Elite 2023 DB Recruit Joenel Aguero Closing in on College Decision

With one late October Tweet, those who look ahead in college football recruiting collectively became curious around the recruitment of Joenel Aguero.

The IMG Academy standout defensive back, originally from the Boston area, has collected more than two dozen scholarship offers from the nation's top college programs. The message hinted at ending the recruiting process very soon.

"I don't know how soon yet, I'm still trying to figure out the day," Aguero told Sports Illustrated. "I'm going to surprise the internet.

"It's a surprise."

The class of 2023 prospect, who stand 6'1", 190 pounds and has played cornerback for much of the season on the nation's No. 2 high school football team this year, listed a wide variety of programs in the mix as the decision nears.

"Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, 'Bama, Clemson, Oklahoma" were each named by the versatiel defensive back prospect, who most college coaching staffs project to play safety at the Power 5 level. But if a decision is to come relatively quickly, it likely cannot involve so many true options.

Aguero smiles at the fact.

"I know," he said. "But I've got to keep it on the low though, right now."

The junior did admit that privately, however, the pick has come to a realization. It is just a matter of when to let the cat out of the bag.

"Something I look for is early playing time, but that's anywhere I go," he said. "But also the coaches, who is developing me, and all on a team that will win a national championship.

"The people there make me feel at home."

Aguero and his family have taken in several visits since the summer months, with the most recent to Georgia and Ohio State. Alabama got him on campus just prior, among other destinations. The commitment feeling one of the nation's best got was indeed on a college campus, he admits, but says it wasn't necessarily on a recent trip.

SI got the feel for some of the contenders still in the mix.

Georgia: "They've got a great thing going on right now. Best defense in the country so far. All around, they're just great. Coach Kirby Smart, Coach (Will) Muschamp, Coach (Jahmile) Addae, Coach (Dan) Lanning, they're all doing something good on that defense."

Alabama: "They've always been a great program. Nick Saban, he's a DBs coach and he likes to develop DBs a lot. So I feel like if I go there, I will definitely be developed for the league."

Ohio State: "I love Ohio State. It's everything about Ohio State, the way they produce DBs. I feel I can play right away, straight off the bat."

Michigan: "Coach Ron (Bellamy) has been recruiting me a lot and I'm like an up-north guy. They recruit a lot of up-north guys. I've got a lot of friends up there. They've got a lot of good DBs up there. They're doing something good this year."

Aguero has no official timeline for a verbal commitment but it appears one of the nation's best will go public with plans to play at a blue blood college football program sooner rather than later.

While hinting at a wide variety of options, he is technically considering up to 10 programs at this time.