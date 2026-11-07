Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus on Alabama vs. LSU

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Trade $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 this Saturday as Alabama and LSU battle for College Football Playoff positioning. The code is required to claim the offer, and you'll need to complete $25 in qualifying trades by Saturday, November 7 to unlock your bonus. Explore prediction market promos and start trading on the game.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Alabama vs. LSU

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades. Your bonus applies regardless of whether your Alabama vs. LSU trades win or lose, giving you extra capital to explore prediction markets beyond Saturday's matchup. This offer is significantly better than competing platforms, providing $10 more in bonus value than most other prediction market welcome codes.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID.

Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account.

Execute at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up.

Your $60 bonus credits to your account once you meet the trading requirement.

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires.

Imagine trading $25 on Alabama to cover the spread against LSU. If your trade settles, you've unlocked your $60 bonus regardless of the outcome. You could then use those funds to trade on other college football games, politics, or entertainment events available on Kalshi's platform.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus Before Alabama vs. LSU

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you can be ready to trade on Saturday's matchup between Alabama and LSU. Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus:

Create Your Account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address to complete registration. Verify Your Identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and complete the Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund Your Account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement. Trade on Alabama vs. LSU: Place your first trade on any available market, including the Alabama vs. LSU game. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use Your Bonus: Your bonus credit is active for seven days. Use it to trade on additional markets or explore other events on Kalshi's platform.

Ready to dive deeper into prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.