Alabama Latest SEC Program to Offer Edge Rusher from Class of 2030
Alabama became the latest SEC program to join the Zahkir Muhammad sweepstakes this weekend.
The Crimson Tide offered Muhammad, an edge rusher from the class of 2030. He made the announcement on social media following his game day visit last weekend where the Crimson Tide defeated South Carolina 49-18 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Muhammad has gained the attention of several Power Four programs as he has offers from LSU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina and Washington.
Standing at 6-foot-3, Muhammad is already proving to be a sought after prospect amongst the elites in the sport.
This is now the 12th player the Crimson Tide has offered in the class of 2030 and third offer to a player along the defensive front including fellow edge rusher Trey Kiles and defensive lineman Amari Tramell. Both Tramell and Kiles are also from the state of Alabama.
Following the productive weekend hosting game day visits, the Crimson Tide will now turn its attention to Mississippi State on Saturday as it goes on the road.
Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class
- 5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.
- 4-star - Wide Receiver - Osani Gayles - Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.
- 4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge - Jeremiah Beverly - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- 3-star - Wide Receiver - Cedrick Simmons, Selma, Ala.
- 3-Star - Offensive Line - Stafford Willis - Arab, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge Rusher - Tyler Younger - Norcross, Ga.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Darrius White - Fairburn, Ga.
- 3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.
- 3-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, TX
- 3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.
- 3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.
- 3-star - Defensive Lineman - Kavarris Duncan - Alpine, Ala.
Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class
- 4-star - Quarterback - Kingston Preyear - Alexander City, Ala.
- 4-star - Offensive Lineman - Anthony Blalock Jr. - Austintown, Ohio
- 4-star - Edge - Tysir Young - Middletown, De.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.
- 3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.
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Patrick Dowd covers recruiting for Bama Central, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores and Boston College on SI. He is a graduate of The University of Alabama earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Journalism and from 2019-26 covered Alabama football for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Throughout his career Dowd has covered college football at the highest level including commitments, SEC Championships, The Heisman Trophy Ceremony and the College Football Playoff National Championship. In his free time, he tends to spend days attempting to corral his weiner dog and travel the world with his girlfriend.Follow Pat_Dowd77