ESPN's Rece Davis 'Shocked' at Alabama's CFP Ranking

Georgia, as expected, earned the top spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday. Behind an undefeated Bulldogs (8-0) squad in the rankings came Alabama (7-1).

When the Crimson Tide were announced at No. 2, ESPN studio host Rece Davis was surprised.

"I am a little shocked by it," Davis said during ESPN's CFP selection show.

It is also worth noting that Davis is an Alabama alum. The Crimson Tide are the highest one-loss team in this year's initial rankings. Alabama suffered a last-second 41-38 loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 9.

As things are now, Alabama and Georgia could potentially meet in in SEC Championship game on Dec. 4 in Atlanta. The Bulldogs' remaining schedule includes matchups against Missouri, Tennessee, Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech.

On the other hand, Alabama has remaining matchups against LSU on Saturday, followed by New Mexico State, Arkansas and its season finale against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Beyond Alabama and Georgia, the SEC had five other teams in the initial CFP rankings that include Auburn at No. 13, Texas A&M at No. 14, Ole Miss at No. 16, Mississippi State at No. 17 and Kentucky at No. 18.

