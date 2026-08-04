USMNT Stock Up, Stock Down: Stars Earn Big Transfers, Brady Comes Up Short

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in the rearview, and the stars of the U.S. men’s national team must look ahead to their next ventures. The new club seasons across Europe get underway later this month, with many players already reporting for preseason duties. Major League Soccer, meanwhile, is already back in action.

Although all eyes are trained on league play, there is still cause for celebration for the Stars and Stripes. U.S. Soccer just confirmed the re-signing of manager Mauricio Pochettino through the 2030 World Cup, an announcement that came shortly before the USMNT released its four-match schedule for the fall—a rivalry-intense lineup.

Some USMNT players even inked new, lucrative deals recently in the summer transfer window, moves that will be sure to boost their on-field quality in the eyes of Pochettino.

As the players get back to business, here’s Sports Illustrated’s first stock up, stock down analysis for the USMNT in the wake of the World Cup.

USMNT Stock Up

Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter impressed in his first minutes in England. | Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who featured in all five of the USMNT’s games this summer, finalized a transfer from the Vancouver Whitecaps to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough last week, seeing the English club pay a fee in the range of $2 million to bring the American star to North Yorkshire this summer after impressive showings on soccer’s grandest stage.

Berhalter reunited with USMNT teammate and longtime friend, Aidan Morris, who signed with Middlesbrough back in 2024. The 25-year-old had an emphatic debut in red in a preseason match against Espanyol on Saturday, creating several dangerous chances and assisting his side’s third goal in the 3–3 draw.

USMNT teammate Max Arfsten, who was also present at the World Cup, joined Berhalter days later, penning a deal to from Columbus Crew worth $7.5 million. There are now three Americans tasked with leading Middlesbrough to Premier League promotion, after the club fell shy last season, losing to Hull City 1–0 in the EFL Championship playoff final in May.

Gio Reyna

It was far from ideal for Giovanni Reyna at Borussia Mönchengladbach. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Speaking of transfers, USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna is en route to greener pastures, leaving the Bundesliga’s Borussia Mönchengladbach after finalizing a deal with Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg on Tuesday.

Pochettino took a chance on the 23-year-old maverick this summer, and it paid off. Reyna had a successful World Cup campaign, highlighted by a brilliant trivela goal he scored in the team’s 4–1 win over Paraguay in the tournament opener. Strasbourg took notice and gave Reyna the fresh club start he desperately needed, after falling to the outskirts in Germany and making just 20 appearances for Mönchengladbach last season.

Reyna will look to get his career back on track and establish himself as a dynamic contributor in the midfield for the French side.

Brenden Aaronson

Brenden Aaronson was stellar in the preseason bout with Liverpool. | Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Chicago got to bear witness to the brilliance of Brenden Aaronson over the weekend when Leeds United went head-to-head with Liverpool in a preseason friendly at Soldier Field.

The 25-year-old American, who came on at halftime while his side was down 2–0, nearly singlehandedly incited Leeds’ miraculous second half comeback. Aaronson kickstarted the goal-scoring frenzy with a 60th-minute finish, receiving the ball just inside the box before blasting a left-footed shot.

His finish proved to be the burst of life Leeds needed, as the West Yorkshire side found the back of the net again just 11 minutes later, and again just two minutes after that. Aaronson provided the assist for the third goal, picking out Sean Longstaff with a dangerous cross into the box.

Leeds added a fourth goal, all unanswered, in the 85th minute to stun their opponent. Although it was ultimately a meaningless clash, the Whites certainly felt giddy to walk away with such a win over their longtime, bitter rival. They had only defeated Liverpool once dating back to April 2001.

USMNT Stock Down

Chris Brady

Chris Brady gave up a goal early in the first half. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The 23-year-old Chris Brady had a rather anonymous outing between the sticks in Chicago Fire’s MLS clash with Charlotte FC on Saturday.

The only time the USMNT’s third-stringer did something of note was in the 18th minute when he failed to save the one shot the visitors put on frame all night. He watched as Pep Biel darted onto the end of a through ball played into his box, perhaps questioning whether or not he should have come off his line. It was ultimately too late, as Biel found the roof of the net with a first-time finish to give Charlotte an early lead at Soldier Field.

Brady ended the night with zero saves and poor long ball accuracy (25%), but Chicago was able to walk away with victory, thanks to the heroics of the Fire’s newest signing, Robert Lewandowski. The former Barcelona legend scored a brace to take away any attention from Brady’s shortcomings on the night.

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