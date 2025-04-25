Will Kylian Mbappe Play for Real Madrid in Copa del Rey Final?
Question marks had surrounded Kylian Mbappé's status ahead of the Copa del Rey final, but Real Madrid have provided a major update on the Frenchman's health.
Real Madrid suffered two major losses in their 2–1 defeat to Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Not only were Los Blancos eliminated from the Champions League 5–1 on aggregate, but their top goalscorer Mbappé also sustained an ankle injury.
The Frenchman was forced to miss Real Madrid's two La Liga clashes with Athletic Bilbao and Getafe and was a doubt heading into the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. After two lopsided defeats to Hansi Flick's men this season, Los Blancos could not afford to lose their sharp shooter for the all-important El Clásico final.
The uncertainty of Mbappé's fitness is finally over, though, and Carlo Ancelotti will breathe a huge sigh of relief.
Yes, Mbappé is available and will play when Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. The Frenchman returned to training ahead of the fixture and traveled with the team to Sevilla.
Mbappé's status was made official when Ancelotti named the superstar forward in his squad for the final.
The return of Real Madrid's leading goalscorer is a huge boost for the defending Spanish and European champions. Mbappé has 33 goals to his name in his debut campaign with Los Blancos and is one of only two Real Madrid players to find the back of the net against Barcelona this season.
The pressure will be on Mbappé to lead a Real Madrid attack that has only scored one goal in each of the club's last four matches across all competitions. The Frenchman will also be eager to break his five-game goal drought to help Real Madrid secure their first piece of silverware in 2025.