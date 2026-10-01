Alabama Latest SEC Program to Offer Edge Rusher from Class of 2030

Alabama became the latest SEC program to join the Zahkir Muhammad sweepstakes this weekend.

The Crimson Tide offered Muhammad, an edge rusher from the class of 2030. He made the announcement on social media following his game day visit last weekend where the Crimson Tide defeated South Carolina 49-18 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Muhammad has gained the attention of several Power Four programs as he has offers from LSU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina and Washington.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Muhammad is already proving to be a sought after prospect amongst the elites in the sport.

This is now the 12th player the Crimson Tide has offered in the class of 2030 and third offer to a player along the defensive front including fellow edge rusher Trey Kiles and defensive lineman Amari Tramell. Both Tramell and Kiles are also from the state of Alabama.

Following the productive weekend hosting game day visits, the Crimson Tide will now turn its attention to Mississippi State on Saturday as it goes on the road.

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