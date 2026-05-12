The 10 Best Moments of Barcelona’s La Liga Title-Winning Season

Barcelona are La Liga champions for the 29th time in their illustrious history, deservedly winning back-to-back league titles after a dominant domestic campaign full of unforgettable moments.

The standard set by during Hansi Flick’s debut season in 2024–25 were sky-high, as Barcelona won a domestic treble. Still, this term’s version has been even better domestically—at least statistically—on their way to La Liga glory.

Barcelona were crowned top-flight champions with three games to spare after building a commanding 14-point lead over arch-nemesis Real Madrid. Flick’s side were simply on another level to the competition, and are firmly in the conversation of one of the greatest teams Spain has ever seen.

With celebrations in Catalonia expected to continue well into the summer, we look back at some of the most important and defining moments of Barcelona’s charge to becoming Spanish champions for the third time in four years.

10. Flick’s Early, Prophetic Warning

Flick was far from pleased with his team’s performance away at Rayo. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona played like an entitled side in the opening games of the season, looking like a team still resting on their 2024–25 success. Despite winning their first two league matches against Mallorca and Levante, the performances were subpar.



Then came a much-needed wake-up call away to Rayo Vallecano in late August. The Catalans managed to escape Vallecas with a 1–1 draw, but they were categorically outplayed by Iñigo Pérez’s side and easily could’ve lost the game by three or four goals.



“Last year we played and worked as a team, and the most important thing is that there’s no egos, because egos kill success,” Flick said after the match.



Flick’s warning helped Barcelona turn the page on 2024–25 and they started playing with more intensity. The German boss knew exactly what button to push, and his comments look like a prophecy nine months later considering what happened with Real Madrid this season.

9. Ronald Araújo’s Heroics

Ronald Araujo (center) was the hero against Girona in October. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

After losing consecutive games for the first time in 2025, Barcelona returned to winning ways against Girona with a 93rd-minute winner from center back turned emergency striker, Ronald Araújo.



With both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres injured, Araújo entered the game in the final minutes to lead the line. The gamble paid off when the Uruguay international scored the match-winner deep into stoppage-time, sending the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys into a frenzy, as the Catalans defeated Girona 2–1.



The last gasp win saw Barcelona stay within one point of Real Madrid, a disadvantage that extended to four points a week later when Los Blancos defeated Barça in October’s Clásico. Had Araújo not bagged the winner vs. Girona, it would’ve been a six-point disadvantage to end the month and Barça might not still be champions in that scenario.

8. Dream Camp Nou Return

Robert Lewandowski scored the first goal at the renovated Camp Nou. | Maria Garcia Jimenez /Soccrates/Getty Images

This season will always be remembered as the year Barcelona returned to their spiritual home at the Camp Nou. After 909 days, the soccer cathedral reopened its doors on Nov. 22, 2025 and Barcelona stepped up for the occasion, destroying Athletic Club 4–0.



Lewandowski scored the first goal at the renovated Camp Nou inside the opening five minutes. Fermín López and a brace from Torres completed the Blaugrana party, as fans in attendance celebrated profusely and also took the time to whistle Athletic’s Nico Williams, who turned down a move to Barcelona last summer.



It was a day to remember for Barça fans who witnessed a performance that set the tone for Barcelona‘s sensational record at home since returning to the Camp Nou.

7. Joan García’s Masterpiece vs. Espanyol

Joan García (left) was brilliant against his former club. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Joan García had already delivered a number of performances that made the $28.4 million (€25 million) Barcelona paid to acquire him last summer look like an absolute bargain. But in his first game back against boyhood club Espanyol, he had his coming out party as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.



With Espanyol fans whistling, insulting and throwing objects his way all game, García was otherworldly in the face of adversity. The 24-year-old had six total saves, including a save-of-the-season candidate to deny a Pere Milla header, and eventually collecting a clean sheet.



García’s heroics set the stage for Dani Olmo to break the deadlock in the 86th minute, and Barcelona went on to win the Catalan derby 2–0, making it six straight unbeaten away to their city rivals thanks to an inspired performance from García.

6. Taking La Liga Lead For Good

Marc Bernal scored the opener against Levante. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona capitalized on Real Madrid’s defeat to Osasuna in late February and, after suffering consecutive defeats for the first time in 2026, Flick’s men cruised to a 3–0 win vs. Levante to overtake Los Blancos atop the standings, a position they would not relinquish again.



Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong and López were the goalscorers in the Feb. 22 contest, and Barcelona moved one point clear of Real Madrid in the standings. Barcelona were coming off a loss away at Girona, but since the victory against Levante, Barça won 11 straight to lift the La Liga title.

5. Lamine Yamal’s First Career Hat-Trick

Lamine Yamal had a career day against Villarreal. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Feb. 28, 2026 will forever be remembered as the day Lamine Yamal scored the first hat trick of his career in Barcelona’s 4–1 victory against Villarreal.



Barcelona’s generational star was unplayable on the day, tucking in the opener on a breakaway, scoring on a sensational individual action to secure his brace and completing his hat-trick with a cool finish just past the hour mark. With his maiden three-goal game, Yamal set the record as the youngest player in La Liga to score a hat-trick this century—also bagging the 100th goal contribution of his career.



Lewandowski scored Barça’s fourth and Flick’s side opened a four-point gap to Real Madrid at the summit.

4. Smash And Grab At San Mamés

Yamal (front) was the hero of Barcelona’s gritty win away at Athletic Club. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona were reeling following a monumental effort that ultimately proved insufficient as they were eliminated by Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Four days later, a rotated yet visibly exhausted Barça took on Athletic Club and collected one of their most hard-fought wins of the season.



Flick offered rest to some key players as the toll of juggling four different competitions since the start of 2026 took its toll by the time March rolled around. Barcelona were second best at San Mamés, but an inspired García performance and one moment of magic from Yamal sufficed to escape the Basque country with all three points after a 1–0 win.



The win perfectly encapsulated the championship pedigree and resilient nature Barcelona have developed under Flick.

3. Lewandwoski Wins It at the Death vs. Atléti

Lewandowski’s late winner vs. Atléti was a defining moment in the title race. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid are the main villains of Barcelona’s 2025–26 season, eliminating Flick’s side from both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.



Still, Barcelona did the double over Diego Simeone’s men in La Liga, and their win at the Metropolitano in the first game after the March international break was a turning point in the title race. After falling behind early, Marcus Rashford brought Barça level before Lewandowski almost accidentally tapped in a rebound from a brilliant João Cancelo play in the 86th minute, ensuring the Catalans returned home with all three points.



The comeback and late heroics were particularly important given Real Madrid lost to Mallorca the day before, meaning Barcelona took full control of the title race, building a seven-point lead.

2. Breaking the Getafe Curse

Barcelona finally won away at Getafe in the post-Lionel Messi era. | Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona were winless in their last five trips to Getafe’s Estadio Coliseum, having scored just just one goal in those meetings and with their last win at their house of horrors coming in 2019, while Lionel Messi was in the team.



Compromised by the injuries of star attackers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, many expected another stumble against José Bordalás’s awkward outfit. But despite the negative precedent and complicated context, Barcelona delivered and decidedly ended any talk of a “Getafe curse” with a 2–0 win thanks to goals from López and Rashford.



The victory all but check-mated La Liga, as the Blaugrana built an 11-point lead atop the table with their first win at the Coliseum with their emperor.

1. Coronation in Dominant El Clásico Win

Barcelona’s title celebrations started with Real Madrid players still on the pitch. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The stage was set for the La Liga title race to be decided in El Clásico for the first time ever, and Barcelona answered the call with a dominant 2–0 win against Real Madrid to capture their 29th league championship.



A stunning free kick from Rashford and a strike from Torres led Barça to victory in the first Camp Nou Clásico in three years. Barcelona completely outclassed their bitter rivals and a feeble version of Real Madrid were lucky to escape Catalonia without getting humiliated—or, rather, further humiliated.



It was a fairytale way to clinch a back-to-back La Liga crowns while also sentencing Los Blancos to a trophyless season. With the win, the hope of finishing the season with a perfect home league record and becoming the third centurions in La Liga history stayed intact.



Lifting the trophy at home and right in their face of their mortal enemy will be the lasting and best memory of Barcelona’s 2025-26 La Liga title-winning campaign.

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