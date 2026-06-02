Every Barcelona Player at the 2026 World Cup: Fixtures, Chances, Favorites

There will be a significant Barcelona contingent in North America this summer, with 16 players from Hansi Flick’s side representing their national teams in the 2026 World Cup.

The crop of 16 Barcelona players that will take part in this summer’s World Cup is the second-largest ever in club history, just one shy of the record 17 Blaugrana talents that featured in Qatar 2022.

As was the case during the glory days of Spain’s national team, Barcelona are back to being the core of La Roja, with half of the club’s World Cup representatives joining Luis de la Fuente’s tournament favorites. Eight national teams in total will have Barça players in their ranks this summer.

The world’s eyes will be glued to the greatest sporting spectacle on earth this summer, and the majority of Barça players taking part have a strong chance of enjoying a glorious World Cup run—even if it’s at the expense of their club teammates.

Here’s a detailed view of every Barcelona player that will feature in the 2026 World Cup.

Spain

Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Joan García

Barcelona player make up almost a third of Spain’s 26-player roster. | Luciano Lima/Getty Images

Seven Barcelona players were part of the team that helped Spain conquer it’s one and only World Cup title in South Africa 2010. Fast forward 16 years, and eight Barça players are part of La Roja’s 2026 World Cup squad.

There’s Blaugrana representation in every area of Spain's stacked roster. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia, defenders Eric García and Pau Cubarsí, midfielders Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo, plus forwards Ferran Torres and the dazzling Lamine Yamal, who will make his highly-anticipated World Cup debut as an 18-year-old.

Fermín López sustained a devastating foot injury that ended his World Cup dreams, or else it would’ve been nine Barça players working under De la Fuente’s orders.

Following a magical run in the 2024 Euros, Spain are the odds-on favorites to win the 2026 World Cup, with Barcelona talents once again expected to play a major role in the team’s success.

Group Stage Fixtures

Spain vs. Cape Verde —Monday, June 15 (12 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 15 (12 p.m. ET) Spain vs. Saudi Arabia —Sunday, June 21 (12 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 21 (12 p.m. ET) Uruguay vs. Spain—Friday, June 26 (8 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 75.12%

: 75.12% Round of 32 : 98.44%

: 98.44% Round of 16 : 72.02%

: 72.02% Quarterfinals : 51.32%

: 51.32% Semifinals : 38.54%

: 38.54% Final : 25.20%

: 25.20% Winner: 16.04%

All World Cup predictions are according to Opta.

Brazil

Raphinha

Raphinha will look to lead Brazil’s charge towards a sixth World Cup title. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

It wasn’t the easiest of seasons for Raphinha, who battled injuries throughout 2025–26 which compromised his ability of replicating his outstanding 2024-25. Nevertheless, he remained mostly prolific whenever he was available and his timely return to fitness will see him be part of Brazil’s powerful attack this summer.

Brazil isn’t considered one of the biggest favorites to win it all, but La Seleçao still have plenty of elite quality and one of the greatest managers of all time in Carlo Ancelotti. Boosted by the return of its icon and leader, Neymar Jr, Brazil dreams of a magical run in North America, and Raphinha will unquestionably be one of the main protagonists if there’s any hope of La Seleçao adding that much-desired sixth star.

Group Stage Fixtures

Brazil vs. Morocco —Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET)

—Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET) Brazil vs. Haiti —Friday, June 19 (8:30 p.m. ET)

—Friday, June 19 (8:30 p.m. ET) Scotland vs. Brazil—Wednesday, June 24 (6 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 60.66%

: 60.66% Round of 32 : 96.72%

: 96.72% Round of 16 : 61.46%

: 61.46% Quarterfinals : 37.84%

: 37.84% Semifinals : 22.18%

: 22.18% Final : 12.32%

: 12.32% Winner: 6.50%

England

Anthony Gordon, Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford (left) and Anthony Gordon will be England’s top options on the left wing this summer. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

An interesting dynamic is brewing in England’s 2026 World Cup roster involving its two Barcelona representavies.

Marcus Rashford remains a Barça player until the termination of his loan from Manchester United on June 30. Rashford is eager to make Catalonia his permanent home, but that possibility has decreased after Barcelona unloaded $93 million (€80 million) to make Anthony Gordon their first signing of the summer.

The pair of attackers will fight to be England’s first-choice left winger this summer, as Rashford tries to make a case for his Blaugrana future, directly competing for playing time against the man who’s theoretically arrived to replace him. Still, Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions are on a mission to finally bring the World Cup trophy back home after 60 years.

Group Stage Fixtures

England vs. Croatia —Wednesday, June 17 (4 p.m. ET)

—Wednesday, June 17 (4 p.m. ET) England vs. Ghana —Tuesday, June 23 (4 p.m. ET)

—Tuesday, June 23 (4 p.m. ET) Panama vs. England—Saturday, June 27 (5 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 67.46%

: 67.46% Round of 32 : 96.38%

: 96.38% Round of 16 : 68.91%

: 68.91% Quarterfinals : 47.88%

: 47.88% Semifinals : 30.31%

: 30.31% Final : 18.69%

: 18.69% Winner: 10.87%

Egypt

Hamza Abdelkarim

One of the most exciting La Masia prospects will feature in the World Cup. | Ayman Aref/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Not only are Barcelona’s biggest stars competing in the World Cup, one of Barça’s most exciting academy talents, 18-year-old striker, Hamza Abdelkarim is part of Egypt’s roster for the tournament.

Abdelkarim is one of Egypt’s best prospects in recent years, and Barcelona wasted no time and acquired him during the January transfer window. Eight goals in 11 games for Barça Atlètic sufficed for manager Hossam Hassan to include him in Egypt’s 26-player roster for the 2026 World Cup.

The African nation might have tame tournament expectations, but it’s a monumental opportunity for Abdelkarim to announce himself to the world.

Group Stage Fixtures

Belgium vs. Egypt —Monday, June 15 (3 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 15 (3 p.m. ET) New Zealand vs. Egypt —Sunday, June 21 (9 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 21 (9 p.m. ET) Egypt vs. Iran—Friday, June 26 (11 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 20.11%

: 20.11% Round of 32 : 68.10%

: 68.10% Round of 16 : 30.66%

: 30.66% Quarterfinals : 11.05%

: 11.05% Semifinals : 3.71%

: 3.71% Final : 1.23%

: 1.23% Winner: 0.34%

France

Jules Koundé

Jules Koundé and France want revenge after getting dramatically close to World Cup glory in 2022. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Jules Koundé enjoyed his fair share of struggles donning the Blaugrana shirt in 2025–26, but the defenders is expected to be a starter for arguably the most talented team and one of the biggest favorites this summer: France.

Les Bleus and Koundé suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Argentina in the Qatar 2022 final, ending their hopes of winning back-to-back titles. Finalists in each of the past two tournaments, France’s roster remains overflowing with quality, and adding a third star to the badge this summer is a very real possibility.

Group Stage Fixtures

France vs. Senegal —Thursday, June 16 (3 p.m. ET)

—Thursday, June 16 (3 p.m. ET) France vs. Iraq —Monday, June 22 (5 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 22 (5 p.m. ET) Norway vs. France—Friday, June 26 (3 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 60.71%

: 60.71% Round of 32 : 95.26%

: 95.26% Round of 16 : 70.51%

: 70.51% Quarterfinals : 47.86%

: 47.86% Semifinals : 33.32%

: 33.32% Final : 21.31%

: 21.31% Winner: 13.18%

Netherlands

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is the Oranje’s orchestra conductor. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Frenkie de Jong will play a major role in trying to help the Netherlands conquer its elusive first World Cup crown. The Barcelona vice-captain hasn’t started a game since February, but he’s poised to play nearly every single minute for the Oranje this summer, leading a stacked midfield.

The Netherlands might be a step below the biggest favorites entering the tournament, but the nation‘s World Cup pedigree is undeniable, and a deep run could easily be in the cards, even if doubts remain over former Barcelona boss, Ronald Koeman’s ability to lead a title-winning side. Regardless, De Jong will be the brains behind the operation.

Group Stage Fixtures

Netherlands vs. Japan —Sunday, June 14 (4 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 14 (4 p.m. ET) Netherlands vs. Sweden —Saturday, June 20 (1 p.m. ET)

—Saturday, June 20 (1 p.m. ET) Tunisia vs. Netherlands—Thursday, June 25 (7 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 47.84%

: 47.84% Round of 32 : 88.44%

: 88.44% Round of 16 : 49.03%

: 49.03% Quarterfinals : 30.03%

: 30.03% Semifinals : 15.77%

: 15.77% Final : 8.13%

: 8.13% Winner: 3.92%

Portugal

João Cancelo

João Cancelo is one of Portugal’s mainstays. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Few expected João Cancelo’s second chapter in Barcelona to be as positive as it was, but the dynamic fullback was a staple of Flick’s side ever since he arrived on loan from the Saudi Pro League in January. His performances were so good that the plan now is to permanently keep him in Catalonia beyond the expiration of his loan.

His future might be uncertain, but Cancelo’s focus is now solely placed in helping Portugal win its first ever World Cup this summer. Portugal boast a powerful roster, and in Cristiano Ronaldo’s final tournament appearance, the entirety of Roberto Martínez’s side will be motivated to send off the all-time great with a World Cup title.

Group Stage Fixtures

Portugal vs. DR Congo —Wednesday, June 17 (1 p.m. ET)

—Wednesday, June 17 (1 p.m. ET) Portugal vs. Uzbekistan —Tuesday, June 23 (1 p.m. ET)

—Tuesday, June 23 (1 p.m. ET) Colombia vs. Portugal—Saturday, June 27 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 59.44%

: 59.44% Round of 32 : 94.58%

: 94.58% Round of 16 : 62.36%

: 62.36% Quarterfinals : 40.35%

: 40.35% Semifinals : 24.05%

: 24.05% Final : 13.26%

: 13.26% Winner: 7.18%

Uruguay

Ronald Araújo

Ronald Araújo is a key cog for a rebuilding Uruguay side. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

It was another turbulent season for Ronald Araújo, who dealt with mental health issues halfway through the term. Barcelona’s captain started just six games since the turn of the year, but he’s still a mainstay in the XI of Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay.

Gone are the days of Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Diego Godín and Diego Forlan leading Los Charrúas. But under Bielsa’s watch, boasting quality players in every line and with the gritty nature that’s historically defined the team, Uruguay could be the dark horse in North America this summer.

Group Stage Fixtures

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay —Monday, June 15 (6 p.m. ET)

—Monday, June 15 (6 p.m. ET) Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde —Sunday, June 21 (6 p.m. ET)

—Sunday, June 21 (6 p.m. ET) Uruguay vs. Spain—Friday, June 26 (8 p.m. ET)

Chances of Progression

Top Group : 18.96%

: 18.96% Round of 32 : 83.67%

: 83.67% Round of 16 : 38.74%

: 38.74% Quarterfinals : 20.28%

: 20.28% Semifinals : 10.13%

: 10.13% Final : 4.11%

: 4.11% Winner: 1.53%

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