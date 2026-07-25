How Vinicius Jr Would Fit at Arsenal If Blockbuster Transfer Becomes Reality

Arsenal are looking to reinforce their left wing by pulling off one of the biggest most ambitious transfers in club history in the form of acquiring Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior.

Not satisfied with ending a 22-year Premier League title drought last season, Arsenal are now exploring the possibility of poaching Vinícius Jr away from Spain’s capital to significantly bolster their chances of challenging for every piece of silverware available in 2026–27.

The Gunners have been tipped with wanting to reinforce the left wing since before the transfer window opened and have already acquired Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge to replace the departing Leandro Trossard. But Mikel Arteta’s side aren’t done addressing that area of the pitch, evidenced by their desire to sign Morgan Rogers before the England international joined London neighbors Chelsea.

It appears Arsenal have now pivoted to luring one of, if not, the best left wingers in the world to Emirates Stadium. Any potential deal for Vinícius Jr remains in its infancy, and Real Madrid seem reluctant to let go of the Brazilian gem. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and negotiations are at a standstill, making his situation with Los Blancos increasingly precarious.

This summer is the best opportunity Arsenal will get of landing the two-time Champions League winner. The operation will certainly pose significant hurdles, and it remains a fairytale for now, but as long as there’s a chance, Arsenal should do everything they can to pull-off the blockbuster transfer.

How Arsenal Could Line Up With Vinicius Junior

Vinícius Júnior is one of the most electrifying players in the world. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

(4-2-3-1): Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Ødegaard, Vinícius Jr; Gyökeres/Havertz.

(4-3-3): Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Vinícius Jr.

There’s zero doubt as to where Vinícius Jr would play if he were to join Arsenal. The left winger position would become exclusively his, regardless of Tzolis’s recent acquisition.

The Brazilian is the definition of a touchline winger that likes to start out wide and take on his marker down the wing, before either reaching the end-line or, preferably, drifting inside with a diagonal run to his preferred right foot, giving him the option to have take a shot or thread a pass to other forwards in advantageous positions near the goal.

Arsenal struggled to get consistent production from their left wingers for long stretches of 2025–26, with Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli combining to produce just seven league goals. Eberechi Eze also played significant minutes wide left, but he is at his best operating centrally with natural wingers either side of him.

Everyone knows exactly where Vinícius Jr would fit in Arteta’s starting lineup, and there are few players in the world—if any—more capable of wreaking havoc down the left wing.

Vinicius Junior Fits Perfectly With Arsenal’s Style

Mikel Arteta is an obsessive tactician. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal won the Premier League and made the Champions League final in 2025–26 thanks to the best defense in Europe and in spite of a constantly unimaginative attack from open play, the result of subpar seasons from Arsenal’s best frontmen. Arteta also made a concentrated effort of building a balanced side that controls games, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he didn’t want to play attacking soccer. In fact, they scored more goals than in the previous Premier League season.

The Gunners simply struggled to get things clicking offensively at various points of the 2025–26 campaign, mostly because of a collective drop in form and injuries. Especially when facing low-blocks, Arsenal struggled to generate moments of magic to unlock well-structured backlines from open play—set-pieces are a different story. Even without Vinícius Jr’s arrival, Arsenal should be an improved attacking side come 2026–27 if their main attackers manage to be on the field consistently. Vinícius Jr, though, has the qualities to take the Gunners’s attack to new heights.

In recent years, Arsenal’s attack has been primarily funneled to the right wing where Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard operate. Vinícius Jr, on the left wing, would immediately become Arteta’s most dangerous attacking threat, meaning defenses wouldn’t be able to favor defending Saka on the other side, instantly creating more space.

Arsenal dominate possession more often than not, especially against the aforementioned low-blocks. There are few players in the world more capable of destroying low-blocks through dribbling in tight spaces than the Brazilian, who boasts the vision, skills and technique to get past multiple defenders by himself. He’s a self-sufficient game-breaker, an elite one-on-one attacker capable of turning a game upside-down at any given moment.

Multiple defenders often aren’t enough to contain Vinícius Júnior (middle). | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

An underrated aspect of Vinícius’s game is his ability to combine with other teammates through quick passing patterns that pick-apart defenses—something Arsenal’s attack does brilliantly when firing on all cylinders. It’s been a wrinkle of his game not regularly exploited by Los Blancos in recent seasons, but it’s hard to forget some of the sensational, lightning-quick passing patterns he produced playing alongside Karim Benzema on the road to the 2021–22 Champions League title. Vinícius Jr’s passing and overall quality as a creator would mesh brilliantly with Arsenal’s style.

Arteta is also not afraid of being pragmatic in his tactical approach, sometime dropping his side deeper to invite the opponent and pounce on the counter-attack. Vinícius Jr is one of the most devastating forces in transition, a player that is hard to stop once he takes off with space ahead of him.

Vinicius Jr is equally comfortable receiving the ball at his feet or running into space and can be just as dangerous either way. Martinelli, Arsenal’s current proven option on the left, is strong in transitions but mostly incapable of creating for himself if the ball comes at his feet with markers on him. Saka and Noni Madueke on the other side both feel more comfortable with the ball coming to their feet. In other words, Vinícius Junior is the best of both worlds.

It’s true that Vinícius’s off-the-ball work rate is essentially zero, but Arsenal have a wealth of defensive options to more than make up for this issue. Having a player capable of single-handedly unlocking the best version of Arsenal‘s attack and opening up a wide array of offensive alternatives is worth acquiring despite his considerable limitations out of possession—especially for the best defensive team in Europe.

Arsenal Players Most Affected by Vinicius Junior’s Potential Arrival

Gabriel Martinelli (left) and Eberechi Eze could be significantly impacted by Vinícius Jr’s arrival. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Landing Vinícius Jr would significantly alter the dynamics of Arsenal’s attacking depth chart and overall positional distribution.

No players would be more harshly affected than countryman Gabriel Martinelli and summer recruit Tzolis. Martinelli had a strong Champions League season but started in only 11 of his 30 Premier League appearances last season and mustered just one league goal. Vinícius Jr arriving could further dent his minutes, and it could result in him leaving the club altogether.

Tzolis would become Vinícius’s clear backup, only playing when the Brazilian is in need of some rest and getting mostly cameos off the bench—though it’s known that Vinícius Jr doesn’t always respond well to being substituted.

Eze, who played on the left regularly in 2025–26, would almost exclusively operate at his preferred No. 10 role now, competing with Ødegaard for minutes.

Finally, Arteta likes to deploy Myles-Lewis Skelly as a fullback that inverts to midfield in possession. Because of the Brazilian’s defensive liabilities, the Spaniard might opt to utilize one of his more well-rounded defenders at left-back. This could force Lewis-Skelly to complete his transition as a midfielder to rival Martín Zubimendi for a spot alongside Declan Rice, or to be pushed down the pecking order at left back.

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