and Stripes in the 2026 World Cup.
After being named U.S. Soccer’s 2024 Male Player of the Year, Robinson hasn’t featured for the USMNT in 2025, with his last appearance for the national team coming on Nov. 2024.
Robinson underwent knee surgery back in May. Initially the procedure was thought to be minor but the recovery process has been full of setbacks and the left back has played just 151 minutes for Fulham this season. Back in October, he was forced to withdraw from the USMNT camp due to his nagging knee issues.
Despite the nightmare start of the term, there’s growing optimism that Robinson could return sooner rather than later. According to The Athletic, progress in his recovery during the recent November international break could result in Robinson returning to the pitch before the end of 2025.
The uncertainty surrounding the pain he felt in his surgically repaired knee made Robinson doubt he could be ready for the 2026 World Cup, according to the report. However, the England-born U.S. international is now feeling confident about being fully recovered by the time Mauricio Pochettino announces his next USMNT roster for the March 2026 international friendlies.
Antonee Robinson Aims For 2026 World Cup Glory With USMNT
If the recovery goes to plan, Robinson could have around six months to return to the form that saw him become one of the best left backs in the world in time for the World Cup. Once the summer spectacle starts, he has a clear vision of what he hopes he and the USMNT achieve.
“I’d say, well obviously a great World Cup would be winning it,” Robinson told the U.S. Soccer podcast. “Being able to set ourselves up in history. First time we win the World Cup as a men’s team, being able to win it on home soil, it would be something that feels like you can’t write it. Being able to add yourself in history like that, it’d be something that would be really special to me and all of us.
“It’ll just be the whole team just trying to do whatever we can to make sure we win each game. I don’t care if we play terrible soccer the whole time and manage to win. Whatever it takes to win each game is what we’re going to need to figure out in that moment and do.
“Upsetting a few teams, putting in some good performances, lots of goals, looking together and like a really tough team to beat will be a great platform.”
Despite his lengthy absence, if he manages to recover in time, Robinson is a lock to be part of Pochettino’s USMNT World Cup roster and would even be a likely starter in the Stars and Stripes’ quest for a maiden World Cup triumph.