Manchester United are reportedly considering taking JJ Gabriel’s proposed move to Real Madrid to court over allegations of an unsanctioned approach, with the primary objective of “justice.”

Gabriel is yet to ever make a single senior appearance but has already appeared on the front cover of Madrid’s biggest sports paper, made a farewell video and inspired a mixture of outrage and concern across the ranks at Manchester United.

The 16-year-old academy gem has reportedly not had any contact with United since scoring a hat trick for the U-19s on his UEFA Youth League debut in September. Having been denied the senior minutes he and his representatives had reportedly demanded, coupled with the tumbling standards of United at large, Gabriel flew to Barcelona, where he has been training individually to stay fit while Europe’s top clubs circle.

Amid interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City, Real Madrid are widely considered to have won the race for the prodigious forward’s signature, with a verbal agreement made ahead of what is anticipated to be a January switch.

However, JJ Gabriel is still technically registered as a player at Manchester United, who have not yet quite accepted the end of this messy saga, as reported by The Times.

What Is Man Utd’s Case?

Any transfer is complicated but the layers of intricacies multiple exponentially when considering a minor moving from the U.K. to the European Union between two of the biggest clubs on the planet. Gabriel’s representatives would appear to have cleared most of the hurdles ahead of them.

Despite being registered as a Manchester United player until the end of the current campaign, a verbal agreement to leave for Real Madrid is permitted under FIFA’s regulations. As a player aged between 16 and 18, Gabriel can also move to Europe thanks to his possession of an EU passport which he acquired through his mother’s Cypriot heritage. His father was also a Republic of Ireland international.

The sticking point, as highlighted by The Times, is the accusation from within Manchester United that “conversations were held with other clubs in the summer without prior consent.” This would amount to what is colloquially known as “tapping up” and is explicitly prohibited in FIFA’s statutes:

“A club intending to conclude a contract with a professional must inform the player’s current club in writing before entering into negotiations with him,” Article 18, paragraph three of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players reads.

Should United find proof of these illicit conversations, they are expected to present the case to FIFA.

Potential Consequences of Man Utd’s Legal Challenge

JJ Gabriel has taken matters into his own hands—or those of his representatives. | Manchester United/Getty Images

This has been framed as a matter of pride rather than pounds or pennies.

As is the case with any underage transfer, United are already entitled to training compensation, which is not expected to exceed six digits. A figure of around €300,000 ($333,000) has been floated.

The club are thought to be aware that the chances of boosting this financial package remain highly unlikely despite their case. Instead, Manchester United are pining after something much more intangible: “justice.”

United are said to have been repeatedly flummoxed by Gabriel’s actions this year. The teenager’s abrupt exit in the fall came as a shock, just as his farewell video earlier this week.

Whatever actions are taken, it is stressed that United have “a policy of not punishing the player for what they believe are the actions of adults.”

Could This Derail Real Madrid Move?

José Mourinho could welcome JJ Gabriel to his senior roster next year. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Even though Gabriel’s deal with Real Madrid is not yet finalized, it is described as “very advanced.” Unless Manchester United can unearth some nefarious plot against them, it would appear as though the teenager will be permanently relocating to Spain.

Manchester United still haven’t received official contact from any governing bodies about de-registrating Gabriel, while club-to-club talks are also still yet to be had.

Reports surrounding this legal development frame United’s quest as a question of reputational restoration rather than anything more detrimental to Gabriel and Real Madrid. Yet, at this advanced stage, the damage has already been done.