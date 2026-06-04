What Must Happen for Barcelona to Sign Marc Cucurella—And Why It Seems Unlikely

Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella is a name that continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, but the potential transfer remains on stand-by and could stay that way unless the Catalans make the difficult decision to part ways with previously untouchable defenders.

Cucurella publicly criticized Chelsea’s project—or lack thereof—under BlueCo back in March in was was seen as a clear sign of his desire to exit the club after four seasons.

Barcelona quickly emerged as a potential destination considering Cucurella is a La Masia product. When asked about the possibility of returning to his boyhood club, the left back didn’t mince words and revealed that “it would be difficult to reject.”

With the soon to be 28-year-old Spaniard reportedly “willing” to start a new chapter of his career, many have appointed Barcelona as his next club. Although the Catalans do hold an interest, there are things that must happen for the wheels to get rolling on Cucurella’s transfer.

The Blaugrana must gather funds and make room for Cucurella in Hansi Flick’s stacked squad. That can only happen if the club works on the departures of in-house defenders, namely Alejandro Balde or Jules Koundé.

Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde Plan To Stay At Barcelona

Jule Koundé (left) and Alejandro Balde had a subpar season. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona would only consider parting ways with Koundé or Balde if a major offer arrived. The players, though, want to continue in Catalonia, with the former recently speaking about his Barça situation as he prepares to represent France in the 2026 World Cup.

“I hope to continue at Barça,” Koundé stated, via Marca. “I have a contract until 2030. In my head it’s pretty clear. Right now, with the France national team, these are things that take a back-seat. I’m fully focused on the World Cup until further notice, but I’m a Barcelona player and I hope to continue [at the club].”

Barcelona extended Koundé’s contract last summer after a phenomenal 2024–25 campaign. The Frenchman’s inability to replicate that form in 2025–26 cost him the starting right back role and made him expendable, as Barça could look to cash-in to reinvest that money elsewhere.

Similarly, Balde took a step back in his development this season, losing the starting left back job in the second half of the term in favor of winter loanee João Cancelo, who Barcelona are now trying to make a permanent signing.

If the Catalans finalize a deal for Cancelo, then Balde could become a valuable bargaining chip. With the left back under contract until 2028, this could be the perfect time to cash-in.

But Balde doesn’t want to leave his boyhood club and Barcelona would only consider his departure if a mouthwatering offer arrived. If both Koundé and Balde stay put, which is likely, then Cucurella’s arrival is almost impossible.

Cucurella Isn’t Barcelona’s Main Priority

Julián Alvarez is atop Barcelona’s wish list. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are currently almost entirely focused on adding a new world-class striker. Julián Alvarez is their primary target and although a bid worth $116 million (€100 million) has already been rejected by Atlético Madrid, Barça’s pursuit is expected to continue.

The Catalans already spent $93.2 million (€80 million) to acquire England international Anthony Gordon. The fee Barça are expected to pay for their striker reinforcement will likely exceed that, and although they should have ability to finance such a deal, sales are still necessary to balance the books and avoid potential financial fair play issues that compromise the team’s ability to register new signings.

Reaching an agreement with Chelsea for Cucurella won’t be cheap and Barcelona’s major investments this summer are expected to come at other positions. Taking advantage of market opportunities in the form of free agents such as Bernardo Silva looks more realistic than a major push for Cucurella.

Barcelona’s interest in Cucurella is real, but plenty of things must happen before a serious pursuit takes place. Until Barça completes their priority signings and one of their big-name defenders leaves the club for a considerable fee, Cucurella returning home to his boyhood club seems unlikely.

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