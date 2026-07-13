Xabi Alonso Makes Clear Statements on Chelsea Futures of Fernandez, Garnacho

Xabi Alonso has made clear Chelsea’s very different opinions on the respective futures of Enzo Fernández and Alejandro Garnacho, determined to keep one but seemingly happy to see the back of the other during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

In his first press conference as Chelsea manager—a job title that crucially differs to all his predecessors going back a decade—Alonso shed light on what could happen. The Spaniard officially began work earlier this month and has had a little time to get his feet under the rug. Ultimately, he stands to have significantly more power and influence than Enzo Maresca ever did.

Alonso Reveals Fernández Conversation

Fernández is a senior player within the squad. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

With regard to Fernández, who was remarkably suspended by Chelsea for two matches last season as a direct result of his uncomfortably conspicuous pining for Real Madrid, Alonso said: “We spoke, but what we spoke about remains private.”

But while not willing to give away any details of the conversation, the former Liverpool midfielder did confirm, when subsequently asked to clarify, it is his preference that Fernández stays.

Javier Pastore, representing Fernández in the market, said at the start of July that “possibilities to leave Chelsea” are being considered. Pastore, once of Paris Saint-Germain, also spoke very positively about life in Madrid. But it was a statement that perhaps didn’t have the desire impact, because Real Madrid soon responded with a public address firmly distancing the club from an approach.

Without Real Madrid, it’s not clear what other options Fernández would have to leave Chelsea. Paris Saint-Germain remain tenuously linked, with no obvious place for the Argentine in a midfield already boasting Vitinha, João Neves, Fabián Ruiz and Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Even with Maresca now in charge at Manchester City, the brief interest in Fernández from there, reported last season, is not thought to have lasted.

Transfer Interest in Garnacho Is Confirmed

Garnacho is struggling to justify the hype that engulfed him as a teenager. | Steve Bardens/AMA/Getty Images

Garnacho, on the other hand, is free to leave.

The former Manchester United winger didn’t exactly prove the doubters wrong in the wake of an exit from Old Trafford last summer that came somewhat under a cloud.

Garnacho was previously the jewel of the United academy, poached from Atlético Madrid aged 16 and in the first team putting senior players to shame less than two years later. But, after already starting to frustrate supporters, the writing was on the wall when he publicly criticized Ruben Amorim’s decision to drop him for the 2025 Europa League final.

Chelsea gambled on a player who had just turned 21 and was potentially a home-run signing with the right coaching and management. But, one season in, it already seems it hasn’t paid off.

“We have spoken with the sporting directors, and there is interest from him, from other clubs, so let’s see how it develops,” Alonso said of the situation. “Hopefully it finishes in the best possible way for all parties,” the manager added, a telling remark.

Garnacho only started 17 times across the Premier League and Champions Leage last season, while six of his eight goals came in the domestic cup competitions. Despite not being selected for the World Cup by Argentina, he has not rejoined Chelsea for preseason to allow his representatives to arrange a transfer. Even Nicolas Jackson will be afforded a chance to stake his claim for a place in this new-look Chelsea, underlining just how bleak things have become regarding Garnacho’s future.

There aren’t many clubs who would pay Chelsea enough to break even—around £40 million ($53 million)—after inconsistent, underwhelming performances for two different teams over two seasons.

Napoli have a habit of turning talented misfits back into superstars, while Turkish club soccer always welcomes such opportunities. Saudi Arabia is the glaring best option, which pays handsomely but serves to take Garnacho away from the brightest spotlight in Europe.

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