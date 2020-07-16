Stellar, Standard, & Subpar: Defensive Back Steve Lubischer

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive back Steve Lubischer.

Lubischer is a redshirt freshman who came to Boston College as a quarterback out of Red Bank Catholic in New Jersey. When he hit campus, the staff changed his position to defensive back, which makes perfect sense given that at 6'1 200 pounds, he has the size and build to be a college safety. As a freshman, Lubischer played in one game, against Richmond, and had a pair of tackles. With Maryland safety Deon Jones transferring in and Mike Palmer returning there may not be an immediate role this year for Lubischer, but with a new coaching staff, he may find his way on to the field sooner rather than later.

Stellar

Lubischer finds his way on to the field. This most likely will be as a backup, but there may be other ways he does as well (injuries, specific packages). Starts to earn valuable reps, and lands on the two deep where he spends most of the season. Sets himself up to see the field more often in 2021 after Palmer graduates.

Standard

Lubischer continues to learn the craft and grow as a defensive back. Working with Jeff Hafley proves incredible valuable as he improves. Maybe finds a role this year on special teams. May not see the field though as often, only playing mostly in blow out games.

Subpar

Hafley decides there are other roster members that fit his scheme better, and Lubischer does not see the field in 2020.

What kind of season are you predicting for Steve Lubischer? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

Make sure to catch up and check out our other player profiles:



#28 LB John Lamot

#27 DB Josh DeBerry

#26 RB David Bailey

#24 RB Patrick Garwo

#23 RB Travis Levy

#20 DB Elijah Jones

#18 DB Mike Palmer

#17 WR Bryce Sebastian

#16 TE/DE Joey Luchetti

#15 TE Danny Dalton

#14 LB Max Richardson

#14 QB Sam Johnson IV

#11 WR CJ Lewis

#10 Daelen Menard



#10 CB Brandon Sebastian

#9 WR Kobay White

#8 DB Jahmin Muse

#7 QB Matt Valecce

#7 CB Tate Haynes



#6 QB Dennis Grosel

#5 QB Phil Jurkovec

#4 WR Zay Flowers

#3 CB Jason Maitre.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.