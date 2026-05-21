Barcelona XI vs. Valencia: Legend Says Goodbye—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Barcelona take the pitch for the final time in 2025–26 when they visit Valencia on Saturday night looking to end the season on a high.

The dream of becoming only the third Centurions in La Liga history is no longer a possibility for Hansi Flick’s men, but the Spanish champions will be aiming to tie the bow on what’s still been a record-breaking league campaign.

As the curtain drops on another dominant domestic campaign, Barcelona will want to head into the summer victorious and bid farewell to 2025–26 with their 32nd La Liga win in 38 contests.

Flick Expected to Rotate

Frenkie de Jong could make his first start since February. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Flick deployed his strongest XI last time out against Real Betis as Barcelona successfully attempted to finish the season with a perfect record at home. However, with the title already in the bag, the German deployed a rotated XI in Barça’s most recent away game in the defeat against Alavés. The same could be expected on Saturday.

Injuries continue to be a problem for Barça, with Lamine Yamal still sidelined, but a fresh hit comes in the form of Fermín López, who suffered a devastating foot injury against Betis that will deny him of a first career World Cup appearance this summer.

Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford all dealt with fitness issues in recent days, but the trio returned to training and should be able to feature on Saturday. Still, Robert Lewandowski is expected to lead the line one last time as he says goodbye to the Blaugrana shirt.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Lamine Yamal, Fermín López.

Lamine Yamal, Fermín López. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia

Barcelona’s potential final XI of the season. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—Flick confirmed García would start the final two games of the season as he tries to get a clean sheet that could guarantee the first Zamora Trophy of his career.

RB: Ronald Araújo—Barcelona’s captain will get the nod in the final game of the season. It’s been a complicated campaign for the Uruguay international, who will hope to bounce back next term ... if he’s still at the club.

CB: Eric García—The versatile Spaniard has enjoyed the best season of his Barcelona career to date. He’ll return to his natural position in the heart of defense considering Flick has primarily used Araújo at right back in recent months, while also offering Pau Cubarsí some rest.

CB: Gerard Martín—The revelation of Barcelona’s season will start in the position he’s made his own this term. The emergence of Martín may have even shifted Barça’s priorities in the transfer market.

LB: João Cancelo—What a winter signing Cancelo turned out to be. He arrived raising plenty of questions, but now it seems like the Catalans will do everything they can to keep him beyond the termination of his loan.

DM: Frenkie de Jong—Between injuries and a lingering sickness, De Jong’s been a non-factor over the last three months. The Dutchman revealed he’s back to full health and could make his first start since Feb. 21.

DM: Marc Bernal—Bernal will start alongside De Jong to give Pedri some respite—much to the pleasure of Spain boss Luis de la Fuente. It’s been a promising season for Bernal, who’s returned from an ACL tear with consistent glimpses of his incredible potential.

RW: Raphinha—The Brazilian bagged a brace against Betis and showed Barcelona exactly what they missed during the decisive part of the campaign, especially in Europe. Raphinha will occupy Yamal’s vacant spot on the right wing.

AM: Dani Olmo—López’s injury could indirectly benefit Olmo in that he could once again be the undisputed No. 10 for Spain in a major tournament, much like in the 2024 Euros. The silky playmaker has the quality to be a difference-maker for La Roja this summer.

LW: Marcus Rashford—It could be Rashford’s final game donning the Blaugrana shirt regardless of his and the team’s wishes for him to stay. Amid plenty of uncertainty, the Englishman will look to add to his impressive haul of 28 goal contributions this season.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—With Torres just coming back from a knock, Lewandowski will lead the line in his final game for the club. After an emotional farewell, the Barça legend will look to score twice to continue his ridiculous streak of 14 consecutive seasons scoring at least 20 goals.

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