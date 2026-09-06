The Worst Transfers of the 2026 Summer Window

Yet more billions were splashed on transfers across world soccer this summer as an assortment of superstars secured lucrative switches.

Premier League clubs, as usual, were the major protagonists, spending an eye-watering $4.8 billion on signings, but teams from other major leagues in Europe and beyond were also willing to loosen the purse strings.

While there were plenty examples of astute business being conducted, the window was not without some head-scratching deals. After all, with thousands of players on the move, some ill-advised transfers are inevitable.

Here are eight of the worst signings made during the 2026 summer window.

Sávio

Spurs overpaid on Sávio. | Tottenham Hotspur

Transfer : Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur

: Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur Fee: $101.9 million

Supporters were so stunned by Sávio’s $101.9 million price tag that many assumed some creative accounting was being employed as Tottenham Hotspur signed the Brazilian and his Manchester City teammate Omar Marmoush in quick succession.

Reports hinted at a sell-on clause Man City were reluctant to pay to Marmoush’s former club Eintracht Frankfurt, thus explaining why Sávio’s price tag was so dear in comparison to the Egyptian’s. However, when that theory was debunked, there were no shortage of raised eyebrows across the soccer world.

The fact Spurs were willing to spend such a vast sum on someone with a record of two Premier League goals in two seasons at the Etihad was perplexing, and Sávio will have to make a fast start in north London if he hopes to merit his valuation.

Mykhailo Mudryk

A desperate deal. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images.

Transfer : Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur

: Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur Fee: Loan

One of several surprising Spurs transfers came on deadline day. A move for Chelsea center back Tosin Adarabioyo confused the club’s fanbase, but the parallel loan deal for Mykhailo Mudryk sent many over the edge.

After all, the Ukrainian winger hadn’t played a competitive match in nearly two years due to a doping ban which was recently lifted, and his performances were wildly inconsistent before his long stint out of the action.

Effectively, Tottenham have decided to rehabilitate one of their rivals’ big-money signings. If he succeeds, they can activate an astonishing option to buy worth $101.9 million—the same amount spent on Sávio. If he struggles, Spurs only have themselves to blame for such a risky gamble.

Liam Delap

Liam Delap seriously struggled at Chelsea. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Transfer : Chelsea to Nottingham Forest

: Chelsea to Nottingham Forest Fee: $61.2 million

Chelsea recouped $520 million through player sales this summer, with many of their departees deemed surplus to requirements. Liam Delap was one of those they were desperate to shift after a disastrous debut season which yielded just three goals in 49 appearances.

The fact another Premier League club was willing to offer Delap a redemption opportunity is not particularly surprising, especially considering he had scored 12 goals in England’s top flight with Ipswich Town during the 2024–25 campaign.

However, Nottingham Forest’s willingness to spend $61.2 million the striker—who Chelsea only bought for $40.6 million—sent many jaws to the floor. Such a sum is simply unjustifiable, even in an inflated market.

Emmanuel Emegha

Emmanuel Emegha was a pointless signing. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Transfer : Strasbourg to Chelsea

: Strasbourg to Chelsea Fee: $28.5 million

Chelsea made plenty of room in Xabi Alonso’s roster through player sales and refilled their dressing room with 11 new players. There was the usual sea of fresh-faced wonderkids, but, for a change, a healthy number of experienced, Premier League-proven veterans, too.

Emmanuel Emegha falls into the category of the former and was a deal Chelsea actually agreed last September. Signed from sister club Strasbourg for $28.5 million, the 23-year-old was expected to serve as João Pedro’s understudy in a season without European soccer.

However, with the Blues signing Danny Welbeck, the Dutchman is now third-choice in a one-striker system. Unfortunately for Emegha, that means an uphill battle for regular game time, and will likely result in his career stagnating. What a waste.

Randal Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani is back at Juventus. | Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Transfer : Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus

: Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus Fee: $43.8 million

For $43.8 million, one would expect to sign a clinical center forward in red-hot form. Juventus, however, decided their former loanee Randal Kolo Muani justified that fee, despite his struggles with Tottenham Hotspur last season.

A temporary stint in north London brought just five goals in 41 appearances and a series of unspectacular displays. There were few moments of redemption for the Frenchman as Spurs slumped to 17th in the Premier League.

Paris Saint-Germain must be applauded for their negotiation skills after convincing Juve to part ways with a massive sum for the 27-year-old, whose 10-goal spell on loan in Turin clearly won him plenty of admirers.

Gonçalo Ramos

Gonçalo Ramos cost so much. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Transfer : Paris Saint-Germain to AC Milan

: Paris Saint-Germain to AC Milan Fee: $80 million

Juventus were not the only Italian giants to source their new No. 9 from PSG. Keen to back Ruben Amorim in his first transfer window, AC Milan sanctioned a costly deal for Gonçalo Ramos, who spent last season playing second fiddle to Ballon d’Or-winning Ousmane Dembélé.

The Portugal international was merely a rotation option in Luis Enrique’s side, coming into matches as a late substitute or starting straightforward Ligue 1 fixtures. He managed 13 goals in 50 outings, which apparently merits an $80 million fee in modern soccer.

For such a price tag, the Rossoneri should have been signing one of the world’s leading strikers, or an up-and-comer with immense potential. Splashing that amount on Ramos feels unwise, even if he’s a perfectly decent striker.

Gabriel Martinelli

Money was the motivation for Gabriel Martinelli’s summer move. | Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Transfer : Arsenal to Al Hilal

: Arsenal to Al Hilal Fee: $81.5 million

Gabriel Martinelli’s $81.5 million move to Al Hilal isn’t bad for Arsenal or his new employers, both of whom will be content with the transfer and the finances involved. But it certainly seems an odd and disappointing decision for Martinelli to take, with the Brazilian prioritizing a pay day over a genuine challenge at one of Europe’s elite clubs.

At just 25 years old, it’s a strange time for the winger to leave the limelight. While he endured a difficult season in 2025–26 despite Arsenal’s success, there’s no reason he couldn’t have rebuilt his reputation as an industrious and tricky forward for a Champions League club.

On his day, Martinelli remains a serious attacking threat with his blend of speed and endeavor, skills which a plethora of clubs could have utilized in the coming seasons.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah signed for Trabzonspor in a surprise move. | Nurgul GUNAYDIN/AFP/Getty Images

Transfer : Liverpool to Trabzonspor

: Liverpool to Trabzonspor Fee: Free

For Trabzonspor, signing Mohamed Salah was quite the coup. The legendary Liverpool winger was available on a free transfer and had a lengthy list of interested suitors, even if many of them resided outside of Europe’s leading leagues.

Yes, the Turkish side will have to pay Salah colossal wages, but in return they’re getting a global icon still capable of delivering world-class performances on his day.

For Salah, however, this deal is less impressive. A move to Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer made sense and would have offered more glamor, but the switch to Türkiye’s fourth-biggest club is more than a tad underwhelming.