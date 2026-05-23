Valencia vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

La Liga champions Barcelona travel to Mestalla to face Valencia on Saturday night to complete one of the best seasons ever in Spain’s top flight.

Hansi Flick’s men have dominated La Liga from start to finish this season and have already become the first team to finish a campaign with a perfect record at home since the league expanded to 20 teams.

Now, a win would see Barcelona finish with 97 points, the fourth highest tally ever in a La Liga campaign.

But Valencia have much more on the line on Saturday. The hosts have won three of their last five to not only escape the relegation fight, but victory against Barça could see Carlos Corberán’s side qualify for the UEFA Conference League if Getafe and Rayo Vallecano lose this weekend.

Valencia are the side needing a victory, but Barcelona will want to go into the offseason on a high, tying a bow on another dominant domestic term under Flick.

Valencia vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Barça Bid Triumphant Farewell to Brilliant La Liga Season

Raphinha (left) and Robert Lewandowski will play together for a final time against Valencia. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Although Corberán’s side have radically improved over the past month, Barcelona still have a glaring edge in talent, and have dominated the hosts in recent times.

It’s true that Barça lost their most recent away match against Alavés, but that game took place not 48 hours after Flick’s men were out celebrating their 29th La Liga title with a parade across the streets of Barcelona.

No such celebrations will interrupt Barcelona’s preparations for their final game of the season. And given how stellar the Catalans have been both home and away in La Liga since mid-February, Saturday’s match should be no different—much to the despair of Valencia’s European dreams.

Head-to-Head Record: Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Valencia, with thier last defeat coming in 2020. Furthermore, Valencia have just one win against Barcelona in their last 19 home meetings against the Catalans.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Valencia, with thier last defeat coming in 2020. Furthermore, Valencia have just one win against Barcelona in their last 19 home meetings against the Catalans. Flick’s Favorite Victims: Barcelona have a perfect record against Valencia in their four meetings since Flick took over. They’ve won the last three by an aggregate score of 18–1.

Barcelona have a perfect record against Valencia in their four meetings since Flick took over. They’ve won the last three by an aggregate score of 18–1. Players Incentivized to Win: It might seem like there’s not much Barcelona are playing for, but specific players, namely Robert Lewandowski, will want to win his final game as a Blaugrana. Others could also be playing their final game for Barça, and this match is one last chance to prove their worth before the summer transfer window.

Prediction: Valencia 1–2 Barcelona

Valencia Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Valencia are dealing with a number of injuries during their European competition charge. | FotMob

Corberán will be forced to deploy an incredibly makeshift XI given Valencia resemble a hospital at this point of the season. José Luis Gayà, Renzo Saravia, José Copete and Dimitri Foulquie are yet to train with the team since the start of the week.

Lucas Beltrán continues to be absent from training as well after missing the last four games with a knee injury. Fellow striker Arnaut Danjuma could only complete a portion of training as he nurses a knee injury of his own.

Valencia will also be without starting center back Eray Cömert after the Swiss international was sent off in the gritty 4–3 win against Real Sociedad last time out.

Because of the absences, natural midfielder Javi Guerra has been deployed up front alongside Hugo Duro. Guido Rodríguez anchors the midfield and the center back duo of Unai Núñez and César Tárrega will be tasked with stopping the most potent attack in Spain.

Valencia predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Dimitrievski; Correia, Núñez, Tárrega, Vázquez; Rioja, Ugrinić, Rodríguez, López; Guerra, Duro

Flick will make rotations. | FotMob

Barcelona continue to deal with the absence of Lamine Yamal, but now Fermín López has joined him on the sidelines, requiring surgery that will keep him out of the 2026 World Cup on a broken fifth metatarsal.

Marcus Rashford, Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres all dealt with minor issues over the past week but all of them are back to training and the former two could get the nod to start. The latter, though, could make way for Robert Lewandowski to play his final game for Barcelona.

Flick could offer Pedri and Pau Cubarsí some rest after a taxing season. Meanwhile, Ronald Araújo could return to the XI captaining the side.

Raphinha will likely play on the right wing replacing the injured Yamal.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1): J. García; Araújo, E. García, Martín, Cancelo; De Jong, Bernal; Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski.

What Time Does Valencia vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Valencia, Spain

: Valencia, Spain Stadium : Estadio de Mestalla

: Estadio de Mestalla Date : Saturday, May 23

: Saturday, May 23 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Valencia vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 Canada TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

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