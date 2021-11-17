Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michigan State Trustee: School President Isn't Holding Up New Mel Tucker Deal

Author:

As Mel Tucker and Michigan State football continue to rack up wins, numerous rumors have centered on the second-year coach. The former SEC coordinator has been connected to the opening at LSU, which has prompted discussion about a potential contract extension at MSU.

On Tuesday, local radio host Rico Beard pointed the finger at Michigan State president Samuel Stanley as the main reason why Tucker does not have a new contract yet. MSU alumna Brianna Scott, a school trustee since 2019, took to Twitter to shoot that idea down on Wednesday.

"Believe me, WE want Coach Tucker to stay, and this is a collective effort between the BOT and President Stanley to retain Coach Tucker!" she said, directly refuting Beard's comments.

Tucker took over the Spartans program late in the 2020 offseason, after the resignation of longtime coach Mark Dantonio. He spent the previous season as the coach at Colorado, after stints on staff at Alabama and Georgia. 

After a 2–5 season in 2020, Michigan State is 9–1 and No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. A win at Ohio State on Saturday afternoon would put the team in control of the Big Ten and could put Michigan State back into the top four of the CFP rankings.

During Tuesday's The Valenti Show w/ Rico on 97.1 The Ticket, Beard reported that Michigan State alumnus Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, and another wealthy booster offered up money to retain Tucker, with "everybody on board" including Tucker and the Board of Trustees. 

"Everybody's on board with this except for one person. . . it appears to be that there's a bit of a power struggle. One person is holding this whole thing up," Beard said. "It sounds like the president is not. I don't know if he wasn't involved in this enough, it sounds like he's holding up this process."

SI Recommends

On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Free Press confirmed a report by the "Inside the Locker Room" podcast that Michigan State "is preparing a historic $95 million, 10-year contract" that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.  Only Alabama's Nick Saban would make more in terms of average annual value. 

Tucker is making over $5.6 million this season under his current deal, per USA Today

USA Today confirmed Ishbia and Steve St. Andre, founder of Shift Digital, as the donors behind the offer. 

The reported offer would make Tucker the highest-paid Black coach in American sports, ahead of Stanford's David Shaw.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Michigan State Spartans, head over to Spartan Nation.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mexico-Canada-Edmonton-Cold
Soccer

Mexico Emerges From the Cold Feeling the Heat in World Cup Qualifying

With two qualifying windows left, Mexico finds itself just barely in position to secure an automatic berth, and its coach is firmly on the hot seat.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, left, gets Kenneth Walker III fired up before the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Play
Betting

College Football Week 12 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

The Composite is looking to right the ship after a rough Week 11. Learn which college football games offer value for bettors this weekend.

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass against New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
College Football

Alabama's Jameson Williams Criticizes Ohio State Fans

The former Buckeye player shared on Instagram live that the fans 'disowned' him.

Impact Wrestling's Moose raises his championship belt above his head
Play
Wrestling

Impact Champ Moose Has Outgrown the ‘Former NFL Player’ Label

“I’ve always wanted to be known as a wrestler that used to be an NFL player, and that is who I am now.”

tom brady (2)
NFL

Tom Brady Explains Sunday's Very Curt Press Conference

Brady spoke for less than a minute after the Buccaneers' loss to Washington.

Alex Brown
Play
College Football

Alex Brown Accounts for Eight Touchdowns Day After Mother's Passing

New Jersey quarterback earns SI All-American Freak of the Week honors

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
NFL

Kareem Hunt Remains on IR, Will Not Play Against Lions

Nick Chubb, the Browns leading rusher, remains on the team's COVID-19 list.

vanessa-bryant-staples-center
NBA

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Staples Center Name Change

She posted a heartfelt picture on her Instagram story.