2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Will Traeger
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Will Traeger.
Traeger is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 13 games and tallied one assist for one point.
Prior to coming to the The Heights, the 22-year-old spent one season with the National Collegiate Development Conference’s Jersey Hitmen where he saw time in 46 games and tallied ten goals and 32 assists for 42 points. Traeger had the eighth-most goals as well as the fifth-most assists and points among the team.
Other stints Traeger has made include the MN Bruins 15U AAA, Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U AAA, 16U AAA and 18U Prep teams, and the Minnesota Wilderness.
Quick Facts
Name: Will Traeger
Hometown: Mendota Heights, Minn.
Year: Junior
Position: Forward
Number: 23
Shoots: L
Measurements: 5’8” 167 lbs
This is an ongoing series from Boston College Eagles On SI. Check out the rest of the men’s hockey Player Profile series here: Eamon Powell | Jacob Fowler | Nolan Joyce | Teddy Stiga| Drew Fortescue | Aidan Hreschuk | Lukas Gustafsson | Ryan Leonard | James Hagens | Michael Hagens| Mike Posma|Gentry Shamburger|Oskar Jellvik |Aram Minnetian | Paul Davey | Brady Berard | Dean Letourneau | Will Vote