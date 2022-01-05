Final 2021-22 Alabama Opponent Scouting Report: Georgia in the National Championship Game
When Alabama faced Georgia in the SEC Championship Game roughly a month ago, we referred to the Bulldogs as being like the Crimson Tide last year, and LSU in 2019.
This is a team in which a lot of key veteran players have peaked at the same time, which is why Georgia was No. 1 at the time, and probably should have been in the preseason polls.
Of course, Alabama won the game, 41-24.
So here are again, with the teams squaring off in the National Championship Game in Indianapolis on Monday.
But the teams are a little different from when they played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
For example, Georgia freshman tight end Brock Bowers now leads the team in receiving by a big margin, with 52 catches for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He had 10 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, and then five more receptions for 55 yards against Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett bounced back and was 20-for-30 for 313 yards and three touchdowns against the Wolverines. He also wasn't sacked as Michigan had a hard time mounting much of a pass rush.
We also wrote for the SEC Championship Game that if Alabama was going to beat Georgia, and the top-rated defense in the nation, it's probably going to be by exploiting the secondary.
It did. At the time, opponents had scored only 83 points.
That's still true, only the Crimson Tide no longer has wide receiver John Metchie III, who is out with a knee injury.
Cornerback Josh Jobe is also expected to miss the game, and Alabama has question marks on the right side of the offensive line (Emil Ekiyor Jr., shoulder, and Chris Owens).
As for how those things might impact the rematch, we'll have to wait and see. Neither team is going to give anything away in terms of injuries, and understandably so.
"They're going to try to take advantage of things we did," Nick Saban said. "We're going to try to take advantage of things and correct things we didn't do well. And, I think, in that there are some subtle changes that you need to make so that you put your players in the best chance to be successful.
"They're always going to see something new and different. So players are always going to have to adapt in the game. I don't think you do everything the same, but I also don't think you can make a lot of changes that the players are not going to go out and be able to play and execute with confidence.
"So the changes you need to make sort of relative to the things that you did well or didn't do, and some of the things that they were able to take advantage of that you need to make sure you make adjustment to."
All this season, BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible have teamed up to profile key opponents who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is an updated version from the SEC Championship Game.
Safety Lewis Cine
Lewis Cine
Lorenz Leinweber, Jeremiah Bogan and Jordan Pun all profiled the safety for NFL Draft Bible and their evaluations are included here:
Jersey: No. 16
Position: Safety
Height: 6-0.6
Weight: 185
DOB: 10/05
Draft Eligible: 2022
Hometown: Cedar Hill, Texas
High School: Trinity Christian
Background
Lewis Cine spent his first three high school years at Everett High School in Massachusetts where he was named the USA Today 2017 Massachusetts Defensive Player of the Year. For his senior year, Cine transferred to Trinity Christian High School in Texas where he was the recipient of the Jack Davis Honorary Football scholarship and was coached by Troy Williams. Cine helped lead the Tigers to a 14-0 record and the school’s second straight state title while finishing with 85 tackles (46 solo), 13 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 4-star recruit, the 45th-best recruit nationally, the third-ranked safety in the country and the seventh recruit in the state of Texas. Cine committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and in his freshman year in 2019, he played all 14 games and started the final two. Cine recorded 20 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception while co-winning Special Teams Newcomer of the Year. Cine’s role grew in 2020, where he started all 10 games and was second on the team with 52 tackles, also adding one tackle for loss and three pass breakups. This season he's displayed improved ball production which will be pivotal to his draft stock.
Pros
Leinweber: Long safety who plays in cover two, single high and man against tight ends. Cine is an easy mover in space, transitioning smoothly and possessing very good speed. This gives him the range to roam in single high or as a robber if needed. He stays balanced despite his high hips and shows recovery speed in man coverage. His length allows him to play the ball at the catch point. Cine shows willingness to come downhill and does so in a hurry. He is not hesitant, trusting his eyes and pulling the trigger quickly. Length and play strength allow him to take on or slip blocks every once in a while.
Bogan: Impressive athlete who looks the part and moves the part of a high caliber safety prospect. Plays with a sense of urgency when diagnosing the run, allowing him to make more plays around the line of scrimmage. Really good hip fluidity to transition out of his hips with burst to cover ground on the back end. Good long speed to cover ground consistently with hash to sideline range when playing from two-high. Impressive short area quickness breaking on the football out of his break. Explosive burst coming downhill when running the alley, taking excellent angles to the ball carrier and closing ground in a hurry. High efficiency tackler who consistently makes tackles in space while providing you with the physicality to meet ball carriers in closed space. Athletic profile has the potential to translate to a safety who can match up with some of the leagues more athletic tight ends who provide nightmares for defenses.
Pun: Lewis Cine is a borderline elite athlete with the foot speed, quickness, closing burst and change of direction that allows him to fly across the field and be in multiple positions at once. He is an outstanding run defender who has the aggressive nature to fly downhill from the 2-high position that Georgia plays him in most often. He takes aggressive pursuit angles and possesses the near-elite foot speed to track down ball carriers with ease and is a fairly dependable tackler who consistently squares up and wraps up his target. Cine is very effective at shutting down wide receiver screens as his reactionary quickness puts him in position to limit yards-after-the-catch or blow up the play entirely. He also excels in off-man coverage versus tight ends (see vs Kyle Pitts, 2020) because he understands how to use his pre-snap leverage to his advantage and possesses a lightning-quick trigger to break at the stem. Cine flashes as a 2-high zone defender and loves to drive down on intermediate crossing routes, instilling fear in receivers who need to cross the middle-of-the-field and brace for a big hit from Cine.
Cons
Leinweber: Cine tends to tackle high and is unable to stop the momentum of ball carriers leading to missed tackles. His aggressive playstyle can cause him to get manipulated by the quarterback’s eyes. When stressed vertically with multiple routes, he has to be more cautious, guarding deep. Despite his aggressiveness, Cine lacks the expected ball production.
Bogan: Eyes in pass coverage are inconsistent, quarterbacks can manipulate him pretty easily. Still learning how to play with depth and leverage routes, often giving up too much depth when playing a deep half. Athleticism has not translated to success in man coverage due to eyes being undisciplined and being antsy in his technique and giving up space. Has little to no ball production, needs to show he can make plays on the football or create takeaways whether it be interceptions or forcing fumbles.
Pun: Cine’s ceiling and role in the NFL is likely limited to the strong safety position because his reactive rather than instinctual nature hurts him in deeper zone coverages (especially single high). He can be fooled by route concepts that look to put him in a conflict of assignment because he is so aggressive and wants to break on the first route he sees. This has caused him to give up some big plays in coverage and also hurt his ball production in previous years. Furthermore, Cine occasionally struggles with misdirection and option plays as he takes an extra split second to process where the ball is going and this hurts his play speed. Finally, Cine’s aggressive pursuit angles to the ball are usually beneficial, but versus shiftier athletes, it hurts his ability to finish tackles.
Summary
Leinweber: Long-limbed, skinny safety operating in the Bulldogs interchangeable secondary, Cine is a gifted athlete with very good speed and easy, fluid movement skills in space. He is aggressive, trusting his eyes which can cause him to be wrong. While willing to come downhill, he has to become a more dependable tackler. Cine projects as an eventual starting safety possessing the athleticism to play in deep zones. Improved ball production should come with playing time.
Bogan: Athletic safety with a lot of upside after only one full season of starting. A physical tone setter in the run game who provides elite run support and tackling abilities. Instincts in coverage need to improve as a two-high safety and needs to translate his athleticism into more consistent man coverage. Cine has the size and traits that scouts will love, if he can add ball production to his profile then we will be talking about him next year as an elite safety prospect.
Pun: Cine is one of the top five safeties in the nation and a borderline first-round talent. He can be the on-field cultural leader of a secondary as he plays with a fire that will motivate teammates. His best role will be as a strong safety who is an outstanding run defender and can lock down tight ends in man coverage. To reach his ceiling, it will be interesting to see if Cine can maintain his good ball production so far in 2021 by displaying better instincts. He can be a day one starter for teams who primarily run 2-high shells and can be a potential multi-year Pro-Bowler if played to his strengths and not asked to be a centerfielder.
Grades
Current value/potential value
Leinweber: 7.7 / 8.5
Bogan: 8.4 / 9.1
Pun: 8.2 / 9.0
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
Cine is the key player in the secondary for the Bulldogs. He wears the unusual jersey number 16. That was the age of his mother when she gave birth to him, in Haiti. Cine pays homage to his mother and cites her as a main motivator for his passion and energy on the field, in addition to his 4-year-old daughter. “Those two people are my ‘why’. When things get hard, I push myself, because I know the things my mom has been through, the things she’s done for me and she never complain," he said. "She just keeps pushing through. And my daughter, I’m going to go through a brick wall for her.” Said Bulldogs head coach, Kirby Smart: “When you design a safety, he’s got all the qualities. And he’s really been a student of the game.” He also praised Cine’s development and positional versatility since arriving at Georgia.
Cine led Georgia in tackles in the SEC Championship Game with seven, and had five in the Orange Bowl against Michigan.
Running back James Cook
James Cook
Jersey: No. 4
Position: Running back
Ht: 5-11; Weight: 195
DOB: 9/25/99
Draft Eligible: 2022
Hometown: Miami, Florida
High School: Miami Central
Background
Raised in Miami. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Was a two-way player at running back and defensive back in high school. Competed in 100m, 200m, 400m and shot put for his high school track team. Housing management major. Younger brother of Minnesota Vikings and former Florida State running back, Dalvin Cook.
Pros
Quick, shifty runner who can change directions at high speeds. Cook is a smooth operator with very light feet. He shows acceleration and good speed in the open field and a receiver. An active off-hand and his slippery nature preventing defenders from getting angles on him make him tough to tackle. He thrives as a receiver, displaying reliable hands. As a route runner he can separate, keeping his pads square and changing directions suddenly. His speed allows him to stress defenses vertically from the slot or when matched up with linebackers against man coverage. Downfield, he tracks the ball well. Cook is a willing inside runner.
Cons
Despite his speed, Cook lacks decisiveness to get skinny through holes and into the open. He fails to read the second level of the defense on zone concepts. A lack of physicality limits his effectiveness running inside. As a pass blocker, he is not physical enough to absorb contact. Cook often lets passes get into his chest.
Summary
Skinny, fluid runner with good speed and acceleration. Cook thrives as a third-down back with his receiving ability. He struggles to get into the open field as a runner and a lack of physicality limits his inside running and pass blocking success. Cook projects as a secondary back behind a more physical runner. He will handle receiving duties and create explosive plays. As a runner his best fit is in a wide zone scheme to take advantage of his speed.
Grades
7.2 current value/7.8 potential value
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
Speed out of the backfield is always problematic and Cook is even more dangerous in the passing game when Georgia can get him the ball in some space. Kenny McIntosh is another threat Alabama will need to be aware of, and occasionally the coaches will call the "Wild Dawg" formation for a direct snap. Cook led Georgia in rushing in SEC Championship Game with 38 carries on 11 attempts, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He also had four receptions for 28 yards. Against Michigan, had six carries for 32 yards including a 21-yard play. Was Georgia’s leading receiver in yards with 112 on four catches, with a 39-yard touchdown.
Defensive lineman Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
During SEC media day, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart revealed that defensive tackle Jordan Davis weighed as much as 370 pounds at one point, before he was told to shed the weight. Davis, who is considered to be a top pick for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, began the season at a svelte 330. He was asked about how he dropped the extra baggage.
“Honestly, I've been working with Collier, our nutritionist and we haven't even been talking about weight, we've been talking about body fat content, or BMI index,” Davis explained. “We have this little bio-pod (phonetic) thing we do every two weeks, biweekly. Definitely, the weight, I'm trying to keep control of it. I'm doing more things. I'm drinking smoothies. I'm drinking vegetables. I hate vegetables, but I put them in a smoothie and drink them. I definitely think it's a real big impact this off-season because I feel myself more energy, being able to sustain more. When you can sustain more, then you can play more. So hopefully, that will translate down the road in the season.”
This is sure to play into the evaluation process for Davis, as he transitions to the next level. If he can’t keep his weight in check, teams may be reluctant to invest a first-round pick on the space-eater.
Playing in his hometown of Charlotte, disruptive Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis seized the moment during the Bulldogs' week one win over Clemson. It was a stymied defense, led by the mammoth man in the middle, which constantly kept the Tigers' offense in check with constant pressure in the backfield.
Davis absorbed two and three bodies regularly, which resulted in seven sacks on the evening for the Georgia defense, including one himself. His strength and burst off the line of scrimmage is a force to be reckoned with and Davis has finally developed into a three-down player.
"He’s elite at pocket push, elite power, one of the strongest kids I’ve ever been around,” stated Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. “He helps you the way he’s able to run games and things because he’s just different. There’s nobody quite like him in terms of the volume and the reps.”
With a rare combination of size and speed, Davis could be first-round bound, so long that he keeps his weight in check. Currently listed at 350 pounds, the agile big man has been listed as much as 380 in the past. Otherwise, the former three-star recruit has firmly entrenched himself as one of the top defensive line prospects in the nation.
Jersey: No. 99
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-6.2
Weight: 360
DOB: 1/12
Draft eligible: 2022
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
High School: Mallard Creek
Background
Raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played football and basketball in high school. Public relations major. Dealt with an ankle injury as a sophomore. Hyperextended his elbow as a junior.
Pros
Nose tackle with great size and strength. Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases. With that strength, he enforces his will, twisting opponents and disengaging with violent hands. As a pass rusher, Davis pushes the pocket, using leg drive and length. He counters his naturally high pad level by extending and preventing opponents from getting under his pads. Davis can convert his get off into power, being tough to stop once he builds up momentum. Quick hands and lateral agility make him a potent gap shooter against aggressive blockers.
Cons
Given his size, Davis is not the quickest along the interior, limiting his pass rush potential and making him a largely early down player. While he does command many double teams due to his power rush, he does not always play urgently, finishing rushes when he could. On lateral runs, Davis can struggle to find his landmarks, allowing for cutback lanes.
Summary
Humongous defensive tackle with very good length, Davis is an immovable object along the interior, lining up predominantly as a nose tackle. He is able to enforce his will on blockers consistently. His pass-rushing potential is limited due to his size and the lack of explosiveness coming with it. Davis projects as a starting defensive tackle who will be a very good defender, eating up space on the interior. His pocket pushing ability gives him value on third down, however, teams will want to keep him fresh for early-down duties.
Grades
8.3 (current value)/8.7 (potential value)
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
Davis won the Bednarik Award as best defensive player, and the Outland Trophy and the top interior lineman, but he didn’t turn a lot of heads in the SEC Championship Game. While playing against a reserve center, Davis had just four tackles against the Crimson Tide. He had just two tackles, including one for a loss, against Michigan in the Orange Bowl as his lack of mobility has become an issue.
Linebacker Nakobe Dean
Nakobe Dean
Jersey: No. 17
Position: Linebacker
Height: 5-11.6
Weight: 220
DOB: 12/13/00
Draft Eligible: 2022
Hometown: Horn Lake, Mississippi
High School: Horn Lake
Background
Raised in Horn Lake, Mississippi. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Competed in football, baseball, basketball and track in high school. Mechanical Engineering major. Academic standout. Older brother, Nikolas, played tight end at Ole Miss.
Pros
Inexperienced, yet smart inside linebacker who continues to get better as a processor. Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became. In pursuit, Dean uses his above-average speed to flow to the ball if he manages to stay clean. He takes blocks on low and shows play strength to prevent getting sealed. When tasked with man coverage responsibilities, he stays square and patient. Dean can even turn and run with slots. He plays urgently with strong effort.
Cons
On the shorter side of linebackers, Dean is light and does not look like he can add a lot more mass. In zone, he fails to impact throwing lanes. Biting on play-action leaves space vacated behind him. Dean lacks ankle flexion to change directions quickly and adjust angles late. He often tackles high and has to drag ball carriers down, allowing them to pick up extra yards. A lack of length prevents him from stacking and shedding blocks making him reliant on slipping blocks or staying clean.
Summary
Short, undersized linebacker with above-average straight-line speed and good processing skills in the run game. Dean thrives at coming downhill. Inconsistent tackling causes him to miss too often. A lack of length prevents him from stacking and shedding blocks. Dean projects as a backup inside linebacker who can come in and defend the run. His limitations when it comes to size and not possessing transcendent traits limits his potential to a replacement-level starter.
Grades
7.5 current value/7.9 potential value
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
Led by junior Dean, who won the Butkus Award, Georgia’s linebackers are a really solid group. All four starters have pro potential. Last year, he played through a partially torn labrum for the majority of the season. Dean still started all 10 games and played 76 percent of Georgia’s total defensive snaps in the regular season, and toped the team in tackles with 71. "Nakobe is an unquestioned leader because of the way he works, the way he works in the offseason, the way he demands that others work, and he holds them accountable," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said. "He did that when he was hurt, and he's done it since he's been back. You couldn't ask him to put a better foot forward in terms of his work ethic, and Quay (Walker) goes right along with that. "That group, Quay, he, and Channing (Tindall) work so hard that it raises the standard for everybody else.”
In the SEC Championship Game, Dean had five tackles, including one for a loss, two passes broken up and two quarterback hurries. He had seven tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, and had a forced fumble against Michigan. Call us impressed.
Wide receiver Kearis Jackson
Kearis Jackson
Jersey: No. 10
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-11.2
Weight: 200
DOB: 12/9/99
Eligible: 2022
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
High School: Peach County
Background
Raised in Fort Valley. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Lettered in football and track winning the 2017 Class 3A shot put championship in high school. Management major. Named one of three student representatives on the University of Georgia Athletics Board of Directors. UGA's representative at the SEC Football Leadership Council. Named team captain twice as a junior.
Pros
Deployed as a slot receiver in a vertical offense, Jackson is mainly asked to run deep and intermediate routes, which suits his ability to keep his pads square and sink his hips into breaks. Despite fighting the ball, he comes down with more catches in traffic than expected, laying out for passes. After the catch, Jackson displays great vision and uses his above average speed to pick up extra yards. He is a serviceable blocker with good effort.
Cons
Ankle stiffness prevents him from getting into his breaks and turning tight corners. Jackson lets the ball get into his chest frequently and does not have the hands to catch the ball on a reliable basis. He gets bumped off of his route by physical defenders. When releasing he uses his hands, showing a lack of suddenness. Jackson does not improvise in his routes, failing to adjust to coverage. A lack of urgency against zone coverage, causes him to be late into windows.
Summary
Deep and intermediate slot receiver with good vision after the catch. Jackson has above average speed and is able to sink his hips. Ankle stiffness and a habit of fighting the football prevent him from separating and catching the ball reliably. Jackson projects as a camp wideout who is best as a slot receiver in a vertical offense. He has an outside shot of making an NFL roster if he can contribute on special teams.
Grades
5.3 current value/6.4 potential value
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
Jackson was said to be a game-time decision for the SEC Championship Game due to what was believed to be a rib injury. He He was targeted four times, but had just one catch for 4 yards. Also had just one catch in the Orange Bowl for 8 yards.
Cornerback Derion Kendrick
Derion Kendrick
Jersey: No. 11
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-0
Weight: 190
DOB: 8/24/00
Draft Eligible: 2022
Hometown: Rock Hill, South Carolina
High School: South Pointe
Pros
Disciplined and instinctual zone coverage defender who understands the intent of the scheme. He triggers quickly with his eyes on the quarterback and even baits the passer. Kendrick plays with low hips at all times, maximizing his fluidity. His big catch radius allows him to make plays on the ball in the air. Kendrick shows the strength to shed blocks and is a low, reliable tackler when trying.
Cons
Confidence to stay square comes back to bite him as his above-average speed is not enough to catch back up to fast wideouts, causing him to get beat over the top. Kendrick can have his eyes in the backfield for too long when threatened vertically. He is not sticky at the top of the route, possessing merely average twitch and close-quarter quickness as well as suffering from false steps. His effort in run support is poor at times. Kendrick fails to contest the catch point consistently against bigger receivers.
Summary
Inexperienced yet instinctual cornerback with very good length. Kendrick has a big catch radius thanks to his long arms. In man, he allows separation at the top of routes, lacking twitch to mirror. He gets beat over the top as he stays square for too long or keeps his eyes in the backfield. Kendrick projects as a good backup with future starting ability in a zone-heavy secondary. He is still new to the position and should have his best football ahead of him.
Grades
7.2 current value/8.4 potential value
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
Kendrick was almost a non-factor in the SEC Championship Game, being credited with just one tackle. Against Michigan he had two interceptions and was credited with five tackles, including one for a loss, to be named the defensive MVP of the Orange Bowl. One thing for certain, he’ll be comfortable in the setting as this will be his seven College Football Playoff game over four seasons, and fourth time facing Alabama.
Wide receiver George Pickens
George Pickens
Lorenz Leinweber and Kellyn Gerenstein both profiled Pickens and both evaluations are included:
Jersey: No. 1
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-2.6
Weight: 200
DOB: 3/4/01
Draft Eligible: 2022
Hometown: Hoover, Alabama
High School: Hoover
Background
Raised just outside of Birmingham. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Got into a fight against Georgia Tech as a freshman. Squirted an opponent with a water bottle causing an unsportsmanlike penalty as a sophomore against Tennessee. Tore his ACL in 2021. Brother Chris Humes played at Arkansas State and the CFL. Major is unknown.
Pros
Leinweber: Very competitive receiver in all phases of the game. Pickens possesses impressive length and strong hands to pluck the ball away from his frame. He is not afraid to go over the middle and lays out for passes. A ball winner with the pass in the air, Pickens tracks it, adjusts and makes a play at the high point. Using his pads and head to stay square and sell vertical routes, he sets up his underneath breakers. Lower body and ankle flexion allow him to get in and out of his breaks. Pickens is smooth yet sudden, getting off the line, showing lateral agility to go either way. When running verticals against press, he uses his quick first step to get on top of corners before stacking them. His speed is good. After the catch, he does not go down easily and is elusive to avoid defenders. Pickens is a competitive blocker looking to finish.
Gerenstein: Effortless mover at all points on the field. Time for him to gather and break down at full speed is extremely fast. Plays with good short-area quickness at the top of his stems and at the release. Twitch helps him separate at the top of his routes, shaking off defenders with good lean and head movement. Is a high effort blocker, knocking press corners off their spot with pop in his hands and showing discipline when stalk blocking players who give him a cushion. Can stem inside or outside and still be able to shake off corners no matter where their leverage is.
Cons
Leinweber: Competitive nature can get the better of him, getting called for flags and hurting his team. Pickens has yet to fill out his frame, as he could likely add another 10-15 lbs. Rare drops stem from him taking his eyes off the ball. Pickens could be more aggressive boxing out corners at the catch point.
Gerenstein: Is a fast mover but doesn’t often stack DBs quickly. Has good feet at the release but can lose to press corners by not using his hands well. Has a solid frame at 200 pounds but doesn’t play with a lot of strength. Isn’t a player who attacks the ball with his hands at the catch point, evidenced by a couple of concentration drops that bounce off of his chest. Relies on only one move at the release: “In-and-Out.”
Summary
Leinweber: Long, athletic wideout with a complete skill set. Pickens is a ball winner with separation skills. His competitive nature carries over to all phases of his game and can get the better of him. Pickens projects as a starting wideout who can be the focal point of a passing attack operating as an X. He can make plays downfield and force defenses to divert extra attention to him or use his hands and route running to move the sticks underneath. Keeping his head straight and staying healthy are his biggest challenges to become a dominant NFL player.
Gerenstein: Twitched-up, speedy, and versatile receiver who needs to add a bit more to his repertoire at the release. Pickens best attribute can be described by a sports car commercial: its ability to go 0-60 fast and 70-0 even faster. Pickens has exactly that, and his punch step and entire gather happens all in about three steps and under a second. He does his best work as a deep threat, using fancy footwork to free himself. At the intermediate level, Pickens can turn DBs around with forceful breaks at the top of his route. Struggling with press corners the most, Pickens tries to use the same sort of moves at the line of scrimmage which makes him predictable. Against good corners, he’ll need to do a better job at changing what the defenders see on a down-to-down basis, and be able to stack defenders sooner into his stem. He mostly played Z receiver for the Bulldogs but definitely has the ability to move in and out of the slot, showing he can be reliable to get yards after the catch.
Grades
Leinweber: 8.5 current value/potential value 9.5
Gerenstein: 8.2 / 9.0
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
Pickens has made a quick recovery from a torn ACL suffered in the spring, but one has to wonder how much of a contribution he'll be able to make. He made his season debut against Georgia Tech and had a catch for five yards. He was targeted five times in the SEC Championship Game, resulting in two catches for 41 yards, including a 37-yard gain. But Pickens then only one catch for 9 yards against Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
Left tackle Jamaree Salyer
Jamaree Salyer
Jersey: No. 69
Position: Left tackle
Height: 6-3.6
Weight: 325
DOB: 7/13/00
Draft eligible: 2022
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
High School: Pace Academy
Background
Raised in Atlanta. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played with New York Giants tackle Andrew Thomas in high school. Sport management major. Saw action at left tackle, right tackle and left guard as well as a backup role at center at Georgia.
Pros
Versatile offensive lineman who was a guard recruit and played or backed up every spot along the Georgia offensive line. Salyer shows strong leg drive to move opponents off the ball, creating movement in the run game. In pass protection, he displays patience and enough foot speed to mirror rushers up the arc.
Cons
Salyer tends to lean and stop his feet as a run blocker, giving defenders an easy time deconstructing. Quick linemen give him trouble off the ball and he is not urgent enough to reach and seal opponents. Instead of finding work, he stands around putting his competitive toughness in question. As a pass protector, Salyer is unable to absorb speed to power and fails to play wide as a guard. He does not shut down counters with a power step. Slow hands and average length allow rushers to get into his frame, uproot and disengage often. Salyer looks uncomfortable on the move. He is frequently late off the ball.
Summary
Compact tackle with average length who has played every spot along the offensive line for the Bulldogs. Salyer can create movement up front with his leg drive. A lack of urgency and slow feet hurt him in all phases of the game. Salyer projects as a developmental guard who will have a hard time trying to stick on a practice squad. He has desirable traits and the step up in competition will not be as steep from the SEC.
Grades
5.4 (current value)/6.2 potential value)
BamaCentral Analysis
The Georgia offensive line been more than stout. Overall, the Bulldogs are averaging 40.7 points per game and has outscored its opponents 488-83. The unit has only allowed eight sacks this year. That leads the SEC and ranks second nationally, trailing only Army (six in 11 games) who runs the triple-option offense and has attempted an FBS-low 85 passes. Georgia's had success establishing the run, including a season-high 274 rushing yards against Tennessee, and 56 attempts for 273 yards (4.9 yards/rush) and three touchdowns against Arkansas, but Alabama is No. 4 against the run. It's a key matchup, especially considering the Crimson Tide's pass rushers led by Will Anderson Jr. Salyer returned for the SEC Championship after missing four games with an ankle injury. He played against Alabama, and looked better as the starting left tackle in the Orange Bowl. That video you’ve probably seen of Heisman Trophy runner Aidan Hutchinson getting knocked on his rear? That was Salyer.
Guard Justin Shaffer
Justin Shaffer
Jersey: No. 54
Position: Guard
Height: 6-3.5
Weight: 320
DOB: 6/20/98
Draft eligible: 2022
Hometown: Ellenwood, Georgia
High School: Cedar Grove
Background
Has played left and right guard for the Bulldogs. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sport management major.
Pros
The left guard for the Bulldogs plays with low pad level, preventing defenders from getting under him and winning the leverage battle at the point of attack. Shaffer has pop in his hands to deal out body blows and finish off opponents. Working downhill, he creates a push. At the second level, he has good eyes, locating linebackers. Possessing strength, Shaffer can absorb blows from longer rushers and pin defensive tackles in the run game. Violent hands allow him to break the contact point when opponents attack his chest. Plays wide in pass protection.
Cons
Limited athlete who is not quick enough laterally in pass protection to recover consistently. He does not change directions fast enough to shut down counters. Quick opponents off the ball give him issues when he lunges or shoots his hands and stops moving his feet. Shaffer fails to follow up his push at the point of attack, falling off of blocks too often. He does not always recognize blitzes allowing for free rushers. Doing a better job of using angles would help his consistency.
Summary
Guard with prototypical size for a gap scheme that uses leverage to his advantage. Shaffer is a strong finisher on the interior. He lacks lateral agility and tends to lunge, causing him to struggle against quick defenders. Shaffer projects as a backup guard in a gap scheme where he can use his strength. He could start down the road if he can improve fundamentals.
Grades
7.0 (current value)/7.8 (potential value)
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
Played in the SEC Championship Game. Was starting left guard in the Orange Bowl against Michigan.
Safety Christopher Smith
Christopher Smith
Jersey: No. 29
Position: Safety
Height: 5-11
Weight: 190
DOB: 5/1/00
Draft eligible: 2022
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
High School: Hapeville Charter
Pros
Very good athlete who is a loose mover on the backend. Good eye discipline in man coverage, stays patient reading the hips of receivers to attach at the top of the route from off coverage. Good diagnosis of run/pass when then is able to read his keys to take him to the football consistently. Man coverage skills are superb for the position, has excellent fluidity to open up his hips and beat receivers to the cut-off on vertical routes. Noticeable foot speed closing on ball carriers when running the alley and shows up in his range to cover ground on the back end in pass coverage. Changes directions with ease, comes out of his backpedal with no wasted movement and good quickness to drive downhill.
Con
Thin frame shows up as a negative when watching him play with poor play strength. Struggles to get off blocks in the run game if someone gets their hands on him, does not show the ability to disengage or shed. Ball carriers will often run through him and gain extra yards before he is able to bring them down. Lack of experience can show up in coverage when watching him try to see too much, taking peeks instead of working off the quarterback indicator and just feeling the routes as a one-high safety or robber player.
Summary
His best football looks to be ahead of him. Twitchy athlete with excellent movement skills to excel in man coverage and provide a lot of range on the backend. Needs to improve his play strength in order to improve his finishing as a tackler. Inexperience creates hope for his potential because he has all the athletic gifts you want in a free safety.
Grades
7.4 current value/8.5 potential value
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
This is again a huge matchup in the game. Remember, in the SEC title game, the Crimson Tide had serious depth issues at running back and a big question at right tackle. Brian Robinson Jr. did enough and quarterback Bryce Young was able to get the ball out quickly as Alabama got on an offensive roll. Now we know the Crimson Tide's speed is problematic for Georgia. Look for a lot of quick slants and Alabama to aim for some crossing routes under the coverage. If the Bulldogs have to lay off at the line and play more zone that usual, you'll see more short catch-and-run passes.
Smith had five tackles and broke up a pass in the SEC Championship Game. The strong safety was credited with just one tackle in the Orange Bowl.
Linebacker Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Both Lorenz Leinweber and Jordan Pan both profiled outside linebacker Nolan Smith. Both evaluations are included:
Jersey: No. 4
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 235
DOB: 1/18/01
Draft Eligible: 2022
Hometown: Savannah, Georgia
High School: IMG Academy
Background
Nolan Smith attended IMG Academy High School in Bradenton, Florida where he was coached by Kevin Wright, was one of four finalists for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award and was named USA Today All-USA first team. As a senior, Smith had 47 tackles, 14.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks which is quite impressive especially because he spent his first two years of high school also playing running back. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 5-Star recruit, first overall in the nation. Smith committed to Georgia and appeared in all 14 games as a freshman in 2019, finishing with 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks. This earned Smith co-winner of Defensive Newcomer of the Year. In 2020, Smith played a rotational role in all 10 games and tallied 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 20 pressures.
Pros
Leinweber: Smith possesses good length to extend and protect his frame from punches. His long arm connects and allows him to create a push. Against leaning rushers, he is able to double-hand swipe successfully. At the top of the rush, Smith displays ankle flexibility and very good balance to turn the corner. His athleticism is apparent when closing on ball carriers. Quick hands and lateral agility allow him to go backdoor in the run game. Smith brings effort off the bench, makes plays late in reps.
Pun: Nolan Smith is an excellent athlete who is a terrorizing run defender. It all starts with Smith’s freakish get-off, where he keys the center and times the snap very well and his explosive first step covers a lot of ground. Smith makes up for his undersized stature with great technique, playing with low pad level and consistently winning inside hand placement to stand up tackles and control the point of attack. Smith does a great job to set the edge and uses his length to stack and shed, often closing a rushing lane plus making the tackle for a stuff. He shows great understanding and execution of run defense assignments and excels on scrape exchanges, where his explosive first step and fluid hips allow Smith to contort his body and knife through a gap to penetrate. In addition, Smith has great closing burst and sideline speed, allowing him to track down horizontal runs with ease. In the passing game, Smith is an outside track rusher who wins with get-off and primarily a dip move where he can get low to the ground and bend towards the quarterback. Smith has a non-stop motor and will rack up effort sacks after multiple attempts to get off a block. Finally, as a 3-4 outside linebacker, Smith is occasionally asked to spot drop in coverage and has the athletic ability and effort to be semi-functional.
Cons
Leinweber: The former five-star recruit is still getting acclimated to playing the position. His inexperience shows when he fails to read and adapt to sets. Smith struggles to time his pass-rushing moves, causing him to whiff. On the perimeter, he does not process quickly when setting the edge, allowing backs to bounce runs outside. His light frame hurts him as bigger tackles are able to move him slightly.
Pun: Smith is an intriguing athlete but is a very raw pass rusher. He struggles to process pass sets and pair his hands to his feet which often leaves Smith in a sedentary position after his initial move doesn’t land. Smith’s hand timing and power are inconsistent, often struggling to defeat the tackle’s hands and remains locked out of the play. In addition, Smith struggles to convert speed to power, this is where his size hurts him the most - he plays with good technique, getting low, playing with inside hand placement and driving his legs, but still struggles to collapse the pocket.
Summary
Leinweber: A lighter 3-4 outside linebacker with good length, Smith is an impressive athlete, possessing lateral agility and bend as well as straight-line juice. He is still very raw at the position, failing to read blockers and missing with moves. An inability to set a strong edge hurts his team in the run game. Smith projects as a developmental pass rusher with enough traits to eventually become a starter. His immediate impact will be limited to a rotational pass-rushing role, getting after passers from a two-point stance.
Pun: Nolan Smith is an excellent athlete who is a terrorizing run defender but is a very raw pass rusher who needs to refine his hand usage. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the country (according to 247sports) has taken a jump in 2021 and provides teams with a high floor due to his penchant for stuffing the run. He should solely be played as a 3-4 outside linebacker because of his lack of size on the edge and will need to become a more refined pass rusher to add value on passing downs. The tools are there for Smith to become an above-average starter, but he has a long way to go with his hand timing.
Grades
Leinweber: 6.4 current value/8.0 potential value
Pun: 7.7 /8.7
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
The key against Alabama, which has had problems at right tackle, may be Smith, who has 49 stops, including seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, to go along with a blocked punt versus Missouri. He had four stops, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and his first career interception during the win over Florida and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
“Being able to separate from blocks. I just try to work on hand placement and eye discipline every day,” Smith recently said.
His coaches see that blossoming work ethic which some top recruits lack.
“He motivates our guys and plays really hard,” Kirby Smart said. “You can overcome a lot of young mistakes when you play hard and that’s what’s exciting probably about Nolan.”
Smith was in on two tackles in the SEC Championship Game, including one for a loss, and also had a hurry. However, he led Georgia in tackles in the Orange Bowl, with eight, including a sack and a forced fumble, broke up a pass and had a quarterback hurry.
Linebacker Channing Tindall
Channing Tindall
Jersey: No. 41
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 230
DOB: 3/28
Draft eligible: 2022
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
High School: Spring Valley
Pros
Middle linebacker with above-average size. Tindall rotates in and out of the lineup and has been a special teams standout for the Bulldogs. He possesses great speed giving him sideline to sideline range and outstanding closing burst. When arriving, he carries his momentum through ball carriers and delivers hard hits. Very good play strength and physicality allow him to absorb and stack climbing linemen at the second level. On the blitz, Tindall uses his speed and strength to blow up blocking backs and tight ends. He has enough agility to avoid blockers that take poor angles in space. Tindall sheds smaller lead blockers quickly. In coverage, he closes space to underneath targets, minimizing windows. He gains above-average depth and recognizes, turns and carries crossing routes developing behind him.
Cons
Playing hesitantly, it is apparent that Tindall does not play free and is thinking a lot. He has poor eyes, takes false steps and gets fooled when reading the mesh point and by play fakes. His hand usage is average, lacking precision when he sheds blocks. Tindall possesses below-average fluidity, looking clunky when gaining depth and lacking the agility to stick with shifty route runners through breaks in man coverage.
Summary
Inside linebacker with great speed, very good physicality and above-average size. Tindall moves sideline to sideline and can take on and shed blocks. He is slow processing and has below-average agility. Tindall projects as a backup early on who will be a very good special teamer. He possesses all the traits required to be a good starting linebacker if he can significantly improve his processing.
Grades
7.8 current value/8.5 potential value
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
Technically, Tindall doesn’t start, but has been a big-time contributor throughout the season. He’s tied for third on the team in tackles with 59, including six for a loss and 4.5 sacks.
He tallied just one tackle and one hurry in the SEC Championship Game. Had one tackle in the Orange Bowl.
Linebacker Quay Walker
Quay Walker
Jersey: No. 7
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-3.5
Weight: 245
DOB: 5/8
Draft eligible: 2022
Hometown: Cordele, Georgia
High School: Crisp County
Background
Raised in Cordele, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business major. Co-winner of the Special Teams Newcomer of the Year award as a freshman and Defensive Most Improved award as a sophomore.
Pros
Playing inside linebacker for the Bulldogs, Walker possesses plenty of length. This allows him to stack blocks and quick, violent hands help him disengage. In a straight line, he is very fast, closing space quickly and displaying sideline to sideline range. That speed makes him excellent in pursuit, flowing to the ball. Walker takes favorable angles against zone runs and is a reliable tackler. On the blitz, he gets home with burst and physicality.
Cons
A lack of eye discipline causes Walker to end up in bad spots frequently. He fails to gain depth after play fakes and lets delayed routes sneak past him too often. In zone, he is a spot dropper, failing to be instinctive and covering receivers. A segmented mover, he gets too high, changing directions slowly and allowing separation in man coverage. Walker is unable to stop the momentum of ball carriers, letting them fall forward.
Summary
Long linebacker with good straight line athleticism, Walker has the physicality to take on blocks. He excels in pursuit with his speed. A lack of instincts and eye discipline prevents him from being a playmaker in coverage and causes him to end up in bad spots as a run defender. Walker projects as a middle linebacker who could play SAM thanks to his block shedding. He will be a backup and contribute on special teams in hope to address processing issues. The talent to start is there.
Grades
7.2 current value/7.8 potential value
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
In 14 starts, Walker is tied for third in team tackles with 49, including 4.4 for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He had two tackles in the SEC Championship Game, but made six tackles and broke up a pass against Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
Defensive end Travon Walker
Jersey: No. 44
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-4.5
Weight: 290
DOB: 12/18/00
Draft Eligible: 2022
Hometown: Thomaston, Georgia
High School: Upson-Lee
Background
Raised in Thomaston, Georgia. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played defensive line, tight end and running back in high school. Played basketball in high school. Sport Management major. Contributed on kick coverage units.
Pros
Lining up as a five-technique on base downs, Walker has the positional versatility to kick all the way out to a seven or reduce inside and rush from a three-tech alignment. His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback. From there, Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back. In the run game, he is able to impact linemen with his hands, twisting them and enforcing his will. By extending, he stacks and sheds with a push-pull move. Athleticism is apparent when moving laterally, staying square and displaying range while maintaining extension. Walker times the snap well and shows a quick get to avoid cut blocks. His length makes him a threat to bat down passes. Not stiff, displaying balance and nimbleness when transitioning out of a spin move. Despite his height, Walker keeps his pads low.
Cons
Walker lacks decisiveness and counter moves as a pass rusher, making him a one-trick pony at this point. Slow hands make his moves predictable. When he is unable to extend quickly enough, linemen latch and seal him off on the edge. Walker needs to process faster when controlling gaps, missing too many opportunities for tackles. He has only played in a rotational role up to this point in his career.
Summary
Very long defensive end who possesses the ability to outreach and control opponents at the point of attack. Walker is a more than capable power rusher, creating knockback and driving his legs. He needs to develop a counter move as he is a one-trick pony. Below average processing speed prevents him from making more splash plays. Walker projects as a developmental 3-4 defensive end or five-technique who can move around on the line. He has traits in length and athleticism that are highly coveted and should help him have an impact in a rotation as a rookie. With more technical refinement and urgency, Walker can be a quality starting-caliber player.
Grades
7.6 (current value)/8.8 (potential value)
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
Walker was credited with two tackles and had a quarterback hurry in the SEC Championship Game. He also had two tackles, including a sack, against Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
Running back Zamir White
Zamir White
Jersey: No. 3
Position: Running back
Height: 5-11.2
Weight: 215
DOB: 9/18/99
Draft eligible: 2022
Hometown: Laurinburg, North Carolina
High School: Scotland
Pros
Power back with good size, White is best running north and south behind his pads. Lowering the shoulder in the hole and keeping his legs churning allows him to grind out tough yardage as an inside runner. High tacklers bounce off of him. In the open field, White opens his stride and shows above average speed for a runner of his size. At low speeds, he is able to change directions enough to avoid defensive linemen. His physicality translates to blocking where he wins as a proactive blocker.
Cons
High center of gravity and slow step frequency prevent him from changing directions when carrying momentum. White struggles to read leverage beyond the first level and processes information slowly, causing him to be late into holes. When the line does not help him out, he will not create yardage for himself. Holes need to be big enough as he fails to get skinny through them. White is not often utilized as a receiver and struggles to separate due to his lack of change of direction.
Summary
Well built power back with lots of muscle in his shoulder and chest area. White is best running north and south, falling forward and grinding out tough yards. A lack of change of direction prevents him from creating much yardage for himself. He can be slow reading his blocking. White projects as a power back in a gap or power scheme. Behind a strong offensive line, he can get a lot out of his blocking. As a runner or receiver, he will not create offense. He will be a quality backup who can produce in a committee, getting up to 15 touches per game.
Background
Raised in Laurinburg, North Carolina. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Suffered a torn ACL in 2017. Missed his true freshman season with a torn ACL in 2018 suffered in practice on his non surgically repaired knee. Redshirt. Majoring in Housing Management. Academic standout. Ran a 10.85 second 100m dash in high school.
Grades
7.5 current value/7.9 potential value
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
The biggest reason why Georgia is so effective offensively, averaging 49.0 points per game and outscoring opponents 546-135, is the balance and the way the Bulldogs spread the ball around under offensive coordinator Todd Monken (former OC for Freddie Kitchens with the Cleveland Browns). The Bulldogs like to get numerous players involved, although in the backfield it begins with White.
One thing that worked in Alabama favor last time was that the top 25 team in total defense Georgia had faced was No. 9 Clemson on the season opener, and No. 25 Kentucky. Those were its closest games until Alabama, then seventh, won in the SEC title game. After not giving up a touchdown to Cincinnati, the Crimson Tide has moved up to No. 6.
While had seven carries for 27 rushing yards in the SEC Championship Game, the longest being for nine yards. White also made two receptions out of the backfield for 18 yards. He led Georgia in rushing in the Orange Bowl, with 54 yards on 12 carries, and also had two catches for 10 yards.
Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Jersey: No. 95
Position: Defensive lineman
Height: 6-2.6
Weight: 313
DOB: 3/31
Draft eligible: 2022
Hometown: Decatur, Georgia
High School: Tower
Background
Raised in Decatur, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Attended Hutchinson Community College. Sociology major. Was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors including damage to property, family violence and criminal trespass.
Pros
Versatile defensive lineman who lines up anywhere five- to zero-technique for the Bulldogs. Wyatt has a quick first step, allowing him to attack gaps. Once at the outside shoulder of blockers, he uses a rip move to keep his frame clean. Keeping his pads low, he can win the leverage battle and get a push bull rushing. Upper body strength is apparent as he wreaks havoc on the inside, tossing linemen. Wyatt plays hard in all phases of the game, making plays thanks to his effort.
Cons
Without a pass rush plan, Wyatt fails to maximize his physical traits. His hands are all over the place, making him more of a bull in a china shop at this point. He is unable to protect his chest, letting opponents latch on and finish him. In the run game, he gets washed by down blocks frequently. An over-eagerness to attack gaps causes him to end up in bad positions. Wyatt lacks length and gets outreached a lot. He is not reliable as a tackler.
Summary
Defensive lineman with a quick get off, upper body strength and versatility. Wyatt has desired physical traits to be a pass-rushing presence on the interior. His hand usage is very raw and he has to develop a plan. In the run game, he gets washed too often. Wyatt projects as a developmental defensive tackle who will fight for a roster spot. His immediate impact will be small and limited to effort plays. With development to hand usage, he can become a rotational piece.
Grades
6.2 (current value)/7.4 (potential value)
BamaCentral Analysis/Update
Was credited with three tackles, including one for a loss, two hurries and a forced fumble in the SEC Championship Game. Had one tackle, a fumble return and a hurry in the Orange Bowl.