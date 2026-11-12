‘If I Had a Vote’—USMNT Stars Give Honest Verdict on Mauricio Pochettino’s Likely Exit

U.S. men’s national team stars Folarin Balogun and Sebastian Berhalter had nothing but positive words to say about manager Mauricio Pochettino, but made it known they’d prefer the Argentine to stay with the Stars and Stripes as opposed to making Old Trafford his new home.

It seems like just a matter of time before Pochettino is officially announced as Manchester United’s new manager after the Red Devils fired Michael Carrick on Thursday.

Reports indicate an agreement on personal terms has already been struck between Pochettino and Man Utd, and talks with U.S. soccer are already underway. In fact, Pochettino’s arrival date at Old Trafford is widely believed to be early next week once he manages his final two games with the USMNT.

The Stars and Stripes are set to take on Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, with the first leg of the tie taking place on Saturday and the decisive return leg next Tuesday.

Two days before the first leg, Balogun and Berhalter spoke with reporters and addressed the uncertain future of their national team manager.

Balogun: ‘I Would Keep Things the Way They Are’

Folarin Balogun spearheaded the USMNT’s attack under Pochettino. | Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Balogun returned to the USMNT after what he described as an “interesting summer” that was marred by multiple controversies. The striker is now once again in the eye of a media storm, but this time for something completely unrelated to him.

The Monaco man revealed Pochettino still hasn’t told the team anything regarding his future and he still doesn’t know if the Argentine’s departure is confirmed or simply speculation. But if he had it his way, Balogun would like the Argentine to continue.

“If I had a vote, I would like to keep things the way they are,” Balogun confessed. “I think things have been working well. We have a clear sense of identity, we have a clear playing style, and I think whenever you have a top coach you’d want him to stay. It’s a no-brainer; for us, it’s no different.”

“Obviously we see everything that’s been written online,” Balogun added. “It’s something we can’t avoid as players. Me speaking personally, I don’t know if it’s true, if it’s not, if it’s confirmed. My only focus is just to come to practice and prepare for the games. I’m sure that if it’s something that becomes official he’ll let us know.”

Berhalter: Pochettino ‘Always Believed in Me’

Mauricio Pochettino gave Sebastian Berhalter his USMNT opportunity. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Berhalter couldn’t minimize the impact Pochettino has had in his career. The Argentine boss granted the midfielder his USMNT debut in 2025 and slowly made him a core player for the Stars and Stripes, as he featured in every game of the 2026 World Cup journey. He impressed enough to secure a move to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Berhalter reflected on what Pochettino has meant for him now that their time working together could be nearing its end.

“Personally, on the field, off the field, he’s done a lot for me,” Berhalter admitted. “From day one, he’s always believed in me before I set foot on the field. The way I play and the way that I try to carry myself, I think he just said, ‘It doesn’t matter what you do on the field, these are all the right things.’

“To be honest I can’t thank him enough, regardless if he’s the coach or not the coach. I think I say it every time, that he’s meant so much to me. He’s helped me develop as a player and as a person, and as a player that’s all you can ask for, to have that trust and have that belief in you.

“For me, it’s easy to just go out there and do my job. So, you know, he’s meant a good deal to me, for sure.”

Berhalter, Balogun Optimistic About USMNT’s Future

Sebastian Berhalter (left) and Folarin Balogun should be USMNT mainstays during the 2030 World Cup cycle. | Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Both Balogun and Berhalter insist they don’t know whether Pochettino is staying or leaving, but they remain confident that regardless of what happens, the Argentine has helped set a foundation the USMNT can build on to enjoy success moving forward.

“Him leaving, him staying, he’s just created a great foundation and a great base for this team,” Berhalter said. “I think we all know what we’re expected [to do], we’re always working 100%, we’re always fighting, we’re always doing the little things to make sure we’re representing this country in the right way.

“He really instilled that in us. Even though he’s an Argentinian coach, he made us even more proud to be American and I think that speaks volumes of who he is as a person and as a coach. I think he’s already set a good foundation, regardless we have that, and if he’s the coach we’re going to keep doing that and if not, we’re going to keep doing that.”

For Balogun, Pochettino has helped raise the standards of the USMNT as a whole. If he leaves, Balogun is confident the players have what it takes to continue the positive momentum.

“The players, Pochettino insists, are the ‘principle actors.’ But they are all reading off his script.”



The USMNT isn’t just winning under Mauricio Pochettino - it’s taking on his identity.



In his latest feature, Sports Illustrated writer @GreyWhitebloom looks at how… pic.twitter.com/JmbDUESu4s — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 2, 2026

“I think the benefit and the blessing when you have a great coach is you know the standard,” Balogun added. “I think Poch has definitely raised the standard since he’s been in charge. I think you guys have seen that, just the intensity of training, how we approach games, he’s changed our way of thinking as players.

“From calling the friendlies that we have in certain camps official games, he wants us to be of the mindset to go out there and win. He’s laid the foundation and I think us as players have that ownership to not just do that because Poch was in charge.

“I think we have the ownership as players to carry that out because we know the standard. I think that’s the benefit of having a top coach and I’m sure, whether he’s here, whether he’s not, the U.S. will look to replace him with another top coach.”

With the foundations of Pochettino’s two-year tenure well established, the USMNT will look to overcome Haiti to qualify for next year’s Concacaf Nations League finals in what is expected to be the Argentine’s swan song.