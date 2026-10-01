Alabama Offers 350-Pound DL Out of IMG Academy
Alabama has gone back to the IMG Academy pipeline this week as it offered defensive lineman Rohi Ogbebor from the class of 2027.
The Crimson Tide is now amongst South Florida, Missouri and Middle Tennessee who have issued offers to Ogbebor.
Although Ogbebor is currently an unranked prospect, his size has caught the attention of several Division I programs. The Ontario native currently stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 350 pounds manning the middle for the Ascenders.
Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer is continuing to strategically target a few other players in what was initially supposed to be a slim 2027 recruiting class, which currently has 15 total commits, Two of those 15 are defensive linemen.
However, given that nine of Alabama's 16 rostered defensive linemen are currently upperclassmen, DeBoer and his staff will still need to build depth in its recruiting ranks should turnover occur in the coming years. The Crimson Tide currently has three offers out to uncommitted defensive lineman in the class of 2027, which could be a key group to monitor for the weeks to come.
Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class
- 5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.
- 4-star - Wide Receiver - Osani Gayles - Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.
- 4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge - Jeremiah Beverly - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- 3-star - Wide Receiver - Cedrick Simmons, Selma, Ala.
- 3-Star - Offensive Line - Stafford Willis - Arab, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge Rusher - Tyler Younger - Norcross, Ga.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Darrius White - Fairburn, Ga.
- 3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.
- 3-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, TX
- 3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.
- 3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.
- 3-star - Defensive Lineman - Kavarris Duncan - Alpine, Ala.
Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class
- 4-star - Quarterback - Kingston Preyear - Alexander City, Ala.
- 4-star - Offensive Lineman - Anthony Blalock Jr. - Austintown, Ohio
- 4-star - Edge - Tysir Young - Middletown, De.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.
- 3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.
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Patrick Dowd covers recruiting for Bama Central, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores and Boston College on SI. He is a graduate of The University of Alabama earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Journalism and from 2019-26 covered Alabama football for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Throughout his career Dowd has covered college football at the highest level including commitments, SEC Championships, The Heisman Trophy Ceremony and the College Football Playoff National Championship. In his free time, he tends to spend days attempting to corral his weiner dog and travel the world with his girlfriend.Follow Pat_Dowd77