Why Matheus Cunha Isn’t Playing for Man Utd vs. Brentford

Manchester United were forced to line up against Brentford without last weekend’s match-winner Matheus Cunha due to a sore hip flexor, Michael Carrick revealed.

The Brazilian forward scored the only goal of a tepid victory over Chelsea to cement the Red Devils’ position in the Champions League qualification slots. Liverpool’s triumph against Crystal Palace coupled with Aston Villa’s defeat to Fulham on Saturday ensures that United lie on the same 58-point tally as both clubs heading into Monday night’s clash with the Bees.

Brighton & Hove Albion, however, are eight points adrift of gatecrashing the Champions League contingent.

As strong as United’s position may look, nothing is yet secure in this season of wild peaks and troughs at Old Trafford. Cunha’s absence is a blow but there was hope that it would not drag on too long, especially with a visit from Liverpool fast approaching over the horizon.

Man Utd Confirmed XI vs. Brentford

Amad Diallo replaced Cunha. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

(4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo; Benjamin Šeško.

Substitutes: Altay Bayındır (GK), Patrick Dorgu, Tyrell Malacia, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Shea Lacey, Joshua Zirkzee.

Michael Carrick elected for the straightforward option of replacing Cunha with Amad Diallo. While Benjamin Šeško was selected to lead the line, Bryan Mbeumo has been forced out onto his unnatural left wing.

The right-sided left footer may not often line up on the left but has enjoyed success from that position in the past. Against both Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur, Mbeumo scored from his unfavored flank.

When Will Matheus Cunha Return for Man Utd?

Matheus Cunha is hopeful of a thumbs up. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Cunha’s absence came as a shock to most onlookers and a disappointment to those inside the club. “He was looking quite promising during the week,” Carrick told Sky Sports ahead of kickoff.

“We thought he’d be O.K. but he didn’t quite progress quick enough. It’s nothing to serious but unfortunately he misses out tonight.”

The lack of severity comes as a major boost for United just six days ahead of a clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford. Any match between these historic rivals is huge but the latest edition is given an extra edge by the jeopardy of Champions League qualification.

Man Utd Handed Huge Double Boost vs. Brentford

Patrick Dorgu has reached full fitness. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

At the start of Carrick’s reign, Cunha couldn’t get into the team even when he was fully fit. Patrick Dorgu was the durable weapon out wide which the interim coach turned to for his first two fixtures, watching on with a sense of satisfaction as the Denmark international justified his selection with goals against Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, Dorgu pulled up with a serious hamstring injury at the Emirates which has kept him sidelined since the final weekend of January. The versatile wideman returned to training during United’s extended break as March bled into April but was not deemed fit enough to even make the bench against Chelsea last weekend. Nine days on, Dorgu has finally been included in a matchday squad.

Carrick opted not to toss the 21-year-old straight back into the starting XI but that was where Harry Maguire found himself after serving a controversial two-match ban. Maguire’s favored center back partner, Lisandro Martínez, remains sidelined with his own suspension, ensuring that Ayden Heaven was handed another start despite the return to fitness of Leny Yoro.

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