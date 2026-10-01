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Alabama Latest SEC Program to Offer Edge Rusher from Class of 2030

The Crimson Tide issued an offer to 2030 edge rusher Zahkir Muhammad who continues to gain traction from multiple SEC programs.
Pat Dowd|
Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Maurice Brown II (44) is taken down by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Keon Sabb (3), linebacker Luke Metz (4), and linebacker Jah-Marien Latham (20) during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Maurice Brown II (44) is taken down by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Keon Sabb (3), linebacker Luke Metz (4), and linebacker Jah-Marien Latham (20) during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama became the latest SEC program to join the Zahkir Muhammad sweepstakes this weekend.

The Crimson Tide offered Muhammad, an edge rusher from the class of 2030. He made the announcement on social media following his game day visit last weekend where the Crimson Tide defeated South Carolina 49-18 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Muhammad has gained the attention of several Power Four programs as he has offers from LSU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina and Washington.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Muhammad is already proving to be a sought after prospect amongst the elites in the sport.

This is now the 12th player the Crimson Tide has offered in the class of 2030 and third offer to a player along the defensive front including fellow edge rusher Trey Kiles and defensive lineman Amari Tramell. Both Tramell and Kiles are also from the state of Alabama.

Following the productive weekend hosting game day visits, the Crimson Tide will now turn its attention to Mississippi State on Saturday as it goes on the road.

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Pat Dowd
PAT DOWD

Patrick Dowd covers recruiting for Bama Central, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores and Boston College on SI. He is a graduate of The University of Alabama earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Journalism and from 2019-26 covered Alabama football for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Throughout his career Dowd has covered college football at the highest level including commitments, SEC Championships, The Heisman Trophy Ceremony and the College Football Playoff National Championship. In his free time, he tends to spend days attempting to corral his weiner dog and travel the world with his girlfriend.

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