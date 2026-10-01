Alabama Offers 350-Pound DL Out of IMG Academy

Alabama has gone back to the IMG Academy pipeline this week as it offered defensive lineman Rohi Ogbebor from the class of 2027.

The Crimson Tide is now amongst South Florida, Missouri and Middle Tennessee who have issued offers to Ogbebor.

Although Ogbebor is currently an unranked prospect, his size has caught the attention of several Division I programs. The Ontario native currently stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 350 pounds manning the middle for the Ascenders.

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer is continuing to strategically target a few other players in what was initially supposed to be a slim 2027 recruiting class, which currently has 15 total commits, Two of those 15 are defensive linemen.

However, given that nine of Alabama's 16 rostered defensive linemen are currently upperclassmen, DeBoer and his staff will still need to build depth in its recruiting ranks should turnover occur in the coming years. The Crimson Tide currently has three offers out to uncommitted defensive lineman in the class of 2027, which could be a key group to monitor for the weeks to come.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

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