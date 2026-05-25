The Worst Moments From Real Madrid’s Nightmare Season—Ranked

When the final whistle blew on Saturday afternoon, Real Madrid breathed a big sigh of relief that this season was finally over.

What a campaign it was for Madridistas, who watched on aghast as the club drifted from disappointment to scandal over the course of the campaign.

It has, of course, been another trophyless season at the Bernabéu but, in reality, that fact is only at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the issues.

Disharmony is growing like a weed at Valdebebas and the direction of the club, led by Florentino Pérez, has come under intense scrutiny.

Here are the 10 worst moments from Real Madrid’s season from hell—ranked.

Real Madrid’s Lowest Points in 2025–26

10. Home Defeat to Celta Vigo

Xabi Alonso lasted half a season at Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Probably the point of no return for Xabi Alonso.



Three Los Blancos players saw red during a bad-tempered 2–0 defeat at the Bernabéu back in December.



Some reports claim that Florentino Pérez wanted to sack Alonso there and then, but was held back by club CEO José Ángel Sánchez. A home defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League followed.



Alonso got just six more games in charge as morale deteriorated.

9. Vinicius Jr Tantrum

There was no love lost between Vinicius Jr (left) and Xabi Alonso. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The first real sign that there was something seriously wrong with this season: Vinicius Jr threw his hands up in the air, shouting, “Always me” and “I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving,” before storming down the tunnel after being subbed off in October’s Clásico win.



Alonso told reporters there would be no fine for the forward, but tensions had clearly escalated with half the locker room not on board with Alonso’s ways.



The incident became a portent of what was to come.

8. Home Defeat to Getafe

Franco Mastantuono has not impressed in his first season at Real Madrid. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Madrid’s second home league defeat of the season came in March, with Arbeloa struggling to close the gap on Barcelona at the top of the table.



Martín Satriano’s first-half strike was the difference, as an Mbappé-less Madrid failed to convert their chances.



Chants of “Florentino, resign” could be heard from the Bernabéu stands, while Arbeloa called out youngster Franco Mastantuono for getting a late red after arguing with the referee.

7. Pérez’s Rant

Florentino Pérez’s press conference raised eyebrows. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

When Florentino Pérez called an “emergency” press conference on the afternoon of May 12, many anticipated the club president would be announcing the appointment of a new manager or making a strong statement about the recent in-fighting at the training ground.



Instead, what followed was a surreal hour in which the 79-year-old railed against his perceived enemies, complained about “stolen titles” and announced a snap presidential election.



In a chaos-filled season, the club’s most senior figure did nothing to reassert calm.

6. Mbappé Melodrama

Mbappé has attracted plenty of criticism. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

An uncomfortable campaign came to a head for Mbappé this spring as the forward was heavily criticized for an ill-timed vacation with his girlfriend.



Reports of a bust-up with one Arbeloa’s staff on the training ground added to the drama, while the timing of the forward’s post of ‘support’ during the Clásico sent social media spiralling.



Mbappé, who was booed during a second-half cameo in the 2–0 win over Real Oviedo, kicked things up a gear with an explosive mixed-zone appearance, during which he claimed he was “fourth-choice striker” under Arbeloa.

5. Crushing Madrid Derby

Atlético recorded a record victory over Madrid back in September. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty

There are derby defeats and there are derby defeats.



After a bright start to the league season, with six consecutive victories, Madrid got a rude awakening away at Atlético Madrid, losing 5–2 to their rivals back in September.



The bruising loss marked the first time since 1950 that Atléti had scored five times in a Madrid derby.

4. Copa del Rey Exit

Real Madrid went out of the Copa del Rey in the Last 16 to Albacete | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Brought in to steady the ship after a tumultuous few months, Arbeloa suffered a nightmare first game in charge, as Madrid exited the Copa del Rey to second-tier Albacete in the round of 16.



Two late goals from Jefté Bentancor—a player who once featured at youth level for Madrid—condemned Los Blancos to a humiliating 3–2 defeat.

3. Champions League Exit

Real Madrid could not overcome Bayern in the Champions League. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images)

Eduardo Camavinga took center stage in the Champions League quarterfinal second-leg defeat to Bayern Munich, with his questionable red card in Bavaria the turning point in a pulsating game that the hosts would go on to win 4–3.



However, the refereeing controversy and some flashes of attacking brilliance couldn’t mask a dreadful 10 days for Madrid.



The defeat marked a run of four games without a win in all competitions, effectively ending any last hope of a trophy in 2025–26.

2. Clásico Hands Barça the Title

Real Madrid were limp against Barcelona. | IMAGO / Pressinphoto

While Barcelona’s title had long been inevitable, the Catalans officially wrapping up their championship at home against Real Madrid stung.



It was the first time in history that a Clásico had become the title clinching fixture in La Liga, while Madrid—distracted by off-field chaos—offered little to no resistance.



Marcus Rashford’s early free kick began a procession for the hosts, while Ferran Torres doubled the score before 20 minutes.

1. The Real Rumble

Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni clashed in training. | Justin Setterfield-FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

The moment that may come to define this season in history: Real Madrid confirmed that Federico Valverde had been hospitalized with a “brain injury” after a training-ground altercation with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni as locker-room rifts turned physical.



Both players were fined €500,000 ($580,000), but avoided further punishment.



The very same week, Álvaro Carreras appeared to confirm reports that he had been slapped by Antonio Rüdiger in a separate incident.



Unity in the roster remains at an all-time low. José Mourinho is now on the verge of taking over with the express remit of wrangling the egos and quelling the disorder that has plagued Real Madrid’s campaign.

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