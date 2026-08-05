Vinicius Junior Breaks Silence on Real Madrid Future Amid Arsenal Interest

Vinícius Júnior has said that new manager José Mourinho wants him to be “happy” as he continues to negotiate a new contract with Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old superstar’s future has been the subject of much focus in recent months, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2027. Talks over a renewal stalled last year, with Vinícius Jr reportedly seeking a substantial salary increase along with a controversial “renewal bonus.”

Publicly both Vinícius Jr and club president Florentino Pérez have spoken of how they wish to continue the union far beyond next year, but the lack of agreement after such protracted negotiations remains a source of concern.

Premier League champions Arsenal, meanwhile, have entered the picture as genuine suitors, while Real Madrid’s expected purchase of Yan Diomande both add more layers of complexity to the saga.

Preseason Going Well, Says Vinícius Jr

Vinícius Jr has returned to preseason training. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Despite the speculation over his future, Vinícius Jr gave a relaxed assessment of his current status in Real Madrid preseason under new manager Mourinho, giving no indication of behind-the-scenes issues.

“It has ⁠gone very well, getting to know the new coach and the new ​players, and training very hard,” ‌he told Real Madrid ‌TV. “Mourinho wants me to be as I have always been: happy, cheerful ‌and playing my football.”

He added: “We have to prepare physically ​so that during the ​season we have fewer ​injuries and can count on everyone. It was a good training session and we all left very tired, but now it’s time to rest for tomorrow. That’s how pre-season is and we have to be ready.”

The winger has yet to feature for Madrid in preseason and was speaking after undertaking his second day of training with the team, having been given an extended summer break following his 2026 World Cup exertions with Brazil.

What Contract Have Madrid Offered?

Madrid have made a new contract offer to the Brazilian. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In recent days, Real Madrid have put a new contract offer on the table to Vinícius Jr, one thought to be worth around €22 million ($25.5 million) a year after tax.

While that figure represents an increase on previous proposals, it is some way off the €30 million ($34 million), plus bonuses, that the 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up had supposedly been holding out for at the start of negotiations.

It has also been claimed that Madrid have adopted a ‘take it or leave it’ approach and that the club’s latest offer will be their final one in the negotiating process. Reports in Spain suggest that there is optimism that this proposal will finally see the player compromise on his demands and tie his future to the club.

Publicly at least, Vinícius Jr has made it clear that his preference is to stay at Real Madrid, saying as recently as March “I only think about Real Madrid and being there for a long time.”