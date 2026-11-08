Why Vinicius Junior Missed Real Madrid Training Ahead of Valencia Clash

Vinícius Junior was nowhere to be found during Real Madrid’s final training session prior to the November international break because he was in another continent.

While Real Madrid prepared for and then defeated Valencia 3–0 to extend their winning run to eight games in all competitions, the Brazilian winger was away in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

It’s not like Vinícius went rogue. The Brazilian was unavailable for the match against Valencia as he served the last game of his four-match suspension in La Liga for his red card against Villarreal and the ensuing reaction.

Instead of staying back in Spain’s capital, Vinícius traveled to the UAE to fulfill a commercial agreement signed in 2023 between Dubai and Los Blancos that requires the Brazilian to visit once a year. Los Blancos have multiple commercial agreements in the UAE, including their second most lucrative sponsor: Fly Emirates.

Vinícius will shoot some promotional videos during his brief stay before traveling to join Brazil’s November camp ahead of the friendly matches La Seleçao will play in Singapore. Given the circumstances, it’s understandable why Madrid and Vinícius picked this as the moment to make his annual Dubai visit.

Vinícius Júnior Must Return to Form After International Break

It’s been a nightmare start of the season for Vinícius Júnior. | Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

Vinícius missing the visit to Mestalla might’ve been a blessing in disguise given what has transpired in recent years. The Brazilian has reportedly suffered racist abuse in away games against Valencia, and he’s been sent of in two of his last three trips to Mestalla.

Now that his suspension is over, Vinícius will be able to feature in La Liga on the other side of the November international window, but his place in Real Madrid's XI is no longer guaranteed.

Vinícius has endured a dreadful start of the season in which he looks like a shell of his former self. Even before his suspension, the Brazilian had offered next to nothing in attack. In recent Champions League appearances, Madrid has come from behind to win the game only once the winger left the pitch.

The two-time Champions League winner hasn’t registered a goal contribution in his last seven appearances for Los Blancos, and his lone goal of the term came back in Aug. 26.

For many, it’s not a coincidence that José Mourinho has unlocked Madrid’s best version with Vinícius sidelined. Summer signing Yan Diomande has looked stellar operating on the left wing, seemingly already building a better understanding with Kylian Mbappé. The teenager has four goals and four assists for Madrid since Vinícius’s most recent goal contribution.

Vinícius headlined a drawn-out contract saga this summer that threatened to see him leave Los Blancos. After signing a lucrative extension until 2032, this is far from an ideal way to respond.

It’s imperative that Vinícius uses his time away with Brazil to rediscover his confidence and returns to Madrid resembling the player that nearly won the 2024 Ballon d’Or. If he continues to play like he’s done since the start of the season, though, then Diomande looks primed to usurp his place in Madrid’s first-choice starting XI, and his future at the club could come under question once again.